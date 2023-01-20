ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

"I'm not even talking about matches, but also practices": Swiatek showing ominous signs, gaining confidence at Australian Open

tennisuptodate.com
 4 days ago
game-news24.com

The third seeded devastating lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open

After winning the Australian Open ten years after the second victory, she reached the semifinals of the tennis championship. In the final half, Azarenka outplayed third seed Jessica Pegula from the USA in two sets. Australian Open. 1/4 finals Victoria Azarenka Jessica Pegula (USA) 6:4, 6:1. Not that Pegula was...
tennisuptodate.com

Rybakina takes down Ostapenko in a battle of former Grand Slam champions

Elena Rybakina showed that she is a serious candidate to win Australian Open after eliminating Jelena Ostapenko at the Quarter Finals. In the previous round, both players "surprised" by beating the candidates Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. Even though it isn’t an absolute surprise that two former-Grand Slam champions have advanced to the quarterfinals in the first major of the year.
tennisuptodate.com

"She’s got herself in a place where it’s intimidating how strong mentally she is": McEnroe picks Pegula for Australian Open glory

John McEnroe thinks it's time for Jessica Pegula to win a grand slam, calling her mentality 'rock solid' as she keeps winning at the start of the year. Pegula has looked like the most consistent tennis player with Swiatek last year and it's starting to look that way this year too. The American was picked by John McEnroe for Australian Open glory after the most recent developments in the draw. Her main strength according to McEnroe is her attitude which is not easily shaken:
tennisuptodate.com

"It feels like there's still a long ways to go": Pegula not looking too far ahead despite Swiatek and Gauff losses at Australian Open

Jessica Pegula isn't getting carried away after a couple of favourites in Swiatek and Gauff crashed out of the event, opting to stay focused on the next match. Pegula won her matchup against Krejcikova comfortably and she looks like a pretty good bet of making a deep run. Her tennis is working really well and she's the highest-ranked player remaining in the draw. Despite that, and some other interesting development she's not remaining present at the moment:
tennisuptodate.com

"I felt that I don’t want to lose instead of I want to win": Swiatek admits pressure of World Number One tag got to her in Rybakina defeat

Iga Swiatek admitted after losing to Rybakina that she cracked under pressure desperately trying to avoid defeat instead of wanting to win. Swiatek has been outspoken about mental health and her own mental health which tends to be up and down. She's cracked under pressure before but handled last year incredibly well when she won over 30+ matches in a row. She looked good in Australia as well until her last match. It was a pretty straightforward loss to Rybakina where she tried to avoid defeat instead of wanting to win:
tennisuptodate.com

“She’s a great friend of mine. I absolutely adore her”: Azarenka heaps praise on Pegula ahead of Quarter-Final clash

Victoria Azarenka will face Jessica Pegula for a spot into last-four of the Australian Open. The former World No. 1 had a tough fourth-round match against China's Lin Zhu and had to turn the tables after losing the first set, ending the Belarusian 4-6, 6.1, 6-4 victory in the fourth round. In her match, she will have the biggest challenge until the next moment in the tournament, when she faces World No.3 Jessica Pegula, who comes off defeating Barbora Krejcikova after 1 hour and 41 minutes.
tennisuptodate.com

"I'm going to give her hell": Azarenka buzzing for Pegula clash at Australian Open

Victoria Azarenka endured another 3-set clash to book a quater-final clash with Jessica Pegula at the Australian Open and she's buzzing for it. Azarenka has been playing some really solid tennis in the place where her only two majors came. It's been almost ten years since then but she's still showing herself a dangerous player in the Rod Laver Arena and her next opponent is well aware of that. Pegula awaits in the quarter-final and Azarenka promised her hell:
tennisuptodate.com

"I always knew and believed in my game": Ostapenko glad to be returning to form after prior life changing Roland Garros win

Jelena Ostapenko defeated Coco Gauff in straight sets at the Australian Open and after the match she admitted she always believed in her game. Ostapenko became a grand slam champion at a fairly young age but took a long time to return to any kind of tennis form after that. It happened last year and now she's back to playing amazing tennis. After her great win over Gauff, Ostapenko confirmed that she never stopped believing in her game:
SB Nation

Roger Federer is a Swiftie, confirmed

Roger Federer is free of the grueling tennis schedule and now he’s enjoying his best life. While the rest of the ATP and WTA are in Melbourne for the Australian Open, Rog is up in the Swiss alps living his best emotional life. I’m really happy for Federer that...
chatsports.com

Half a million angry Juventus fans cancel their Sky and DAZN subscriptions in protest at the club being docked 15 points following probe into their transfer dealings... with the stunt to cost the broadcasters £136MILLION in turnover

Around 500,000 frustrated Juventus supporters have scrapped their TV sport subscriptions in protest against their club's 15-point deduction. The Italian giants were docked 15 points by an Italian court after an investigation into their transfer dealings, which also saw Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici handed a two-and-a-half-year ban for his role.
tennisuptodate.com

“It felt like he was on another level to mine”: De Minaur resigned after Djokovic defeat, believes he will take Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic swept the local Alex de Minaur in three sets, conceding just 5 games in the fourth round of the Australian Open. The Australian had passed the first three rounds of the first major of the Year without too many problems, who defeated him calmly to get into the last-8, but the former world No. 1 was too much challenge for the 22nd seed.

