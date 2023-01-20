"I'm not even talking about matches, but also practices": Swiatek showing ominous signs, gaining confidence at Australian Open

Read full article on original website
game-news24.com
The third seeded devastating lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open
After winning the Australian Open ten years after the second victory, she reached the semifinals of the tennis championship. In the final half, Azarenka outplayed third seed Jessica Pegula from the USA in two sets. Australian Open. 1/4 finals Victoria Azarenka Jessica Pegula (USA) 6:4, 6:1. Not that Pegula was...
tennisuptodate.com
Rybakina takes down Ostapenko in a battle of former Grand Slam champions
Elena Rybakina showed that she is a serious candidate to win Australian Open after eliminating Jelena Ostapenko at the Quarter Finals. In the previous round, both players "surprised" by beating the candidates Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. Even though it isn’t an absolute surprise that two former-Grand Slam champions have advanced to the quarterfinals in the first major of the year.
tennisuptodate.com
"She’s got herself in a place where it’s intimidating how strong mentally she is": McEnroe picks Pegula for Australian Open glory
John McEnroe thinks it's time for Jessica Pegula to win a grand slam, calling her mentality 'rock solid' as she keeps winning at the start of the year. Pegula has looked like the most consistent tennis player with Swiatek last year and it's starting to look that way this year too. The American was picked by John McEnroe for Australian Open glory after the most recent developments in the draw. Her main strength according to McEnroe is her attitude which is not easily shaken:
tennisuptodate.com
"It feels like there's still a long ways to go": Pegula not looking too far ahead despite Swiatek and Gauff losses at Australian Open
Jessica Pegula isn't getting carried away after a couple of favourites in Swiatek and Gauff crashed out of the event, opting to stay focused on the next match. Pegula won her matchup against Krejcikova comfortably and she looks like a pretty good bet of making a deep run. Her tennis is working really well and she's the highest-ranked player remaining in the draw. Despite that, and some other interesting development she's not remaining present at the moment:
tennisuptodate.com
"I felt that I don’t want to lose instead of I want to win": Swiatek admits pressure of World Number One tag got to her in Rybakina defeat
Iga Swiatek admitted after losing to Rybakina that she cracked under pressure desperately trying to avoid defeat instead of wanting to win. Swiatek has been outspoken about mental health and her own mental health which tends to be up and down. She's cracked under pressure before but handled last year incredibly well when she won over 30+ matches in a row. She looked good in Australia as well until her last match. It was a pretty straightforward loss to Rybakina where she tried to avoid defeat instead of wanting to win:
tennisuptodate.com
“She’s a great friend of mine. I absolutely adore her”: Azarenka heaps praise on Pegula ahead of Quarter-Final clash
Victoria Azarenka will face Jessica Pegula for a spot into last-four of the Australian Open. The former World No. 1 had a tough fourth-round match against China's Lin Zhu and had to turn the tables after losing the first set, ending the Belarusian 4-6, 6.1, 6-4 victory in the fourth round. In her match, she will have the biggest challenge until the next moment in the tournament, when she faces World No.3 Jessica Pegula, who comes off defeating Barbora Krejcikova after 1 hour and 41 minutes.
tennisuptodate.com
"I'm going to give her hell": Azarenka buzzing for Pegula clash at Australian Open
Victoria Azarenka endured another 3-set clash to book a quater-final clash with Jessica Pegula at the Australian Open and she's buzzing for it. Azarenka has been playing some really solid tennis in the place where her only two majors came. It's been almost ten years since then but she's still showing herself a dangerous player in the Rod Laver Arena and her next opponent is well aware of that. Pegula awaits in the quarter-final and Azarenka promised her hell:
tennisuptodate.com
"I always knew and believed in my game": Ostapenko glad to be returning to form after prior life changing Roland Garros win
Jelena Ostapenko defeated Coco Gauff in straight sets at the Australian Open and after the match she admitted she always believed in her game. Ostapenko became a grand slam champion at a fairly young age but took a long time to return to any kind of tennis form after that. It happened last year and now she's back to playing amazing tennis. After her great win over Gauff, Ostapenko confirmed that she never stopped believing in her game:
SB Nation
tennisuptodate.com
“It felt like he was on another level to mine”: De Minaur resigned after Djokovic defeat, believes he will take Australian Open title
Novak Djokovic swept the local Alex de Minaur in three sets, conceding just 5 games in the fourth round of the Australian Open. The Australian had passed the first three rounds of the first major of the Year without too many problems, who defeated him calmly to get into the last-8, but the former world No. 1 was too much challenge for the 22nd seed.
chatsports.com
Tennis-Korda says Australian Open-ending injury first appeared in Adelaide
MELBOURNE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Sebastian Korda thought he had seen the back of a wrist problem that sprang up in Adelaide before subsiding earlier this month, but it returned with a vengeance at the Australian Open on Tuesday to derail the American in the quarter-finals.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Ostapenko asked for opinion on line-calling system with usual brutally honest fashion, makes umpire James Keothavong laugh
Jelena Ostapenko made everyone laugh after beating Coco Gauff when she jokingly said that she doesn't believe in the line calling system. Ostapenko can be seen often looking at her box asking her coach whether the ball was in or not. She was asked about that and whether she believes that the system works and she was quite open saying:
