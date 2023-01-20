Read full article on original website
Novak Djokovic leaves Australian Open crowd in stitches after pills revelation
When discussing the status of his injury with Jim Courier on court, Djokovic amused the Melbourne crowd after revealing he was taking anti-inflammatory pills to help him deal with the injury.
Novak Djokovic accused of breaking Australian Open Rules in viral video of another mysterious drink
Serbian tennis champion Novak Djokovic's brave run to the Australian Open finals with an injured leg has been tempered by fresh accusations he could have broken rules with a mystery drink bottle.
tennisuptodate.com
McEnroe believes that Murray would still be in Australian Open if Kokkinakis match was shorter
John McEnroe is certain that Andy Murray would have beaten Roberto Bautista Agut had his match against Kokkinakis been shorter or ended sooner. McEnroe came out against the appaling scheduling that put the winner of the Murray - Kokkinakis match at a huge disadvantage in the next round. It proved true as Murray lacked enough energy to compete properly against Bautista Agut. He won a set and had a 2-0 lead in the 4th sed but faltered to lose in four.
tennisuptodate.com
"Sometimes you really need to hear the uncomfortable stuff": Bencic feeling effect of Tursunov coaching after reaching second week at Australian Open
Belinda Bencic credited her coach Dmitry Tursunov for tellin her the uncomfortable stuff that helped her book the second week of the Australian Open. Bencic started working with Tursunov just days after he parted ways with Emma Raducanu. A respected coach who helped unlock a few players, Tursunov is currently overseeing a really strong stretch from Bencic. Her recent triumph in Adelaide saw her return to the top 10 after being there a few years ago and she's now pushing even further at the Australian Open.
Tennis-Korda says Australian Open-ending injury first appeared in Adelaide
MELBOURNE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Sebastian Korda thought he had seen the back of a wrist problem that sprang up in Adelaide before subsiding earlier this month, but it returned with a vengeance at the Australian Open on Tuesday to derail the American in the quarter-finals.
Caroline Wozniacki reveals her feud with controversial star Jelena Ostapenko at Australian Open
Retired tennis player Caroline Wozniacki has lifted the lid on her feud with controversial Latvian star Jelena Ostapenko while commentating at the Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com
“She’s a great friend of mine. I absolutely adore her”: Azarenka heaps praise on Pegula ahead of Quarter-Final clash
Victoria Azarenka will face Jessica Pegula for a spot into last-four of the Australian Open. The former World No. 1 had a tough fourth-round match against China's Lin Zhu and had to turn the tables after losing the first set, ending the Belarusian 4-6, 6.1, 6-4 victory in the fourth round. In her match, she will have the biggest challenge until the next moment in the tournament, when she faces World No.3 Jessica Pegula, who comes off defeating Barbora Krejcikova after 1 hour and 41 minutes.
game-news24.com
The third seeded devastating lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open
After winning the Australian Open ten years after the second victory, she reached the semifinals of the tennis championship. In the final half, Azarenka outplayed third seed Jessica Pegula from the USA in two sets. Australian Open. 1/4 finals Victoria Azarenka Jessica Pegula (USA) 6:4, 6:1. Not that Pegula was...
tennisuptodate.com
"I'm going to give her hell": Azarenka buzzing for Pegula clash at Australian Open
Victoria Azarenka endured another 3-set clash to book a quater-final clash with Jessica Pegula at the Australian Open and she's buzzing for it. Azarenka has been playing some really solid tennis in the place where her only two majors came. It's been almost ten years since then but she's still showing herself a dangerous player in the Rod Laver Arena and her next opponent is well aware of that. Pegula awaits in the quarter-final and Azarenka promised her hell:
Tennis great Pam Shriver slams the sport for not protecting female players after Don Candy affair
22-time grand slam champion Pam Shriver has slammed tennis for not protecting female players from their older male coaches - something she knows more about that anyone.
tennisuptodate.com
"When you play a player like her and she plays really well, there’s nothing you can do": Gauff left in tears after Ostapenko shock at Australian Open
Coco Gauff is out of the Australian Open after getting beaten by Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets and she was left in tears during the press conference after. Gauff won an event leading up to the Australian Open and looked really excited about the first major. She had hoped to make a deep run but it won't happen as she stumbled against Ostapenko who was sensational. Speaking after the match, Gauff was overcome by emotions leaving her in tears:
BBC
Nick Kyrgios has surgery after Australian Open withdrawal
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nick Kyrgios has had surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open with a knee injury. The...
Yardbarker
World no. 1 Swiatek out of Australian Open, loses to reigning Wimbledon champion Rybakina
Iga Swiatek won't win her first Grand Slam title in Australia, as she lost to the reigning Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina. The name Swiatek or Rybakina is written next to the last three Grand Slam tournaments played on the WTA Tour. The Kazakh can now extend this streak, as she defeated world no. 1 in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com
Victoria Azarenka smashes Jessica Pegula for the Australian Open semi-final
It was not the match that fans wanted to see as it was quick and not really entertaining but it saw two-time champion Victoria Azarenka easily move past Jessica Pegula 6-4 6-1 at the Australian Open. Pegula looked unbeatable until this match where she looked very beatable. From the start,...
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic destroys Alex de Minaur on Rod Laver to secure Quarter-Final spot at Australian Open
Many expected de Minaur to make this an interesting one considering everything that is happening to Djokovic but it was anything but that as the Serbian cruised 6-2 6-1 6-1. Alex de Minaur produced a shocking effort to stun his native fans hoping for a show in the Rod Laver Arena losing to Djokovic rather quickly. The victory was never in doubt for the Serbian as he destroyed his opponent from the start. The longer the match went on the more apparent it became that de Minaur was no match for the Serbian.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic reveals 'specific movement' causing pain in his leg: "It happens every match"
Novak Djokovic continues to be hampered by his injury despite playing amazing tennis and winning matches comfortably and he spoke about it. Djokovic remains one of the main talking points at the Australian Open because it's the only thing that could really stop him. His tennis is spectacular, especially with the newfound aggressiveness due to the injury. The Serbian looks unlikely to lose a match due to his tennis but the injury could prevent him from moving well and that's one of his major assets.
tennisuptodate.com
"I always knew and believed in my game": Ostapenko glad to be returning to form after prior life changing Roland Garros win
Jelena Ostapenko defeated Coco Gauff in straight sets at the Australian Open and after the match she admitted she always believed in her game. Ostapenko became a grand slam champion at a fairly young age but took a long time to return to any kind of tennis form after that. It happened last year and now she's back to playing amazing tennis. After her great win over Gauff, Ostapenko confirmed that she never stopped believing in her game:
NBC Sports
2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores
His stock in Melbourne has only risen after Nadal, the defending champion and top seed, was injured and ousted in the second round by American Mackenzie McDonald. The next day, the No. 2 seed, Norwegian Casper Ruud, was knocked out by American Jenson Brooksby. Djokovic won three consecutive Australian Opens...
tennisuptodate.com
Ostapenko defeats Gauff and books a spot in Quarter-Finals of the Australian Open
Coco Gauff came in as the favorite for the match with Jelena Ostapenko at the Australian Open. The North American came with a lot of confidence, since she had easily won the first three rounds against careful rivals like Siniakova, Raducanu and Pera, all of them in two sets. In the case of the 17th seed, she had previously beaten Yatremska, Bondár and Kozlova, but the world No.7 was a bigger challenge.
tennisuptodate.com
"It feels like there's still a long ways to go": Pegula not looking too far ahead despite Swiatek and Gauff losses at Australian Open
Jessica Pegula isn't getting carried away after a couple of favourites in Swiatek and Gauff crashed out of the event, opting to stay focused on the next match. Pegula won her matchup against Krejcikova comfortably and she looks like a pretty good bet of making a deep run. Her tennis is working really well and she's the highest-ranked player remaining in the draw. Despite that, and some other interesting development she's not remaining present at the moment:
