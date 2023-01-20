Many expected de Minaur to make this an interesting one considering everything that is happening to Djokovic but it was anything but that as the Serbian cruised 6-2 6-1 6-1. Alex de Minaur produced a shocking effort to stun his native fans hoping for a show in the Rod Laver Arena losing to Djokovic rather quickly. The victory was never in doubt for the Serbian as he destroyed his opponent from the start. The longer the match went on the more apparent it became that de Minaur was no match for the Serbian.

