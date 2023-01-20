Read full article on original website
Longstanding Dairy Queen in Florida is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenMerritt Island, FL
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
Presenting The 2023 Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonSebastian, FL
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Palm BayTed RiversPalm Bay, FL
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Auger-Aliassime last standing as Netflix Break Point curse takes 9/10 stars with Sakkari latest
Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Francisco Cerundolo in a four-set match and advanced to the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open. The Netflix curse took a new victim with the defeat of the Greek Maria Sakkari, and now the Canadian is the only tennis player who participate in the show and managed to reach the fourth round of the first Grand Slam of the season.
‘Am I in a dream?’ – World number 87 Zhu Lin takes down sixth seed Maria Sakkari at Australian Open
Maria Sakkari fell victim to the latest upset in the women’s draw.
Caroline Wozniacki reveals her feud with controversial star Jelena Ostapenko at Australian Open
Retired tennis player Caroline Wozniacki has lifted the lid on her feud with controversial Latvian star Jelena Ostapenko while commentating at the Australian Open.
Novak Djokovic accused of breaking Australian Open Rules in viral video of another mysterious drink
Serbian tennis champion Novak Djokovic's brave run to the Australian Open finals with an injured leg has been tempered by fresh accusations he could have broken rules with a mystery drink bottle.
tennisuptodate.com
"I'm going to give her hell": Azarenka buzzing for Pegula clash at Australian Open
Victoria Azarenka endured another 3-set clash to book a quater-final clash with Jessica Pegula at the Australian Open and she's buzzing for it. Azarenka has been playing some really solid tennis in the place where her only two majors came. It's been almost ten years since then but she's still showing herself a dangerous player in the Rod Laver Arena and her next opponent is well aware of that. Pegula awaits in the quarter-final and Azarenka promised her hell:
Tennis great Pam Shriver slams the sport for not protecting female players after Don Candy affair
22-time grand slam champion Pam Shriver has slammed tennis for not protecting female players from their older male coaches - something she knows more about that anyone.
Former tennis star Jelena Dokic slams trolls over offensive posts about her body
Former Australian tennis star Jelena Dokic has hit back at online trolls she says have bombarded her with negative comments about her body at the Australian Open.
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
Brazilian footballer Danny Alves arrested for rape, Spanish woman alleges she won Tokyo Olympics gold
Brazil's Tokyo Olympics gold-winning captain Danny Alves has been arrested in a rape case. He was arrested in Spain on Friday. Alves, 39, has been accused of rape by a Spanish woman. The alleged incident took place on December 31 at a nightclub in Barcelona. Alves will now be presented before a judge, who will decide on the charges.
BBC
Coco Gauff column: How TikTok and Jaden Smith help escape Australian Open pressure
Coco Gauff, who shot to fame by reaching the Wimbledon last 16 as a 15-year-old in 2019, is the latest leading WTA Tour player to write a BBC Sport column. In her latest piece before the Australian Open fourth round, the American seventh seed talks about her other role as a TikTok trendsetter and how her dad became a viral sensation.
Tennis-Pegula targets first Grand Slam semi while Azarenka seeks revenge
Jan 24 (Reuters) - American third seed Jessica Pegula is back in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for a third straight year and on Tuesday she will try to get over that hurdle for the first time when she faces twice champion Victoria Azarenka.
Novak Djokovic leaves Australian Open crowd in stitches after pills revelation
When discussing the status of his injury with Jim Courier on court, Djokovic amused the Melbourne crowd after revealing he was taking anti-inflammatory pills to help him deal with the injury.
Most Australian Open finals appearances: Women’s singles finalists
Which women’s players have made the most Australian Open finals appearances? To reach a Grand Slam final is an incredible achievement, and to do it multiple times at one tournament is something only a select few can say. Most Australian Open finals appearances. The Australian Open is the first...
Tennis-Korda hands early birthday present to dad Petr with 4th-round win
MELBOURNE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - American Sebastian Korda said Sunday's fourth-round Australian Open win over Hubert Hurkacz was an early birthday present for his father Petr, who won his only Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park in 1998.
Yardbarker
World no. 1 Swiatek out of Australian Open, loses to reigning Wimbledon champion Rybakina
Iga Swiatek won't win her first Grand Slam title in Australia, as she lost to the reigning Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina. The name Swiatek or Rybakina is written next to the last three Grand Slam tournaments played on the WTA Tour. The Kazakh can now extend this streak, as she defeated world no. 1 in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com
Upset day continues in Melbourne as Felix Auger-Aliassime crashes out
Another seed is out of the Australian Open as Felix Auger-Aliassime was outplayed by sudden rising star Jiri Lehecka who is looking rather unstoppable right now. The Czech player began the year with some solid performances but nobody expected him to book a quarter-final in Australia, especially not with a rather tricky draw. Beating players like Coric, Norrie and now Auger-Aliassime is more than respectable for the youngster whose games fits like a glove here.
BBC
Nick Kyrgios has surgery after Australian Open withdrawal
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nick Kyrgios has had surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open with a knee injury. The...
FOX Sports
'Emotional management' puts Magda Linette in Australian QF
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Some professional tennis players strive to improve their serve, say, or might tweak their mechanics on a backhand slice. Maybe better returning is a focus. Or altering their patterns. For Magda Linette, a 31-year-old from Poland who reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal with a...
tennisuptodate.com
Stefanos Tsitsipas barely survives against Jannik Sinner in Melbourne
A very tricky match for Tsitsipas ended up going the full distance but the Greek player managed to survive by winning the fifth set and ending the 4-hour battle. The final score was 6-4 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-3 for Tsitsipas as he really played well to start the match. Sinner was all over the place to start the match missing quite a bit. It was very similar to his matches earlier in the tournament but he faced a tougher opponent as well. Tsitsipas was very good to start the match and he took the first two sets 6-4 6-4 playing really well.
tennisuptodate.com
Rybakina knocks out World Number One Swiatek and advances to the quarterfinals at Australian Open
In two hard-fought sets, Elena Rybakina took advantage in the important moments and eliminated the World No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the Australian Open. The former Wimbledon champion continues her fight at the Australian Open. This time she defeated the first seed Iga Swiatek. The Kazakh came into the match after defeating No.13 seed Danielle Collins, and throughout she was calm as she usually does.
