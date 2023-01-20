A very tricky match for Tsitsipas ended up going the full distance but the Greek player managed to survive by winning the fifth set and ending the 4-hour battle. The final score was 6-4 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-3 for Tsitsipas as he really played well to start the match. Sinner was all over the place to start the match missing quite a bit. It was very similar to his matches earlier in the tournament but he faced a tougher opponent as well. Tsitsipas was very good to start the match and he took the first two sets 6-4 6-4 playing really well.

1 DAY AGO