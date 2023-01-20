ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tennisuptodate.com

Auger-Aliassime last standing as Netflix Break Point curse takes 9/10 stars with Sakkari latest

Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Francisco Cerundolo in a four-set match and advanced to the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open. The Netflix curse took a new victim with the defeat of the Greek Maria Sakkari, and now the Canadian is the only tennis player who participate in the show and managed to reach the fourth round of the first Grand Slam of the season.
tennisuptodate.com

"I'm going to give her hell": Azarenka buzzing for Pegula clash at Australian Open

Victoria Azarenka endured another 3-set clash to book a quater-final clash with Jessica Pegula at the Australian Open and she's buzzing for it. Azarenka has been playing some really solid tennis in the place where her only two majors came. It's been almost ten years since then but she's still showing herself a dangerous player in the Rod Laver Arena and her next opponent is well aware of that. Pegula awaits in the quarter-final and Azarenka promised her hell:
HOLAUSA

Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
BBC

Coco Gauff column: How TikTok and Jaden Smith help escape Australian Open pressure

Coco Gauff, who shot to fame by reaching the Wimbledon last 16 as a 15-year-old in 2019, is the latest leading WTA Tour player to write a BBC Sport column. In her latest piece before the Australian Open fourth round, the American seventh seed talks about her other role as a TikTok trendsetter and how her dad became a viral sensation.
FanSided

Most Australian Open finals appearances: Women’s singles finalists

Which women’s players have made the most Australian Open finals appearances? To reach a Grand Slam final is an incredible achievement, and to do it multiple times at one tournament is something only a select few can say. Most Australian Open finals appearances. The Australian Open is the first...
Yardbarker

World no. 1 Swiatek out of Australian Open, loses to reigning Wimbledon champion Rybakina

Iga Swiatek won't win her first Grand Slam title in Australia, as she lost to the reigning Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina. The name Swiatek or Rybakina is written next to the last three Grand Slam tournaments played on the WTA Tour. The Kazakh can now extend this streak, as she defeated world no. 1 in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com

Upset day continues in Melbourne as Felix Auger-Aliassime crashes out

Another seed is out of the Australian Open as Felix Auger-Aliassime was outplayed by sudden rising star Jiri Lehecka who is looking rather unstoppable right now. The Czech player began the year with some solid performances but nobody expected him to book a quarter-final in Australia, especially not with a rather tricky draw. Beating players like Coric, Norrie and now Auger-Aliassime is more than respectable for the youngster whose games fits like a glove here.
BBC

Nick Kyrgios has surgery after Australian Open withdrawal

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nick Kyrgios has had surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open with a knee injury. The...
FOX Sports

'Emotional management' puts Magda Linette in Australian QF

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Some professional tennis players strive to improve their serve, say, or might tweak their mechanics on a backhand slice. Maybe better returning is a focus. Or altering their patterns. For Magda Linette, a 31-year-old from Poland who reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal with a...
tennisuptodate.com

Stefanos Tsitsipas barely survives against Jannik Sinner in Melbourne

A very tricky match for Tsitsipas ended up going the full distance but the Greek player managed to survive by winning the fifth set and ending the 4-hour battle. The final score was 6-4 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-3 for Tsitsipas as he really played well to start the match. Sinner was all over the place to start the match missing quite a bit. It was very similar to his matches earlier in the tournament but he faced a tougher opponent as well. Tsitsipas was very good to start the match and he took the first two sets 6-4 6-4 playing really well.
tennisuptodate.com

Rybakina knocks out World Number One Swiatek and advances to the quarterfinals at Australian Open

In two hard-fought sets, Elena Rybakina took advantage in the important moments and eliminated the World No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the Australian Open. The former Wimbledon champion continues her fight at the Australian Open. This time she defeated the first seed Iga Swiatek. The Kazakh came into the match after defeating No.13 seed Danielle Collins, and throughout she was calm as she usually does.

