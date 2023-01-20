ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tennisuptodate.com

Rybakina takes down Ostapenko in a battle of former Grand Slam champions

Elena Rybakina showed that she is a serious candidate to win Australian Open after eliminating Jelena Ostapenko at the Quarter Finals. In the previous round, both players "surprised" by beating the candidates Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. Even though it isn’t an absolute surprise that two former-Grand Slam champions have advanced to the quarterfinals in the first major of the year.
HOLAUSA

Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
The US Sun

Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager

GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
tennisuptodate.com

VIDEO: Federer enjoys first trip to ski slopes in 15 years after retirement

Roger Federer finally got back to skiing after not doing the activity for 15 years and he's happy that he's able to do such things because that was his goal after retiring from tennis. Federer's main goal in retiring is to preserve himself in order to enjoy life and other...
tennisuptodate.com

"Just one strange move, there is a risk": Pat Cash believes Djokovic is teetering on ending Australian Open with hamstring injury

Novak Djokovic is going strong at the Australian Open but former player Pat Cash believes one bad move could end his run at the event. Similar to how Nadal's Australian Open ended on one move, Novak Djokovic's could too. That is according to Pat Cash who expressed his views recently. Djokovic's leg injury did not cost him any matches yet but one bad move could end his event as it's still vulnerable. Cash said:
tennisuptodate.com

Tsitsipas open on struggles making friends on ATP Tour: “I just don’t feel like I relate to a lot of them”

Stefanos Tsitsipas admitted that he doesn't have many friends on the Tennis Tour as he struggles to relate to a lot of them but he would love to change that. Tsitsipas has shown over the years that he has quite a big personality. From the way, he approaches things to his interests which are many. The Greek player was featured in a GQ list of tennis players most likely to take over in the future and in the interview, he opened up about friendships on Tour.
tennisuptodate.com

"Definitely I'm not happy about that. I shouldn't have done it" - Tsitsipas expresses remorse after almost hitting ball kid at Australian Open

World No.4 Stefanos Tsitsipas expressed his regret after nearly hitting a ball kid during his quarterfinal match at the ongoing 2023 Australian Open. Tsitsipas advanced to his fourth Australian Open semifinal on Tuesday, January 24. The Greek proved too strong for unseeded Czech Jiri Lehecka at Rod Laver Arena, winning 6-3 7-6(2) 6-4.

