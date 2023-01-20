Read full article on original website
Tennis-Pegula bows out with head held high despite another quarter-final exit
MELBOURNE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Third seed Jessica Pegula may have been the strongest contender for the Australian Open title before Tuesday's quarter-final loss but the American said she would not beat herself up over missing out on a first Grand Slam semi-final yet again.
Rybakina takes down Ostapenko in a battle of former Grand Slam champions
Elena Rybakina showed that she is a serious candidate to win Australian Open after eliminating Jelena Ostapenko at the Quarter Finals. In the previous round, both players "surprised" by beating the candidates Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. Even though it isn’t an absolute surprise that two former-Grand Slam champions have advanced to the quarterfinals in the first major of the year.
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
Tennis-Vintage Azarenka downs Pegula to make Australian Open semis
MELBOURNE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Victoria Azarenka rolled back the years at the Australian Open on Tuesday as the two-times champion crushed third seed Jessica Pegula 6-4 6-1 to reach the semi-finals and remain on course for her third Grand Slam crown.
'It took me 10 f------ years' - Victoria Azarenka opens up about decade-old incident with Sloane Stephens at Australian Open
Two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka has recently revealed it's taken her "10 f------ years to get over" the incident with Sloane Stephens during a semi-final match in 2013 at Melbourne Park. On Tuesday night, Azarenka booked herself another semi-final opportunity at the 2023 edition of the Grand Slam after...
Tennis great Pam Shriver calls for end of coaches sleeping with players
Tennis great Pam Shriver expressed hope that women will be able to separate their personal life from professional life and that coaches will no longer sleep with their students.
Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager
GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Explains Why He ‘Totally Lost Consciousness’ While Making His Final Jeopardy Wager
When competing on Jeopardy!, contestants are limited as to how much of their personality they’re able to show. However, plenty of competitors still manage to entertain the audience with the smallest of jokes, expressions, and acts of sincerity. During a recent game, one competitor’s nervous energy made for a delightful end to the episode.
"She was pressuring me constantly the whole time" - Pegula opens up on painful Australian Open quarterfinal defeat to Azarenka
Top-ranked American Jessica Pegula said Victoria Azarenka took away her biggest weapon and admitted that it was hard for her to put any pressure on the Belarusian. The third seed suffered a 6-4 6-1 loss to world No.24 Azarenka in the Australian Open quarterfinal. "Hitting the ball deep, taking it...
Tennis pro wins Australian Open match, immediately invites Margot Robbie to see him play
Margot Robbie may have gotten snubbed in this year’s Best Actress race, but we definitely know one person that would’ve voted for her: Australian Open semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. After dispatching Jiri Lehecka in straight sets, Tsitsipas used his time in the limelight to make a bid for the...
VIDEO: Federer enjoys first trip to ski slopes in 15 years after retirement
Roger Federer finally got back to skiing after not doing the activity for 15 years and he's happy that he's able to do such things because that was his goal after retiring from tennis. Federer's main goal in retiring is to preserve himself in order to enjoy life and other...
"Just one strange move, there is a risk": Pat Cash believes Djokovic is teetering on ending Australian Open with hamstring injury
Novak Djokovic is going strong at the Australian Open but former player Pat Cash believes one bad move could end his run at the event. Similar to how Nadal's Australian Open ended on one move, Novak Djokovic's could too. That is according to Pat Cash who expressed his views recently. Djokovic's leg injury did not cost him any matches yet but one bad move could end his event as it's still vulnerable. Cash said:
Former tennis star Jelena Dokic slams trolls over offensive posts about her body
Former Australian tennis star Jelena Dokic has hit back at online trolls she says have bombarded her with negative comments about her body at the Australian Open.
'No Way' - Rory McIlroy Claims Sergio Garcia Sergio Friendship Can't Be Rekindled
There is "no way" the former Ryder Cup partners will rekindle their friendship according to McIlroy
Bizarre moment a referee brandishes a WHITE CARD for the first time EVER in a football match in Portugal
Fans reacted positively as a white card was shown for the first time ever in a football match on Saturday. Red and yellow cards have been an integral part of the sport for decades - but supporters may be surprised to learn about the introduction of a white one as well.
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
Tsitsipas open on struggles making friends on ATP Tour: “I just don’t feel like I relate to a lot of them”
Stefanos Tsitsipas admitted that he doesn't have many friends on the Tennis Tour as he struggles to relate to a lot of them but he would love to change that. Tsitsipas has shown over the years that he has quite a big personality. From the way, he approaches things to his interests which are many. The Greek player was featured in a GQ list of tennis players most likely to take over in the future and in the interview, he opened up about friendships on Tour.
Tennis-Paul downs Shelton in all-American clash to make Australian Open semis
MELBOURNE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Tommy Paul became the first American man to reach the Australian Open semi-finals since Andy Roddick in 2009 after outclassing Ben Shelton 7-6(6) 6-3 5-7 6-4 in an all-American clash at Melbourne Park on Wednesday.
VIDEO: Ostapenko asked for opinion on line-calling system with usual brutally honest fashion, makes umpire James Keothavong laugh
Jelena Ostapenko made everyone laugh after beating Coco Gauff when she jokingly said that she doesn't believe in the line calling system. Ostapenko can be seen often looking at her box asking her coach whether the ball was in or not. She was asked about that and whether she believes that the system works and she was quite open saying:
"Definitely I'm not happy about that. I shouldn't have done it" - Tsitsipas expresses remorse after almost hitting ball kid at Australian Open
World No.4 Stefanos Tsitsipas expressed his regret after nearly hitting a ball kid during his quarterfinal match at the ongoing 2023 Australian Open. Tsitsipas advanced to his fourth Australian Open semifinal on Tuesday, January 24. The Greek proved too strong for unseeded Czech Jiri Lehecka at Rod Laver Arena, winning 6-3 7-6(2) 6-4.
