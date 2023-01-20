Stefanos Tsitsipas admitted that he doesn't have many friends on the Tennis Tour as he struggles to relate to a lot of them but he would love to change that. Tsitsipas has shown over the years that he has quite a big personality. From the way, he approaches things to his interests which are many. The Greek player was featured in a GQ list of tennis players most likely to take over in the future and in the interview, he opened up about friendships on Tour.

1 DAY AGO