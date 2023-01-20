Read full article on original website
The third seeded devastating lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open
After winning the Australian Open ten years after the second victory, she reached the semifinals of the tennis championship. In the final half, Azarenka outplayed third seed Jessica Pegula from the USA in two sets. Australian Open. 1/4 finals Victoria Azarenka Jessica Pegula (USA) 6:4, 6:1. Not that Pegula was...
McEnroe believes that Murray would still be in Australian Open if Kokkinakis match was shorter
John McEnroe is certain that Andy Murray would have beaten Roberto Bautista Agut had his match against Kokkinakis been shorter or ended sooner. McEnroe came out against the appaling scheduling that put the winner of the Murray - Kokkinakis match at a huge disadvantage in the next round. It proved true as Murray lacked enough energy to compete properly against Bautista Agut. He won a set and had a 2-0 lead in the 4th sed but faltered to lose in four.
Australian Open 2023 results: Iga Swiatek loses to Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff out to Jelena Ostapenko
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Top seed Iga Swiatek is out of the Australian Open after losing to Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina...
Tennis-Gauff in tears after failing to crack Ostapenko code
MELBOURNE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A frustrated Coco Gauff broke down in tears after her 7-5 6-3 defeat by Jelena Ostapenko at the Australian Open on Sunday, with the 18-year-old American saying she just could not come up with the answers to the Latvian's game.
Korda, 1998 Australian Open champ Petr’s son, in 1st Slam QF
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — This was not a smooth ride for Sebastian Korda at the Australian Open on Sunday. An early deficit against a higher-seeded opponent. Some so-so serving. An up-and-down fifth-set tiebreaker filled with mistakes by both players. At the end — the very end — it was...
“She’s a great friend of mine. I absolutely adore her”: Azarenka heaps praise on Pegula ahead of Quarter-Final clash
Victoria Azarenka will face Jessica Pegula for a spot into last-four of the Australian Open. The former World No. 1 had a tough fourth-round match against China's Lin Zhu and had to turn the tables after losing the first set, ending the Belarusian 4-6, 6.1, 6-4 victory in the fourth round. In her match, she will have the biggest challenge until the next moment in the tournament, when she faces World No.3 Jessica Pegula, who comes off defeating Barbora Krejcikova after 1 hour and 41 minutes.
Tennis great Pam Shriver slams the sport for not protecting female players after Don Candy affair
22-time grand slam champion Pam Shriver has slammed tennis for not protecting female players from their older male coaches - something she knows more about that anyone.
"I'm going to give her hell": Azarenka buzzing for Pegula clash at Australian Open
Victoria Azarenka endured another 3-set clash to book a quater-final clash with Jessica Pegula at the Australian Open and she's buzzing for it. Azarenka has been playing some really solid tennis in the place where her only two majors came. It's been almost ten years since then but she's still showing herself a dangerous player in the Rod Laver Arena and her next opponent is well aware of that. Pegula awaits in the quarter-final and Azarenka promised her hell:
An impressive Shelton holds off his compatriot Wolf in Melbourne
Ben Shelton got into the last eight of the Australian Open after defeating J.J. Wolf in the American duel. In a very close first set, with both players winning their service games, Wolf took the lead in the tie-break after his opponent's error on a climb to the net and took the set 7-6.
"Sometimes you really need to hear the uncomfortable stuff": Bencic feeling effect of Tursunov coaching after reaching second week at Australian Open
Belinda Bencic credited her coach Dmitry Tursunov for tellin her the uncomfortable stuff that helped her book the second week of the Australian Open. Bencic started working with Tursunov just days after he parted ways with Emma Raducanu. A respected coach who helped unlock a few players, Tursunov is currently overseeing a really strong stretch from Bencic. Her recent triumph in Adelaide saw her return to the top 10 after being there a few years ago and she's now pushing even further at the Australian Open.
Nick Kyrgios has surgery after Australian Open withdrawal
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nick Kyrgios has had surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open with a knee injury. The...
Upset day continues in Melbourne as Felix Auger-Aliassime crashes out
Another seed is out of the Australian Open as Felix Auger-Aliassime was outplayed by sudden rising star Jiri Lehecka who is looking rather unstoppable right now. The Czech player began the year with some solid performances but nobody expected him to book a quarter-final in Australia, especially not with a rather tricky draw. Beating players like Coric, Norrie and now Auger-Aliassime is more than respectable for the youngster whose games fits like a glove here.
Ostapenko defeats Gauff and books a spot in Quarter-Finals of the Australian Open
Coco Gauff came in as the favorite for the match with Jelena Ostapenko at the Australian Open. The North American came with a lot of confidence, since she had easily won the first three rounds against careful rivals like Siniakova, Raducanu and Pera, all of them in two sets. In the case of the 17th seed, she had previously beaten Yatremska, Bondár and Kozlova, but the world No.7 was a bigger challenge.
"I truly believe that I can do it, for the first time in my life": Vekic finally has confidence in Grand Slam glory
Donna Vekic is playing really strong tennis in 2023 and the Croatian believes that it's finally time for some grand slam glory and she's hoping is at soon as this week. Vekic opened the season well playing some inspired tennis in Australia. She's always been quite talented but never quite figured things out the right way. She is bullish about 2023 being that year and she holds a belief that she can do some damage at grand slams. So far it's been going well and it's clicking well:
"I always knew and believed in my game": Ostapenko glad to be returning to form after prior life changing Roland Garros win
Jelena Ostapenko defeated Coco Gauff in straight sets at the Australian Open and after the match she admitted she always believed in her game. Ostapenko became a grand slam champion at a fairly young age but took a long time to return to any kind of tennis form after that. It happened last year and now she's back to playing amazing tennis. After her great win over Gauff, Ostapenko confirmed that she never stopped believing in her game:
Roger Federer is a Swiftie, confirmed
Roger Federer is free of the grueling tennis schedule and now he’s enjoying his best life. While the rest of the ATP and WTA are in Melbourne for the Australian Open, Rog is up in the Swiss alps living his best emotional life. I’m really happy for Federer that...
Djokovic reveals 'specific movement' causing pain in his leg: "It happens every match"
Novak Djokovic continues to be hampered by his injury despite playing amazing tennis and winning matches comfortably and he spoke about it. Djokovic remains one of the main talking points at the Australian Open because it's the only thing that could really stop him. His tennis is spectacular, especially with the newfound aggressiveness due to the injury. The Serbian looks unlikely to lose a match due to his tennis but the injury could prevent him from moving well and that's one of his major assets.
2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores
His stock in Melbourne has only risen after Nadal, the defending champion and top seed, was injured and ousted in the second round by American Mackenzie McDonald. The next day, the No. 2 seed, Norwegian Casper Ruud, was knocked out by American Jenson Brooksby. Djokovic won three consecutive Australian Opens...
Becker believes Djokovic trying to shorten points amid injury: "Novak wouldn't behave like that if he had nothing"
As the former coach of Novak Djokovic, Becker knows more about the Serbian than the average fan and it's clear to him that something is wrong. Generally very precise in the way he approaches tennis, Djokovic is showing far more risk in his game in these past few matches. An added aggressiveness is clearly visible even to those that don't watch him often and according to Becker, it's probably due to the injury. He won the last match convincingly showing that quick pace of play once more but he also showed more stretching, more painful grimacing, and a couple of tumbles as well.
“There’s going to be an American in the semis for sure”: Tommy Paul ‘excited’ about all-American match-up with Shelton in Australian Open Quarter-Finals
Tommy Paul has had an excellent tournament at the Australian Open and will face young Ben Shelton in the Quarter-Finals. Paul has already beaten some of the best players of the world in Melbourne, including his compatriot Jenson Brooksby and Spaniards Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Roberto Bautista Agut. After overcoming the fourth round against the 24th seed Bautista Agut in four sets, the 25-year-old said:
