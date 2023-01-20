As the former coach of Novak Djokovic, Becker knows more about the Serbian than the average fan and it's clear to him that something is wrong. Generally very precise in the way he approaches tennis, Djokovic is showing far more risk in his game in these past few matches. An added aggressiveness is clearly visible even to those that don't watch him often and according to Becker, it's probably due to the injury. He won the last match convincingly showing that quick pace of play once more but he also showed more stretching, more painful grimacing, and a couple of tumbles as well.

2 DAYS AGO