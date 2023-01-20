Read full article on original website
mdislander.com
Opening of Gateway bids postponed again
AUGUSTA — The opening of bids for construction of the visitor information center and transportation hub at the Acadia Gateway Center in Trenton has been postponed again, this time until Feb. 8. The Maine Department of Transportation (MDOT) put the project out for bid in early November, with an...
Town fills committee positions
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — At a Select Board meeting Tuesday, Lee Worcester was appointed to the Acadia National Park Advisory Commission as representative for the town of Southwest Harbor. Worcester has held this position before and will serve a three-year term effective to June 30, 2026.
New school build estimated at $67 million
BAR HARBOR — Preliminary building designs for a new Conners Emerson School were released at a Town Council meeting last week, with some council members left in disbelief over the estimated $67 million price tag. Members of the Project Committee, including Harriman architectural firm principal Lisa Sawin, presented their...
Scallopers meet with DMR on tweaks to the commercial fishery
BAR HARBOR— Fishermen have seen sea scallops stacked on top of one another in flush beds on the ocean floor and then vanish time and again throughout the decades of commercial fishing. In 2009, when stocks and landings fell concerningly low in what had been hot spots, fishermen agreed to a Department of Marine Resources (DMR) request to close some areas for three years. Then, after more than 60 meetings with fishermen, led by the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries, in Stonington, a 10-year state management plan was adopted in 2012.
Open Table MDI builds community through food
BAR HARBOR — On most nights, the storefront at 116 Cottage St. sits quietly and unassumingly. But by 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, there’s an atmosphere shift when the twinkling lights lining the windows illuminate the congregation of community members conversing, laughing and connecting over a homestyle meal. These...
Mitigating the opioid crisis on MDI
MOUNT DESERT ISLAND— “We did have some overdose calls last year, we knew it was an issue and we knew it was here on the island,” said Bar Harbor Fire Department Assistant Chief John Lennon, of opioids such as heroin, fentanyl and oxycodone. Lennon will give naloxone...
Acadia Fire winter programming already underway
ELLSWORTH — Acadia Fire FC has settled into its new home at the Ellsworth Tennis Center and has already launched a full slate of winter activities. The turf has been rolled out and glued down and the first 2023 Winter Skills Session, which runs until Feb. 19, is underway. Programs offered include Skills Academies for the beginner to intermediate player, Advanced Skills for the next level up, Goalkeeping School for all developmental levels, Specialty Skills classes that include a focus on skills like shooting or defending, as well as SoccerFit!, which combines soccer fitness and soccer skills.
Rarely seen seabird focus of online talk
ROCKLAND — Learn about the illusive Leach’s storm-petrel at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, via Zoom. Leach’s storm-petrels are nocturnal burrow-nesting seabirds that breed on islands at Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge. Though this species is rarely observed, they are the most widespread species of tubenose seabird in the Northern Hemisphere, with breeding populations in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.
Island police log for week of Jan. 26
Southwest Harbor — An officer assisted the fire department with a deer that was stuck in the ice on Sunday. The deer, though exhausted, was eventually able to save itself. An officer received a report on Jan. 15 of a burglary off Bass Harbor Road. This case is under investigation.
Locals are focal to new eatery
BAR HARBOR — In the off-season, when most businesses in town have closed down and boarded up, one restaurant is making its debut. The new eatery, called Pizzeria 131, serves up wings, pizzas, burgers and other comfort foods, and is catering to a unique clientele: one that lives here year-round.
Nahum E. Kelley Jr.
Nahum E. Kelley Jr., (9/30/62) of Southwest Harbor, passed away on 1/12/23 to fish the oceans in heaven. He grew up in Southwest Harbor, in a commercial fishing family. He started his fishing career in his 20s, and continued that for over 40 years, starting by hauling traps in his rowing skiff, before moving on to his first boat, the Schooner Bedbug. He lobstered, dragged for scallops and harvested sea cucumbers and urchins. Nahum had a passion for sailing and being on the water. He was well known for his huge heart, his willingness to help others, his booming laugh and his tall tales. He was also known for being able to build a boat out of almost nothing.
COA hosts annual 24-Hour Challenge Feb. 7
BAR HARBOR — College of the Atlantic’s 11th annual 24-Hour Challenge is set to take place on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and will feature a bonfire, social media livestreams and campus visits from alumni. COA aims to raise $100,000 on that day to unlock a $100,000 matching gift contributed by a group of COA alumni, trustees and friends.
A citadel of civility
On an island where deep-rooted commitments to community and civility have withstood the corrosive effects of popular culture for multiple generations, we are blessed to have scores of philanthropic institutions and organizations that form a bulwark of sorts against a descent into societal fragmentation and decline. In recent years, libraries...
Jane Ingraham Thomas
Jane Ingraham Thomas passed away on Jan. 17, 2023, at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital, Elllsworth, at the age of 91, after a brief illness. She was a longtime resident of Surry. Born in Brunswick in 1931, she was the daughter of Lt. Col. Herbert S. Ingraham and Caroline Daggett Ingraham.
Paintings & Textures exhibit at SWH library in February
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Stop by the Southwest Harbor Public Library during February to view a joint Paintings & Textures exhibit that will include fiber sculpture, weaving, mixed media and paper assemblages by Kate Russell Henry and landscape paintings and quilts by Tom Lee. Meet the artists at a reception on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 2-4 p.m.
MDI swim team faces EHS Friday night
BAR HARBOR — Rival Ellsworth High School heads to town on Friday to take on the Mount Desert Island High School swim team at the Mount Desert Island YMCA beginning at 6pm. The meet will be the Trojan's second-to-last of the regular season as they round out their schedule with a home meet against Bangor High School on Friday, Feb. 3 before competing in the Penobscot Valley Conference Championships on Friday, Feb. 10.
MDI girls' basketball splits season series with Hermon after 50-43 loss
HERMON — The Mount Desert Island High School girls’ basketball team hit the road Jan. 24 to take on the Hermon Hawks, a team with which they were neck and neck in the Heal Point standings heading into the game. MDI handled the Hawks with ease earlier in...
