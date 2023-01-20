Nahum E. Kelley Jr., (9/30/62) of Southwest Harbor, passed away on 1/12/23 to fish the oceans in heaven. He grew up in Southwest Harbor, in a commercial fishing family. He started his fishing career in his 20s, and continued that for over 40 years, starting by hauling traps in his rowing skiff, before moving on to his first boat, the Schooner Bedbug. He lobstered, dragged for scallops and harvested sea cucumbers and urchins. Nahum had a passion for sailing and being on the water. He was well known for his huge heart, his willingness to help others, his booming laugh and his tall tales. He was also known for being able to build a boat out of almost nothing.

