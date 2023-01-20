JV Boys Bears Basketball Fell to Kenmore-Akron High School by 1 in Nail Biting Last Seconds of Play on Saturday, January 14. After a tough loss to Brecksville Friday night, the JV Boys Basketball team hit the road down south to Kenmore-Akron High School. North Royalton was up by 4 after the first period leading 14-10 and extended their lead by seven walking to the locker room 22-15 at the half. Akron went on an 8 to 2 run in the third, cutting the Bears lead by 1. Fourth period was a battle on both sides of the ball for 7 straight minutes. With seconds left on the clock and a timeout taken to regroup, the Bears came out of the huddle ready to pull a hail mary coast to coast inbound scoring play to push them to a one point win. It was so well executed and so close, however we did come up short. Despite the loss, it was a very exciting game to watch, and these boys never gave up. JV Boys Basketball record is now 8-4.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO