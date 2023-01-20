Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"Jake WellsAkron, OH
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenOlmsted Falls, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
northroyaltonathletics.com
Girls 7th Grade Basketball beats Mentor Memorial J.H.S. 37 – 10
The Mentor Memorial Middle School paid a visit to North Royalton on Monday, January 23rd to face the 7th grade Lady Bears in a non-conference game. The Bears came off strong with a 12-1 lead after the first quarter with 8 points coming from Briley Poplyk and 4 points from Abby Berte. The girls continued their scoring efforts with a lineup change and 11 points in the 2nd to take a commanding 23-3 lead going into halftime. The Bears continued to dominate with an impressive victory over the Cardinals finishing the game 37-10. As the season is on the back end, the girls are really coming together both on and off the court.
northroyaltonathletics.com
Boys Junior Varsity Basketball falls to Garfield CLC 32 – 31
JV Boys Bears Basketball Fell to Kenmore-Akron High School by 1 in Nail Biting Last Seconds of Play on Saturday, January 14. After a tough loss to Brecksville Friday night, the JV Boys Basketball team hit the road down south to Kenmore-Akron High School. North Royalton was up by 4 after the first period leading 14-10 and extended their lead by seven walking to the locker room 22-15 at the half. Akron went on an 8 to 2 run in the third, cutting the Bears lead by 1. Fourth period was a battle on both sides of the ball for 7 straight minutes. With seconds left on the clock and a timeout taken to regroup, the Bears came out of the huddle ready to pull a hail mary coast to coast inbound scoring play to push them to a one point win. It was so well executed and so close, however we did come up short. Despite the loss, it was a very exciting game to watch, and these boys never gave up. JV Boys Basketball record is now 8-4.
northroyaltonathletics.com
JV Bears Basketball Unlucky Friday 13th against Brecksville
JV Bears Basketball hosted rival Brecksville Bees Friday, January 13th. Despite efforts on both sides of the ball, the Bears came up short losing 66-43 at home. Brecksville got out the gate with a 14-9 lead over the Bears after one period of play, and kept adding to the lead each period. The Bears were down by 10 after the second and 19 after the 3rd, ultimately losing by 21 after 28 minutes of play. Their record fell to 8-3.
northroyaltonathletics.com
Nordonia Knights defeat Freshman Bears in devastating 51-54 OT loss
The Bears showed up strong in the fourth quarter taking the Knights into overtime, but they couldn’t pull off the win. Alex Capretta and Omar Suleiman set new scoring highs for the season with 18 points each. Also scoring were Michael Suhy with 6 points, Steven Willman with 5 points, and Dillon McCostlin with 4 points.
Comments / 0