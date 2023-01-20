ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TheDailyBeast

Team Trump Hit With Fresh Jan. 6 Subpoena: Report

Staffers working on former President Donald Trump’s new bid for the Oval Office received subpoenas early last month seeking information as a part of the Justice Department’s criminal probe into the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, according to The Washington Post. A copy of the four-page subpoena reviewed by the newspaper indicated in a new light the range of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation, requesting information on more than 20 subjects. Among the issues it asked staffers to address were any communications surrounding Dominion and Smartmatic, two voting machine companies at the center of baseless election fraud conspiracy theories; and any “documents and communications” on a bevy of Trump-oriented organizations, including the Make America Great Again PAC. Also of reported interest is whether anyone other than the subpoena’s recipient is paying for that individual’s legal representation, calling to mind testimony given to the Jan. 6 House committee by key witness Cassidy Hutchinson. The former aide said she eventually fired her attorney, whose legal fees were being covered by Trump’s Save America political action committee without Hutchinson’s knowledge, after he advised her to give misleading testimony.
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
HuffPost

Newly Elected Georgia Rep Steps Down After Drug Arrest

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month,. The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election...
Salon

Judge concludes Jan. 6 rioter who broke into Capitol was acting on "Trump's instructions"

A federal judge said on Tuesday that a woman who stormed the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection "followed then-President Trump's instructions" when she broke the law. Danean MacAndrew traveled from California to Washington, D.C. to join Trump's rally, and later filmed herself storming the Capitol with fellow Trump supporters. After a three-day bench trial, she was found guilty of charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.
New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
