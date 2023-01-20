ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harker Heights, TX

fox44news.com

Warming center to open in Killeen Sunday night

Killeen (FOX 44) — The City of Killeen is working with the Moss Rose Center to help those in need of a warm place to stay Sunday night. FOX 44 Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick says the temperature is expected to drop to the freezing point overnight. The Moss Rose Center...
KILLEEN, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Temple, TX

If you have plans to go to Texas, make Temple in Bell County your first stop since it’s the top-rated city you can visit in the state. Known as the “Wildflower Capital of Texas,” the city was originally established as a railroad town and got its name after Santa Fe Railroad Bernard Moore Temple.
TEMPLE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Business Booming In Restored Belton, Texas Train Depot

(Belton, Texas) - It's sad sometimes, but every town has buildings and spaces that have been neglected over the years and could use some serious TLC. Belton has a beautiful Downtown, and (let's be honest) has done a better job than some other local towns of keeping the area looking beautiful, but there are always those parts of town that could use a serious facelift.
BELTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Family of Kingsland man killed in Austin hit-and-run marks his 25th birthday

KILLEEN, Texas - January 22, 2023 would have been Ian Lewis' 25th birthday. 24-year-old Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, girlfriend, and girlfriend's daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

City of Waco announces Director of Conventions & Tourism

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has named its Director of Conventions & Tourism. The City says Dan Quandt will serve in the position, which he has held on an interim basis since November 8, 2021. The Director of Conventions & Tourism manages the Waco Convention Center and the Waco Welcome Center – in addition to spearheading tourism marketing for the City as a whole.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Must Haves For House Hunting In Texas

I've been searching for a new house for what feels like forever. After going inside at least 50 houses, I swear I have only been inside 3. Is this how you feel when searching for a home in Killeen-Temple, Texas?. This is not one of those if you have seen...
TEMPLE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Kiss 103.1 FM

Temple, TX
103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

