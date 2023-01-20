Read full article on original website
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Flash Mob At H-E-B In Harker Heights Is The Most Texas Thing Ever
Have you ever been part of a Flash Mob? They look fun, and there is strength in numbers, but something about jumping into a surprise performance in a public place can be very intimidating. Especially when that public place is as big as an H-E-B in the Killeen-Temple, Texas area.
Moss Rose Center in Killeen, Texas to Open as Warming Center Tonight
KILLEEN, Texas (Jan. 22, 2023) – The City of Killeen has partnered with the Moss Rose Center to provide a warming center for those in need on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 6p.m. through Monday at 9a.m. Dinner will be served at the Moss Rose Center (1103 East Avenue E)...
City of Killeen to provide warming center at Moss Rose Center
KILLEEN, Texas — The Moss Rose Center will provide a warming center for those in need on Sunday, Jan. 22. The city says the warming center will be open starting 6 p.m. through Monday at 9 a.m. Dinner will also be served at the Moss Rose Center 1103 East...
Central Texas cafe ranked among best pie restaurants in America by Food Network
DALLAS (KDAF) — While it’s not quite Pi Day in the USA, it’s always a welcome time to talk about one of the greatest desserts known to mankind, especially since Monday, January 23 is National Pie Day (trust us, there’s a difference). National Today encourages, “Naturally,...
Killeen ISD Wins ‘Best of Bunch’ Award for Fresh Foods Initiative
(Killeen, Texas) - After hearing some of the most disturbing things going on in our KISD district this weekend, it is always so refreshing to hear some positive accomplishments that are going on. CONGRATULATIONS ARE IN ORDER FOR KISD. The Killeen Independent School District Nutrition Department was named the winner...
King & Princess Dance Coming To Harker Heights, Texas
(Harker Heights, Texas) - Make sure you let every king and every princess you know that we’re having a party just for them! The King and Princess dance is coming to Harker Heights, and it's the perfect opportunity to make some precious family memories. CALLING ALL KINGS AND PRINCESSES...
fox44news.com
Warming center to open in Killeen Sunday night
Killeen (FOX 44) — The City of Killeen is working with the Moss Rose Center to help those in need of a warm place to stay Sunday night. FOX 44 Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick says the temperature is expected to drop to the freezing point overnight. The Moss Rose Center...
KWTX
Moss Rose Center to open as warming center Sunday evening to Monday morning
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Moss Rose Center will open as part of a warming center in Killeen Sunday evening. The City of Killeen will open the warming center for those in need at 6p.m. Jan. 22 through 9 a.m. Jan. 23 in the1103 block of East Avenue E. Dinner...
Time To Get Cheesy: Texas Pizza Fest Coming To Salado, Texas
All of us at one point in our lives, we all tried pizza. There's no need to explain what pizza is, but we all have our favorites don't we? Personally, I love just a regular pepperoni pizza. There are many to choose from in terms of toppings, and yes even...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Temple, TX
If you have plans to go to Texas, make Temple in Bell County your first stop since it’s the top-rated city you can visit in the state. Known as the “Wildflower Capital of Texas,” the city was originally established as a railroad town and got its name after Santa Fe Railroad Bernard Moore Temple.
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in 1953 in San Antonio and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
Business Booming In Restored Belton, Texas Train Depot
(Belton, Texas) - It's sad sometimes, but every town has buildings and spaces that have been neglected over the years and could use some serious TLC. Belton has a beautiful Downtown, and (let's be honest) has done a better job than some other local towns of keeping the area looking beautiful, but there are always those parts of town that could use a serious facelift.
fox7austin.com
Family of Kingsland man killed in Austin hit-and-run marks his 25th birthday
KILLEEN, Texas - January 22, 2023 would have been Ian Lewis' 25th birthday. 24-year-old Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, girlfriend, and girlfriend's daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
Time To Dunk In Temple, Texas – New Dunkin’ Opening This Week
(Temple, Texas) - While driving around any town in Central Texas, there's always that one area or stretch of road that seems to always be under construction. The question we all ask ourselves is, "What in the world could possibly be coming, and why is it taking so long?" We've...
fox44news.com
City of Waco announces Director of Conventions & Tourism
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has named its Director of Conventions & Tourism. The City says Dan Quandt will serve in the position, which he has held on an interim basis since November 8, 2021. The Director of Conventions & Tourism manages the Waco Convention Center and the Waco Welcome Center – in addition to spearheading tourism marketing for the City as a whole.
Must Haves For House Hunting In Texas
I've been searching for a new house for what feels like forever. After going inside at least 50 houses, I swear I have only been inside 3. Is this how you feel when searching for a home in Killeen-Temple, Texas?. This is not one of those if you have seen...
Feel the Love and Network at the Valentine’s Pop-Up Shop Event in Killeen, Texas
Love is in the air in Killeen, Texas, and so is the spirit of networking and business moguls being built. Events with Amey has done it again by giving all Central Texas entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase their talents, and you can get your business involved. COME OUT AND SHOWCASE...
KWTX
‘Never enough awareness you can spread’: Unbound Now - Waco gives businesses resources for human trafficking victims
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - January marks National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Each year more than 313,000 people are victims of human trafficking in Texas, according to a study by the University of Texas. In order to help reduce that number, Unbound Now - Waco hosted their annual “Not in My...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Family holds Marcus Simmons Day in Killeen to honor man who died from sickle cell disease
KILLEEN, Texas — Family members of Marcus Simmons hosted a free community event Saturday to honor the man who died from sickle cell disease in May 2009. The event, Marcus Simmons Day, was hosted at the Killeen Special Events Center, which included family-fun activities and games. "It doesn't stop...
