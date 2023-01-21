ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Increased outreach, engagement recommended to group monitoring clean-up of Fort Detrick's Area B

By Emmett Gartner egartner@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago
Buy Now A building is secured behind barbed-wire fencing along Kemp Lane. The Fort Detrick land is known as Area B and was the site of hazardous chemical and biological dumping in the 1950s and ’60s. Staff photo by Bill Green

To keep more Frederick residents informed of the Army’s clean-up efforts at Fort Detrick’s Area B, a nonprofit has recommended community forums and expanding outreach with information on the process.

Specific recommendations included having the city of Frederick fill a permanent seat on the civilian board that oversees Area B’s remediation and regularly posting online updates on Fort Detrick’s website and social media pages.

