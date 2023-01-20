S.F. leaders flirt with cutting ties with PG&E, again

Power lines in the hills above Oakland. A recent state auditors report found that there are still nearly 40,000 miles of bare power lines in high fire-threat areas across the state. Jim Wilson/The New York Times

San Francisco leaders moved one step closer to severing ties with Pacific Gas and Electric this week, agreeing to initiate a study of an alternative energy system after a California State Auditor’s report found the utility hasn’t done enough to respond to worsening wildfires while also receiving scant oversight from regulators.

The move, which comes as PG&E faces fresh lawsuits over its role in sparking the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado counties, directed city leaders to research what’s needed to enact an alternative energy model known as Golden State Energy.

Golden State Energy was created by a state bill passed in 2020 in the event PG&E failed to emerge from bankruptcy after its equipment was faulted for a series of ferocious wildfires, including the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise (Butte County) that killed 85 people and destroyed 10,000 homes.

The decision to reopen discussions about an alternative energy system was welcomed by energy activists who have long pushed state and city leaders to consider a new system that gives communities more control over how to choose and source their energy.

“Golden State Energy has been collecting dust,” said Mari Rose Taruc, coordinator of Reclaim our Power, a grassroots organization. “So that’s the glimmer of hope — (The City) is willing to start the study to activate Golden State Energy.”

Still, it remains to be seen how San Francisco will completely cut ties with the utility. In 2019, The City offered to purchase PG&E’s electrical equipment for $2.5 billion , which the company promptly shot down, maintaining that its infrastructure is not for sale.

But this week, PG&E finds itself under growing scrutiny over its wildfire response once again. On Thursday, two counties filed a lawsuit against the company, seeking damages for causing last year’s Mosquito Fire, which burned more than 76,000 acres in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada over 50 days. The latest legal action comes just days after PG&E reached a $24 million settlement over the Dixie Fire, which burned more than 960,000 acres in five Northern California counties in 2021.

Despite efforts to bury power lines and proactively cut power to mitigate the chance of igniting a fire, a recent state auditors report found that there are still nearly 40,000 miles of bare power lines in high fire-threat areas across the state. And covering, burying or fixing those lines could cost billions.

The report, published in March but presented to city leaders Friday, also found that though utilities have been making progress on hardening infrastructure, such improvements are not keeping pace with the mounting risks. For example, the work done in 2020 to improve power lines only accounted for 4% of what's needed in high-risk areas.

Auditors also noted the need for more oversight being applied to state utilities by the California Public Utilities Commission. The CPUC does not consistently audit all utility districts, nor has it conducted audits of several communities that contained areas of elevated or extreme fire risk, auditors said Friday during a committee meeting. Perhaps most surprisingly, auditors found that CPUC has never issued a penalty because of an audit, noted Jonathan Kline, project manager of the report.

“It indicates that it only issued penalties through its investigation process and only for significant issues, such as when individuals were hurt or killed or buildings were destroyed,” said Kline. PG&E did not respond to The Examiner’s request for comment.

“It's pretty alarming that they never issued a penalty as a result of an audit,” said District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston. “It just demonstrates really, I think, a lack of seriousness.”

And while it remains unclear where all this leaves the fate of PG&E in San Francisco, city leaders signaled to energy advocates that there may yet be a battle ahead.

“These fights that are so long-term against such entrenched interests and such inaction by many state leaders are some of the hardest fights,” said Preston. “Until there's the fire or the price gouging or the shut-off or the thing that gets people upset at the moment, rightfully so, it can be harder to organize around the longer-term infrastructure changes.” Changes, he said, he’s committed to.

Margaret Hetherwick contributed to this report.