WELCOME TO TINGLE AVE! Enjoy beach living at its finest with this fully updated modern custom home with 4 BR and 4 BA that is approximately 4 blocks to the beach and walking distance to several shops, restaurants and more! The Bethany Beach Trolly pick up is just 5 houses down and is accessible during the summer months for those who wish to ride vs. walking. Some of the many home features include a modern kitchen with stainless Monogram appliances, gas cooking, modern fixtures/lights, KraftMaid white painted cabinetry w/dovetail/softclose features, marble countertops, custom glass backsplash and more. This is a fiber free home and has hardwood floors throughout. Some of the construction features are Anderson windows, Anderson front door with a tri-lock feature, gas fireplace w/multi-speed blower and remote, hidden storage behind wall tv, Nest thermostat and dual 2 zone system by Carrier, front and rear decking w/screened porch, custom Norman blinds throughout, front and rear storage rooms under the home w/dual garage door remotes and so much more. Please ask for the itemized list of included home features. There is a transferable warranty for the 30 year new shingles that were installed Nov. 2022. Come see this lovely home today and be here for summer at the beach!

BETHANY BEACH, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO