FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersMaryland State
Jay Briscoe, US Star Wrestler, Dies at 38WilliamLaurel, DE
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Northville HeraldWilmington, DE
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
Cape Gazette
Sussex Tech welcomes new school resource officer
Delaware State Police Cpl. Chase Petrella has joined Sussex Technical High School as the new school resource officer. Petrella succeeds Cpl. Cheri Magda, who was recently promoted to sergeant at Troop 3, Camden. Petrella’s Delaware State Police career began in 2014 when he was assigned to Troop 3 Patrol. He...
WBOC
Freight Route Study Could Bring More Business to Kent County
Commercial trucks bring us the things we need. But, sometimes neighbors say they can become and inconvenience in smaller, more rural Delaware communities.
Cape Gazette
Sussex charter school heads host legislative breakfast
The heads of three of Sussex County’s public charter schools hosted a breakfast event Jan. 12 for legislators and community leaders to discuss the challenges facing the schools. The event, held at Sussex Academy in Georgetown, allowed the heads of schools at Sussex Academy, the Bryan Allen Stevenson School...
WMDT.com
Two families turned homeowners in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – Two families now sharing joy in Salisbury as they receive their forever homes thanks to the Habitat for Humanity’s Homeowner Program. “Oh my God, I’m so excited it feels great,” says new homeowner, Rhoda Nakey. Homeowners Rhoda Nakey and Enose Brinache blessed their...
oceancity.com
Out With The Old At the Holiday Inn Oceanfront
The outdoor pool and garden area of the Holiday Inn Oceanfront Ocean City on 66th Street is under a huge transformation this winter. The original pool bar and tennis courts have been ripped out, and a new design has been laid out. The new pool and hot tub forms are being built, and the concrete is being poured next week. The new pool and outdoor area will be open by Memorial Day 2023. We can’t wait to see the finished design! Take a look at its progression.
wrestleview.com
Fundraiser for Jay Briscoe’s family exceeds target goal, medical update on daughters
As of this writing, a GiveSendGo account for Jay Briscoes family has exceeded its initial $200,000 goal. It still currently going. All the funds will go towards the Pugh family. Jay Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh) was killed in a vehicle crash Tuesday night in Delaware. The Delaware State Police...
WBOC
Salisbury Needs Help Naming "Rail Trail"
SALISBURY, Md. - The city is asking the public to submit name ideas for a new community trail project. According to the City of Salisbury's Facebook page, construction has begun on the first phase of the "Rail Trail" and they are taking submissions to choose an official name. The city...
Cape Gazette
Paradise Pub hosts Locals Fest
Paradise Pub in Long Neck held a Locals Fest Jan. 14 to celebrate the community while enjoying beer, raw oysters and live music. The event featured tastings of beer from Evolution Craft Brewery and Big Oyster Brewery, as well as oysters from Shuck It Oysters and Clams, manned by Destinee and Sammy Thorpe. There were also an oyster-themed menu, a raffle, giveaways and specials on merchandise. Music was provided by Dale Teat.
WGMD Radio
Delmarva Fox Squirrel Recovery and Species Restoration in Sussex County
During 2022, Delmarva fox squirrels have been relocated to 3 new home areas in Sussex County – Assawoman Wildlife Area, Redden State Forest and Trap Pond State Park. Two other areas with Delmarva fox squirrel populations are Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge and the Nanticoke Wildlife Area. DNREC began translocating Delmarva fox squirrels captured from robust populations in Maryland to southern Delaware in 2020. Additional translocations from Maryland to Trap Pond and Redden State Forest are planned for this spring. While no longer on the endangered list, hunting of Delmarva fox squirrels is prohibited. However, there is a Delaware hunting season for the more common Eastern gray squirrel.
Cape Gazette
Enjoy beach living at its finest at 638 Tingle Avenue, Bethany Beach
WELCOME TO TINGLE AVE! Enjoy beach living at its finest with this fully updated modern custom home with 4 BR and 4 BA that is approximately 4 blocks to the beach and walking distance to several shops, restaurants and more! The Bethany Beach Trolly pick up is just 5 houses down and is accessible during the summer months for those who wish to ride vs. walking. Some of the many home features include a modern kitchen with stainless Monogram appliances, gas cooking, modern fixtures/lights, KraftMaid white painted cabinetry w/dovetail/softclose features, marble countertops, custom glass backsplash and more. This is a fiber free home and has hardwood floors throughout. Some of the construction features are Anderson windows, Anderson front door with a tri-lock feature, gas fireplace w/multi-speed blower and remote, hidden storage behind wall tv, Nest thermostat and dual 2 zone system by Carrier, front and rear decking w/screened porch, custom Norman blinds throughout, front and rear storage rooms under the home w/dual garage door remotes and so much more. Please ask for the itemized list of included home features. There is a transferable warranty for the 30 year new shingles that were installed Nov. 2022. Come see this lovely home today and be here for summer at the beach!
Aldi opening first store in Denton, Caroline County
Aldi supermarket will be opening its first location in Denton, Caroline County, at 9 a.m. Thursday. The supermarket will be in the Denton Plaza shopping center on Legion Road.
delawarepublic.org
Office of Animal Welfare makes sixth arrest in connection with Sussex County dog fighting ring
Delaware’s Office of Animal Welfare makes a sixth arrest in connection to an alleged dog fighting ring discovered in Sussex County January 8th. 45-year-old Ronnell Jacobs of Laurel was arrested January 12 and released on his own recognizance, but is now being held without bail for a violation of probation related to his earlier arrest.
starpublications.online
Nylon Capital Shopping Center developer makes presentation at Seaford Council meeting
The Seaford City Council, along with a full house of Seaford residents. listened to the presentation for the development of Nylon Capital Shopping Center. Robert Herrera, partner in Ninth Street Development Corporation, LLC (NSD), told the council that it is an evolving project with a vision. The idea is an innovation district that will bring together multiple avenues to connect economic, networking, and physical assets.
Cape Gazette
Family Court commissioner receives outstanding service award
Delaware Family Court Commissioner Andrew K. Southmayd was recently honored by the Delaware State Bar Association with its Outstanding Service to the Courts and Bar Award. Southmayd, a Lewes-area resident, has been a judicial officer at Family Court in Georgetown for more than 30 years. He was presented the award by Family Court Judge Janell Ostroski during a recent luncheon held at the Hyatt Place on the Riverfront in Wilmington.
slamwrestling.net
Jay Briscoe’s widow provides update on kids
Ashley Pugh, the widow of Jay Briscoe, provided an update on two of their two daughters, following a fatal car crash on Tuesday evening in Laurel, Delaware. Their son, Gannon, was not involved in the accident. The two-car collision killed Jay — Jamin Pugh — and another unidentified person....
Cape Gazette
Dewey joins Sussex County Hazard Mitigation Plan
Dewey Beach commissioners voted unanimously Jan. 13 to participate in the Sussex County Hazard Mitigation Plan, a move Mayor Bill Stevens said corrected an administrative oversight from years ago. The federal Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 requires states and local governments to develop and approve hazard mitigation plans to be...
WMDT.com
Md. Fire Marshal’s Office working to identify person of interest
CRISFIELD, Md. – The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in numerous fire and other related investigations in Crisfield. We’re told the incidents took place between September and December 2022. Officials say the pictures above were...
YAHOO!
2 separate crashes in Sussex County about 12 hours apart leave 2 people killed
In a matter of 12 hours, two people were killed in separate crashes on opposite sides of Sussex County, Delaware State Police said. The first fatal crash occurred about 7:20 p.m. Sunday as a 40-year-old Rehoboth Beach man was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima south on Coastal Highway (Route 1), police said.
WDEL 1150AM
Two dead in separate downstate accidents
Members of the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are working a pair of fatal accidents, one in Sussex County and the other in Kent County, about five hours apart. The first incident happened on Route 1 at the Rehoboth Avenue Extension just before 7:30 Sunday night, January 22, 2023.
chestertownspy.org
Spy Minute: Historic Millington Hardware Store
Belinda and Tom Parker have recently purchased the Historic Millington Hardware Store in Millington Maryland. The store was built in the 1920s after the historic fire of 1904 that destroyed most of downtown Millington. The store has had many owners (see this 2013 Spy article) but throughout has continued to keep it’s small town hardware store ambience and remains a Millington institution and social center.
