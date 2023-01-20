ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

AM 1390 KRFO

6 Foods In Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois That You Can’t Buy Right Now

The internet basically broke earlier this year when news broke that a popular ice cream product was being discontinued in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States. Yes, the Choco Taco was terminated last year and the world reacted like a 2-year-old. No one wanted to share their ice cream and little temper tantrums erupted demanding that the company keep the product. Although that was quite the spectacle, it did seem to overshadow 5 other products that disappeared in 2022 too.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

8 Of Your Favorite Foods Are Disappearing From Iowa Store Shelves

Let's kick off 2023 with some grocery shortages, shall we?. A lot of factors were in play last year that will result in several things being in short supply at our grocery stores. For example, remember how avian flu was so widespread in 2022? Now it's one reason behind the egg shortage. Weather events, high prices, supply chain issues, and more problems will contribute to a shortage of other grocery staples too so get ready for it.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Florida Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America

America loves beef, and the best way to enjoy it is a juicy, nicely-cooked steak. Thankfully, the country is full of steakhouses dedicated to serving you a hearty meal complete with delicious sides, add-ons, and beverages. There are some joints, however, that are a cut above the rest. That's why...
FLORIDA STATE
Madoc

McDonald’s is The Favorite Fast Food In West Virginia

According to the study, the states with the least number of fast-food restaurants per 10,000 individuals are Vermont, New Jersey, Mississippi, and New York. The main reason why fast food restaurants are almost everywhere is obvious. People enjoy eating fast food. It’s tasty, convenient and at times cheaper compared to other alternatives. Some fast food brands, especially giant chains are preferred in some states, cities, and towns while the upcoming brands continue to work their way up.
agupdate.com

Missouri family adapts into hog production

Matt Stubblefield is adamant about the fact that he is a cattleman, not a hog farmer. But with generations of pork producers in his family, raising hogs was just a part of the farm operation. “The hog barn on my father-in-law’s property was built by his grandpa in the 1950’s...
CUBA, MO
Evansville IN
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

