– On Saturday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Congressman Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara), and Congressman Jimmy Panetta announced the availability of $72.9 million through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) to fund innovative projects designed to support the expanding specialty crop sector and explore new market opportunities for U.S. food and agricultural products. The announcement was made on campus at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO