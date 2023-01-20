Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jay Briscoe, US Star Wrestler, Dies at 38WilliamLaurel, DE
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern ShoreKatie CherrixMaryland State
Related
Cape Gazette
Sussex Tech welcomes new school resource officer
Delaware State Police Cpl. Chase Petrella has joined Sussex Technical High School as the new school resource officer. Petrella succeeds Cpl. Cheri Magda, who was recently promoted to sergeant at Troop 3, Camden. Petrella’s Delaware State Police career began in 2014 when he was assigned to Troop 3 Patrol. He...
WBOC
Wicomico, Parkside High School Under Shelter in Place Following Threatening Note
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- Two Wicomico County high schools are under a shelter-in-place after threatening notes were found on Friday. County Public School officials say that staff at Parkside High School and Wicomico High School are working with the "Safe Schools" team and law enforcement to investigation the notes. Officials say...
WBOC
Projects in Progress to Help Crisfield Development
CRISFIELD, Md.- City officials in Crisfield have released an update on several projects in progress which are expected to help with climate resilience and flooding, tide gates and stormwater pumping stations, wastewater pumping stations and pipelining, armory rehabilitation, and business façade improvement, as well as other grants. Climate Resilience...
WBOC
Freight Route Study Could Bring More Business to Kent County
Commercial trucks bring us the things we need. But, sometimes neighbors say they can become and inconvenience in smaller, more rural Delaware communities.
WBOC
Flooding Relief Could Come To Crisfield
CRISFIELD, Md. - The City has funding to install 11 tide gates and two storm water pumping stations. Flooding can be a big problem in the Crisfield. Neighbors say flooding has gotten so bad that it's gone over their porch and inches from reaching the inside of their home. The...
Cape Gazette
Westside Family Healthcare CEO to retire
Westside Family Healthcare President and CEO Lolita Lopez recently announced her plan to retire, effective Saturday, July 1. Westside’s board of directors has named current Chief Operating Officer Chris Fraser as Westside’s next CEO. “For 33 years, I have had the honor of a lifetime to lead and...
starpublications.online
Nylon Capital Shopping Center developer makes presentation at Seaford Council meeting
The Seaford City Council, along with a full house of Seaford residents. listened to the presentation for the development of Nylon Capital Shopping Center. Robert Herrera, partner in Ninth Street Development Corporation, LLC (NSD), told the council that it is an evolving project with a vision. The idea is an innovation district that will bring together multiple avenues to connect economic, networking, and physical assets.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z tells council to deny Route 9 project
Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission has recommended denial of three applications filed by Charles E. Turner Jr. for a multifamily housing project on the north side of Route 9 near the Gravel Hill Road intersection east of Georgetown. The votes were 4-0 on each application. The applicant has filed...
WBOC
Salisbury Needs Help Naming "Rail Trail"
SALISBURY, Md. - The city is asking the public to submit name ideas for a new community trail project. According to the City of Salisbury's Facebook page, construction has begun on the first phase of the "Rail Trail" and they are taking submissions to choose an official name. The city...
WGMD Radio
Delmarva Fox Squirrel Recovery and Species Restoration in Sussex County
During 2022, Delmarva fox squirrels have been relocated to 3 new home areas in Sussex County – Assawoman Wildlife Area, Redden State Forest and Trap Pond State Park. Two other areas with Delmarva fox squirrel populations are Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge and the Nanticoke Wildlife Area. DNREC began translocating Delmarva fox squirrels captured from robust populations in Maryland to southern Delaware in 2020. Additional translocations from Maryland to Trap Pond and Redden State Forest are planned for this spring. While no longer on the endangered list, hunting of Delmarva fox squirrels is prohibited. However, there is a Delaware hunting season for the more common Eastern gray squirrel.
WBOC
Search Party For Missing Somerset County Man
A search party walked through the marshes and where Dequan Fields' car was found Thursday afternoon. A search for a missing Princess Anne man brought friends to the marsh.
WMDT.com
Md. Fire Marshal’s Office working to identify person of interest
CRISFIELD, Md. – The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in numerous fire and other related investigations in Crisfield. We’re told the incidents took place between September and December 2022. Officials say the pictures above were...
Cape Gazette
Paradise Pub hosts Locals Fest
Paradise Pub in Long Neck held a Locals Fest Jan. 14 to celebrate the community while enjoying beer, raw oysters and live music. The event featured tastings of beer from Evolution Craft Brewery and Big Oyster Brewery, as well as oysters from Shuck It Oysters and Clams, manned by Destinee and Sammy Thorpe. There were also an oyster-themed menu, a raffle, giveaways and specials on merchandise. Music was provided by Dale Teat.
oceancity.com
Out With The Old At the Holiday Inn Oceanfront
The outdoor pool and garden area of the Holiday Inn Oceanfront Ocean City on 66th Street is under a huge transformation this winter. The original pool bar and tennis courts have been ripped out, and a new design has been laid out. The new pool and hot tub forms are being built, and the concrete is being poured next week. The new pool and outdoor area will be open by Memorial Day 2023. We can’t wait to see the finished design! Take a look at its progression.
Aldi opening first store in Denton, Caroline County
Aldi supermarket will be opening its first location in Denton, Caroline County, at 9 a.m. Thursday. The supermarket will be in the Denton Plaza shopping center on Legion Road.
delawarepublic.org
Office of Animal Welfare makes sixth arrest in connection with Sussex County dog fighting ring
Delaware’s Office of Animal Welfare makes a sixth arrest in connection to an alleged dog fighting ring discovered in Sussex County January 8th. 45-year-old Ronnell Jacobs of Laurel was arrested January 12 and released on his own recognizance, but is now being held without bail for a violation of probation related to his earlier arrest.
Bay Net
Lawsuit Against State Trooper Involved In Peyton Ham’s Death Dismissed
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On April 13, 2021, Maryland State Trooper, Joseph Charles Azzari Jr., shot and killed Peyton Alexander Ham during an altercation with the 16-year-old, after Ham called 911 to report a suspicious man with a gun. On April 12, 2022, Kristee Ann Boyle filed a lawsuit against...
WBOC
Dorchester County Man Sentenced to 40 Years Behind Bars for Murder of His Father
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Dorchester County man has been sentenced to 40 years behind bars in the murder of his father. 50-year-old Douglas McKnight was found guilty of first degree murder in the shooting death of his father, who was 77-years-old at the time of his murder in November of 2021.
WBOC
Another Arrested, Four More Dogs Rescued in Seaford Dog Fighting Ring
LAUREL, Del.- Another person has been arrested in connection to a dog fighting ring in Seaford. The Delaware Division of Public Health says that 45-year-old Ronnell Jacobs of Laurel has been charged with three felony counts related to dog fighting and two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. Jacobs is currently...
WBOC
Delaware State Police Investigate Deadly Crash in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, De. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Rehoboth Beach on Sunday evening. Troopers say the crash happened on Route 1 near Rehoboth Avenue Extended. A section of that road was closed as the crash was investigated and cleared. Details on the number...
Comments / 0