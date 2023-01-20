ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Cape Gazette

Sussex Tech welcomes new school resource officer

Delaware State Police Cpl. Chase Petrella has joined Sussex Technical High School as the new school resource officer. Petrella succeeds Cpl. Cheri Magda, who was recently promoted to sergeant at Troop 3, Camden. Petrella’s Delaware State Police career began in 2014 when he was assigned to Troop 3 Patrol. He...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Projects in Progress to Help Crisfield Development

CRISFIELD, Md.- City officials in Crisfield have released an update on several projects in progress which are expected to help with climate resilience and flooding, tide gates and stormwater pumping stations, wastewater pumping stations and pipelining, armory rehabilitation, and business façade improvement, as well as other grants. Climate Resilience...
CRISFIELD, MD
WBOC

Flooding Relief Could Come To Crisfield

CRISFIELD, Md. - The City has funding to install 11 tide gates and two storm water pumping stations. Flooding can be a big problem in the Crisfield. Neighbors say flooding has gotten so bad that it's gone over their porch and inches from reaching the inside of their home. The...
CRISFIELD, MD
Cape Gazette

Westside Family Healthcare CEO to retire

Westside Family Healthcare President and CEO Lolita Lopez recently announced her plan to retire, effective Saturday, July 1. Westside’s board of directors has named current Chief Operating Officer Chris Fraser as Westside’s next CEO. “For 33 years, I have had the honor of a lifetime to lead and...
LEWES, DE
starpublications.online

Nylon Capital Shopping Center developer makes presentation at Seaford Council meeting

The Seaford City Council, along with a full house of Seaford residents. listened to the presentation for the development of Nylon Capital Shopping Center. Robert Herrera, partner in Ninth Street Development Corporation, LLC (NSD), told the council that it is an evolving project with a vision. The idea is an innovation district that will bring together multiple avenues to connect economic, networking, and physical assets.
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex P&Z tells council to deny Route 9 project

Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission has recommended denial of three applications filed by Charles E. Turner Jr. for a multifamily housing project on the north side of Route 9 near the Gravel Hill Road intersection east of Georgetown. The votes were 4-0 on each application. The applicant has filed...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Salisbury Needs Help Naming "Rail Trail"

SALISBURY, Md. - The city is asking the public to submit name ideas for a new community trail project. According to the City of Salisbury's Facebook page, construction has begun on the first phase of the "Rail Trail" and they are taking submissions to choose an official name. The city...
SALISBURY, MD
WGMD Radio

Delmarva Fox Squirrel Recovery and Species Restoration in Sussex County

During 2022, Delmarva fox squirrels have been relocated to 3 new home areas in Sussex County – Assawoman Wildlife Area, Redden State Forest and Trap Pond State Park. Two other areas with Delmarva fox squirrel populations are Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge and the Nanticoke Wildlife Area. DNREC began translocating Delmarva fox squirrels captured from robust populations in Maryland to southern Delaware in 2020. Additional translocations from Maryland to Trap Pond and Redden State Forest are planned for this spring. While no longer on the endangered list, hunting of Delmarva fox squirrels is prohibited. However, there is a Delaware hunting season for the more common Eastern gray squirrel.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Md. Fire Marshal’s Office working to identify person of interest

CRISFIELD, Md. – The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in numerous fire and other related investigations in Crisfield. We’re told the incidents took place between September and December 2022. Officials say the pictures above were...
CRISFIELD, MD
Cape Gazette

Paradise Pub hosts Locals Fest

Paradise Pub in Long Neck held a Locals Fest Jan. 14 to celebrate the community while enjoying beer, raw oysters and live music. The event featured tastings of beer from Evolution Craft Brewery and Big Oyster Brewery, as well as oysters from Shuck It Oysters and Clams, manned by Destinee and Sammy Thorpe. There were also an oyster-themed menu, a raffle, giveaways and specials on merchandise. Music was provided by Dale Teat.
LONG NECK, DE
oceancity.com

Out With The Old At the Holiday Inn Oceanfront

The outdoor pool and garden area of the Holiday Inn Oceanfront Ocean City on 66th Street is under a huge transformation this winter. The original pool bar and tennis courts have been ripped out, and a new design has been laid out. The new pool and hot tub forms are being built, and the concrete is being poured next week. The new pool and outdoor area will be open by Memorial Day 2023. We can’t wait to see the finished design! Take a look at its progression.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Another Arrested, Four More Dogs Rescued in Seaford Dog Fighting Ring

LAUREL, Del.- Another person has been arrested in connection to a dog fighting ring in Seaford. The Delaware Division of Public Health says that 45-year-old Ronnell Jacobs of Laurel has been charged with three felony counts related to dog fighting and two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. Jacobs is currently...
SEAFORD, DE

