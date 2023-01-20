A special city council meeting will take place as the discussion of ARPA funding allocation continues in Flint

Read full article on original website
WNEM
Application process begins for Flint ARPA grant funding
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint is ready to spend more of its share of American Rescue Plant Act (ARPA) money. Flint was awarded a total of $94.7 million in ARPA funds. Mayor Sheldon Neeley said 40 percent of that money has already been spent on what city...
Organizations can apply for $15.6M in Flint ARPA funds starting Monday
FLINT, MI -- Groups interested in administering community grant programs with part of Flint’s American Rescue Plan Act funds can apply for the job starting Monday, Jan. 23. Eligible nonprofit, business and community-based organizations can make proposals related to three priority program areas -- housing and blight elimination, public health and economic development -- the city said in a news release on Friday, Jan. 20.
abc12.com
Applications open Monday for Flint ARPA community grant program
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint's administration is launching its ARPA community grant program. More than $15 million of ARPA funding will be distributed to support programs that serve Flint residents. Eligible organizations will be able to apply for funds starting Monday, Jan. 23. The application is for eligible nonprofits, businesses...
Hyperallergic
As Flint’s Water Crisis Endures, the Water Remembers
Amber Hasan has been part of the Sister Tour, a troupe that performs in accompaniment to LaToya Ruby Frazier’s three-act photo series on the Flint, Michigan, water crisis, since Frazier came to document the human-made public health disaster in 2016. “We’re still doing the same work, and the pipes...
East Village Magazine
Education Beat: New leadership team for Flint Board of Education all first-timers
“Sometimes you’ve got to pivot.” – Melody Relerford, newly-elected Flint Board of Education trustee, Jan. 11, 2023. A new leadership team was impaneled at the annual organizational meeting of the Flint Board of Education (FBOE) on Jan. 11, 2023. Newly-elected members of a five-person electoral slate were...
abc12.com
Former Saginaw bakery could soon become the city's latest marijuana dispensary
Hamilton Home Bakery on Gratiot Avenue closed its doors at the end of 2021. Premier Provisioning would like to transform the old building into its second dispensary in the city, but it sits 208 feet away from a city park and Saginaw's ordinance states marijuana establishments must reside 250 feet or more from public parks.
voiceofdetroit.net
EULA MAE POWELL IN COURT TO REMOVE GUARDIANSHIP, RESTORE VISITS; G/SHIP ABUSE AWARENESS DAY FEB. 1
Eula Mae Powell, 85, in court to fight guardian/conservatorship Jan. 18, subject of controversy since denial of visits by long-time friends. Wayne Co. Probate Court Judge Judy Hartsfield considering petition to terminate probate supervision and TRO vs. visit denials; orders guardian from Michigan Guardianship Services. Channel 7’s Investigator Heather Cattallo...
Homelessness count taking place in Saginaw County
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw is participating in a statewide effort to measure homelessness across Michigan. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Saginaw County Consortium of Homeless Assistance Providers, SC-CHAP, in association with volunteers from the community will conduct Saginaw’s annual Point-in-Time, PIT, Homeless Count. Trained volunteers will count and...
abc12.com
Man who 'straw purchased' guns linked to shootings in Flint sent to prison
Jerreil Martin of Grand Rapids, who bought more than 40 guns and then sold some to felons, has been sentenced to three years in federal prison. The guns were used in several crimes, including a homicide in Flint in 2021 and the deadly shooting of a 2-year-old child near Grand Rapids a year ago.
abc12.com
Week 3 Fanzone Poll, Powers' Student Section week two winners
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Week two of the FanZone saw Powers' student section take for the crown for their "jersey theme" night. Let's see if they can win two weeks in a row. Below are the nominations for three week, voting ends on Tuesday, Jan. 24th.
abc12.com
Flint police looking for infant allegedly kidnapped by mother
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a 40-year-old woman who allegedly kidnapped her infant son from Bethany Christian Services in Flint on Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing person's alert or the 18-month old. The Flint Police Department says Janiel Marie Bunstead was taking...
abc12.com
Genesee County retirees nervous about switch from Blue Cross Blue Shield
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County retirees are asking what comes next after getting a letter saying their health insurance will change this summer. Retiree benefits have been a complex issue in Genesee County for years. As negotiations continue for current county employees' health benefit, some retirees feel they're being left out of the picture.
Whitmer, Gilchrist, Kildee celebrate GM’s $795 million Michigan investment
FLINT, MI — U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee takes an immense pride in his hometown. And Friday was another moment he won’t soon forget. Kildee, D-Flint Twp., stood witness as General Motors said it’s bringing V-8 engine manufacturing back to Flint, investing $579 million at Flint Engine Operations and another $216 million in its Bay City engine components plant.
Hundreds of Detroiters are able to sign up for free lead paint removal program
On Saturday a free event in Detroit kicked off the expansion of The Detroit LeadSafe Housing Program's free lead paint removal program.
HealthSource Saginaw to end outpatient program in March
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Close to 500 people will be searching for a new therapist or psychiatrist after HealthSource Saginaw ends its behavioral professional outpatient services Friday, March 31, officials with the organization said. HealthSource Saginaw Executive Services and Communications Director Wendy Dornseifer said the move was being made...
Saginaw furnace replacement program warms up via Consumers Energy team-up
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw City Hall officials said a partnership with Consumers Energy will save costs related to the municipality’s $3.8 million housing rehabilitation program. Funded by a portion of the city’s $52 million American Rescue Plan Act stimulus, the initiative will provide free replacement furnaces, roofs and...
legalnews.com
Oakland County man sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Friday that an Oakland County man who pled guilty to Conducting a Criminal Enterprise has been sentenced. Kevin Adolph, 27, of Detroit, was sentenced on January 18, 2023, in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.
abc12.com
Fenton Police alerting area businesses about possible bogus food drive
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Fenton Police Department is asking area businesses to be on the look out for an individual asking for donations connected to a food drive. The department taking to social media to get get the word out, and posted pictures of the individual, his vehicle and a flyer for a food drive.
mitechnews.com
DTE To Charge Start Time-Based Fees In March
DETROIT – Electricity rates will depend on time of day, and year, for DTE customers starting in March. The news came in mailers sent to customers this month to notify them of the upcoming change. The time-of-day rate will charge customers nearly 35 percent more during peak times in...
Longtime downtown Bay City anchor St. Laurent Brothers for sale
BAY CITY, MI — St. Laurent Brothers, an iconic candy store and longtime downtown Bay City anchor, has been listed for sale. The retail business and the historic building it’s located in at 1101 N. Water St. are listed for $1.7 million. The sale includes the building plus 150 feet of waterfront along the Saginaw River and the 10 boat docks that sit behind the shop. View the real estate listing here.
