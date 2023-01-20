ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Assateague Island Trails Closed for Construction

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND-Both the Life of the Marsh and Life of the Forest trails and parking areas will be closed temporarily on Assateague Island. The National Park Service sent the reminder via their Facebook page. The trails will remain closed while the boardwalks and overlooks are being reconstructed. The NPS warns entering these areas is a hazard. The NPS says both trails are scheduled to reopen in March.

