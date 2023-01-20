Read full article on original website
WBOC
Assateague Island Trails Closed for Construction
ASSATEAGUE ISLAND-Both the Life of the Marsh and Life of the Forest trails and parking areas will be closed temporarily on Assateague Island. The National Park Service sent the reminder via their Facebook page. The trails will remain closed while the boardwalks and overlooks are being reconstructed. The NPS warns entering these areas is a hazard. The NPS says both trails are scheduled to reopen in March.
