The outdoor pool and garden area of the Holiday Inn Oceanfront Ocean City on 66th Street is under a huge transformation this winter. The original pool bar and tennis courts have been ripped out, and a new design has been laid out. The new pool and hot tub forms are being built, and the concrete is being poured next week. The new pool and outdoor area will be open by Memorial Day 2023. We can’t wait to see the finished design! Take a look at its progression.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO