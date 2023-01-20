Read full article on original website
WBOC
Community Members Meet Virtually to Pray for Pugh Family
LAUREL, Del.-The town of Laurel continues to mourn the loss of one of its own. Jamin Pugh, known in the ring as Jay Briscoe, died in a car accident Tuesday night. Thursday night, community members gathered virtually on Facebook not only for prayer, but to get an update on the family.
Cape Gazette
Sussex Tech welcomes new school resource officer
Delaware State Police Cpl. Chase Petrella has joined Sussex Technical High School as the new school resource officer. Petrella succeeds Cpl. Cheri Magda, who was recently promoted to sergeant at Troop 3, Camden. Petrella’s Delaware State Police career began in 2014 when he was assigned to Troop 3 Patrol. He...
Cape Gazette
Paradise Pub hosts Locals Fest
Paradise Pub in Long Neck held a Locals Fest Jan. 14 to celebrate the community while enjoying beer, raw oysters and live music. The event featured tastings of beer from Evolution Craft Brewery and Big Oyster Brewery, as well as oysters from Shuck It Oysters and Clams, manned by Destinee and Sammy Thorpe. There were also an oyster-themed menu, a raffle, giveaways and specials on merchandise. Music was provided by Dale Teat.
oceancity.com
Out With The Old At the Holiday Inn Oceanfront
The outdoor pool and garden area of the Holiday Inn Oceanfront Ocean City on 66th Street is under a huge transformation this winter. The original pool bar and tennis courts have been ripped out, and a new design has been laid out. The new pool and hot tub forms are being built, and the concrete is being poured next week. The new pool and outdoor area will be open by Memorial Day 2023. We can’t wait to see the finished design! Take a look at its progression.
Cape Gazette
Sussex charter school heads host legislative breakfast
The heads of three of Sussex County’s public charter schools hosted a breakfast event Jan. 12 for legislators and community leaders to discuss the challenges facing the schools. The event, held at Sussex Academy in Georgetown, allowed the heads of schools at Sussex Academy, the Bryan Allen Stevenson School...
chestertownspy.org
The Day Paul Newman Saved Wye River Plantation
It goes without saying that the Wye River Plantation in Queen Anne’s County is one of Maryland’s significant historical landmarks. The home of William Paca, signer of the Declaration of Independence and early governor of the state, this remarkable farm, with almost four miles of waterline, remains intact as one of the most valuable conservation sites on the Mid-Shore.
starpublications.online
Nylon Capital Shopping Center developer makes presentation at Seaford Council meeting
The Seaford City Council, along with a full house of Seaford residents. listened to the presentation for the development of Nylon Capital Shopping Center. Robert Herrera, partner in Ninth Street Development Corporation, LLC (NSD), told the council that it is an evolving project with a vision. The idea is an innovation district that will bring together multiple avenues to connect economic, networking, and physical assets.
Cape Gazette
Family Court commissioner receives outstanding service award
Delaware Family Court Commissioner Andrew K. Southmayd was recently honored by the Delaware State Bar Association with its Outstanding Service to the Courts and Bar Award. Southmayd, a Lewes-area resident, has been a judicial officer at Family Court in Georgetown for more than 30 years. He was presented the award by Family Court Judge Janell Ostroski during a recent luncheon held at the Hyatt Place on the Riverfront in Wilmington.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z tells council to deny Route 9 project
Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission has recommended denial of three applications filed by Charles E. Turner Jr. for a multifamily housing project on the north side of Route 9 near the Gravel Hill Road intersection east of Georgetown. The votes were 4-0 on each application. The applicant has filed...
Cape Gazette
Westside Family Healthcare CEO to retire
Westside Family Healthcare President and CEO Lolita Lopez recently announced her plan to retire, effective Saturday, July 1. Westside’s board of directors has named current Chief Operating Officer Chris Fraser as Westside’s next CEO. “For 33 years, I have had the honor of a lifetime to lead and...
WBOC
Salisbury Needs Help Naming "Rail Trail"
SALISBURY, Md. - The city is asking the public to submit name ideas for a new community trail project. According to the City of Salisbury's Facebook page, construction has begun on the first phase of the "Rail Trail" and they are taking submissions to choose an official name. The city...
Aldi opening first store in Denton, Caroline County
Aldi supermarket will be opening its first location in Denton, Caroline County, at 9 a.m. Thursday. The supermarket will be in the Denton Plaza shopping center on Legion Road.
chestertownspy.org
Spy Minute: Historic Millington Hardware Store
Belinda and Tom Parker have recently purchased the Historic Millington Hardware Store in Millington Maryland. The store was built in the 1920s after the historic fire of 1904 that destroyed most of downtown Millington. The store has had many owners (see this 2013 Spy article) but throughout has continued to keep it’s small town hardware store ambience and remains a Millington institution and social center.
WBOC
Flooding Relief Could Come To Crisfield
CRISFIELD, Md. - The City has funding to install 11 tide gates and two storm water pumping stations. Flooding can be a big problem in the Crisfield. Neighbors say flooding has gotten so bad that it's gone over their porch and inches from reaching the inside of their home. The...
WBOC
We Get A Demonstration On How To Properly Install A Car Seat From The Princess Anne Police Department
We all know how challenging it is staying safe just driving around in our vehicles on a day-to-day basis, but have you thought about your child's car seat? There are so many different kinds of seats and cars now, getting everything set up properly isn't always easy. We're getting a hands-on demonstration courtesy of the Princess Anne Police Department on the safest way to get your kiddo strapped in.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z hears plans for Vintners Reserve
At its Jan. 12 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard preliminary plans for a proposed residential planned community off Janice Road in the Nassau area near Lewes. Applicant Janice CRP3 LLC of Owings Mills, Md., presented plans for Vintners Reserve, which includes 316 townhouse units on a...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of Delaware
Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in northern Delaware that serves some of the absolute best Indian food. Keep reading to learn more.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING BEAR WOMAN-TESHANNA KOONCE
(Bear, Del.-19701) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Teshanna Koonce, a 33-year-old woman from Bear. Officers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of Turnberry Court for a domestic related incident. Prior to the officers arrival, Teshanna fled the scene in her gray 2020 Hyundai Elantra with temporary Delaware registration XQ339539. Police later learned she made statements through an online messenger that caused concern for her welfare.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Largest Great Wolf Lodge in nation is about to slide Perryville onto the map
On the banks of the Susquehanna River, the town of Perryville is home to a veteran’s hospital and a casino, and attracts history buffs learning more about the town’s role in the American Revolution and Civil War. For the most part, though, when you think of this Cecil County community, you don’t think of resort-style family fun.
How a competitive pinball community popped up in Delaware
Marianne and Chad fell in love with pinball (and each other). Now, they are growing a community of players in Delaware!
