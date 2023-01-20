Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Northville HeraldWilmington, DE
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern ShoreKatie CherrixMaryland State
This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenBerlin, MD
Related
WBOC
Freight Route Study Could Bring More Business to Kent County
Commercial trucks bring us the things we need. But, sometimes neighbors say they can become and inconvenience in smaller, more rural Delaware communities.
WBOC
Flooding Relief Could Come To Crisfield
CRISFIELD, Md. - The City has funding to install 11 tide gates and two storm water pumping stations. Flooding can be a big problem in the Crisfield. Neighbors say flooding has gotten so bad that it's gone over their porch and inches from reaching the inside of their home. The...
WMDT.com
Bicyclist killed in Rehoboth Beach crash
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Police are investigating an accident that claimed the life of a bicyclist Sunday evening in Rehoboth Beach. Shortly before 7:30 p.m., police say a white 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Coastal Highway, approaching the intersection at Rehoboth Avenue Extension. At the same time, a bicyclist was traveling eastbound from the southbound shoulder of Coastal Highway into the southbound lanes of the road when, for unknown reasons, the bicyclist entered the Nissan’s lane. The Nissan subsequently hit the bicyclist, causing him to leave his bicycle and land in the median. The driver initially fled the scene, but police located him a short time later on Martin Street.
WBOC
We Get A Demonstration On How To Properly Install A Car Seat From The Princess Anne Police Department
We all know how challenging it is staying safe just driving around in our vehicles on a day-to-day basis, but have you thought about your child's car seat? There are so many different kinds of seats and cars now, getting everything set up properly isn't always easy. We're getting a hands-on demonstration courtesy of the Princess Anne Police Department on the safest way to get your kiddo strapped in.
Bay Journal
Oyster farming co-op earns money from Maryland county to help reduce pollution
Sunlight glinted off the water as Billy Rice stood on the gunwale of Miss Jill, his 24-foot Chesapeake Classic boat. Gripping the wooden handles of his scissors-like oyster tongs, he repeatedly worked them open and shut. From the murky depths of the Wicomico River came a scraping sound as the...
WBOC
Salisbury Needs Help Naming "Rail Trail"
SALISBURY, Md. - The city is asking the public to submit name ideas for a new community trail project. According to the City of Salisbury's Facebook page, construction has begun on the first phase of the "Rail Trail" and they are taking submissions to choose an official name. The city...
YAHOO!
2 separate crashes in Sussex County about 12 hours apart leave 2 people killed
In a matter of 12 hours, two people were killed in separate crashes on opposite sides of Sussex County, Delaware State Police said. The first fatal crash occurred about 7:20 p.m. Sunday as a 40-year-old Rehoboth Beach man was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima south on Coastal Highway (Route 1), police said.
WMDT.com
DEVELOPING: DSP on scene of fatal crash in Laurel
LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a fatal crash on Hardscrabble Road at East Trap Pond Road in Laurel. Details are limited at this time. We’re told roadways will be closed for an extended period of time, and motorists are urged to avoid the area.
WBOC
DNREC Relaunches Living Shoreline Coast Share Program
DELAWARE - The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is inviting all landowners, homeowners' associations and community boards who qualify to apply for help with the cost of installing living shorelines through an expanded program. Living shorelines utilize natural materials like native plants, oyster shells, and biodegradable coconut-fiber coir...
WMDT.com
Md. Fire Marshal’s Office working to identify person of interest
CRISFIELD, Md. – The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in numerous fire and other related investigations in Crisfield. We’re told the incidents took place between September and December 2022. Officials say the pictures above were...
WBOC
Projects in Progress to Help Crisfield Development
CRISFIELD, Md.- City officials in Crisfield have released an update on several projects in progress which are expected to help with climate resilience and flooding, tide gates and stormwater pumping stations, wastewater pumping stations and pipelining, armory rehabilitation, and business façade improvement, as well as other grants. Climate Resilience...
oceancity.com
Out With The Old At the Holiday Inn Oceanfront
The outdoor pool and garden area of the Holiday Inn Oceanfront Ocean City on 66th Street is under a huge transformation this winter. The original pool bar and tennis courts have been ripped out, and a new design has been laid out. The new pool and hot tub forms are being built, and the concrete is being poured next week. The new pool and outdoor area will be open by Memorial Day 2023. We can’t wait to see the finished design! Take a look at its progression.
Local Maryland businesses deal with surge of egg prices
BALTIMORE — Marylanders are feeling the pinch of rising egg prices - a grocery store staple that has seen a sharp increase over the last few months. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average price for eggs was $1.79 per dozen in December 2021, but last month, that surged to $4.25 a dozen! This marks a 400 percent increase from last year! THB Bagelry and Deli, which has six locations across Maryland, is feeling the pressure of these soaring prices. Each restaurant goes through about 350 dozen eggs per week, costing them $13,500 - a big jump from last year....
Aldi opening first store in Denton, Caroline County
Aldi supermarket will be opening its first location in Denton, Caroline County, at 9 a.m. Thursday. The supermarket will be in the Denton Plaza shopping center on Legion Road.
WDEL 1150AM
Two dead in separate downstate accidents
Members of the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are working a pair of fatal accidents, one in Sussex County and the other in Kent County, about five hours apart. The first incident happened on Route 1 at the Rehoboth Avenue Extension just before 7:30 Sunday night, January 22, 2023.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Bicyclist Struck And Killed, Drive Fled The Scene
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a bicyclist that occurred yesterday evening in Rehoboth Beach. Officials said on January 22, 2023, at approximately 7:23 p.m., a white 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Coastal Highway approaching the intersection at Rehoboth Avenue Extension. At the same time, a bicyclist was traveling eastbound from the southbound shoulder of Coastal Highway into the southbound lanes of the road (from the right side of the road to the left side).
Bay Net
Local Resident Spontaneously Saves An Injured Bald Eagle
ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – On the morning of January 18th, St. Mary’s County resident Jennifer Harvey was on her way to work after dropping off her daughter Reagan at school when suddenly, she saw a bald eagle lying in the middle of the road. With resolute immediacy, she pulled her truck off to the side of the road in order to help the injured animal.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z tells council to deny Route 9 project
Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission has recommended denial of three applications filed by Charles E. Turner Jr. for a multifamily housing project on the north side of Route 9 near the Gravel Hill Road intersection east of Georgetown. The votes were 4-0 on each application. The applicant has filed...
WMDT.com
Bridgeville woman charged with assault after resisting arrest
BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – A Bridgeville woman is behind bars after she allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted a trooper on Saturday. At around 1:30 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Abbys Way and Valene Drive for a report of a dark colored Honda Civic being driven recklessly in the neighborhood. Troopers found the car parked in a driveway at a residence in the 11000 block of Valene Drive and spoke with the vehicle owner, identified as 28-year-old Tiffany Webb, at the front door. Webb had two active warrants for her arrest and reportedly tried to close the door while a trooper was speaking with her. The trooper tried to take Webb into custody, but she physically resisted until a second trooper arrived at the scene.
Cape Gazette
Sussex Tech welcomes new school resource officer
Delaware State Police Cpl. Chase Petrella has joined Sussex Technical High School as the new school resource officer. Petrella succeeds Cpl. Cheri Magda, who was recently promoted to sergeant at Troop 3, Camden. Petrella’s Delaware State Police career began in 2014 when he was assigned to Troop 3 Patrol. He...
Comments / 0