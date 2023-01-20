BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – A Bridgeville woman is behind bars after she allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted a trooper on Saturday. At around 1:30 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Abbys Way and Valene Drive for a report of a dark colored Honda Civic being driven recklessly in the neighborhood. Troopers found the car parked in a driveway at a residence in the 11000 block of Valene Drive and spoke with the vehicle owner, identified as 28-year-old Tiffany Webb, at the front door. Webb had two active warrants for her arrest and reportedly tried to close the door while a trooper was speaking with her. The trooper tried to take Webb into custody, but she physically resisted until a second trooper arrived at the scene.

BRIDGEVILLE, DE ・ 10 HOURS AGO