WBOC

Flooding Relief Could Come To Crisfield

CRISFIELD, Md. - The City has funding to install 11 tide gates and two storm water pumping stations. Flooding can be a big problem in the Crisfield. Neighbors say flooding has gotten so bad that it's gone over their porch and inches from reaching the inside of their home. The...
CRISFIELD, MD
WMDT.com

Bicyclist killed in Rehoboth Beach crash

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Police are investigating an accident that claimed the life of a bicyclist Sunday evening in Rehoboth Beach. Shortly before 7:30 p.m., police say a white 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Coastal Highway, approaching the intersection at Rehoboth Avenue Extension. At the same time, a bicyclist was traveling eastbound from the southbound shoulder of Coastal Highway into the southbound lanes of the road when, for unknown reasons, the bicyclist entered the Nissan’s lane. The Nissan subsequently hit the bicyclist, causing him to leave his bicycle and land in the median. The driver initially fled the scene, but police located him a short time later on Martin Street.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

We Get A Demonstration On How To Properly Install A Car Seat From The Princess Anne Police Department

We all know how challenging it is staying safe just driving around in our vehicles on a day-to-day basis, but have you thought about your child's car seat? There are so many different kinds of seats and cars now, getting everything set up properly isn't always easy. We're getting a hands-on demonstration courtesy of the Princess Anne Police Department on the safest way to get your kiddo strapped in.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
WBOC

Salisbury Needs Help Naming "Rail Trail"

SALISBURY, Md. - The city is asking the public to submit name ideas for a new community trail project. According to the City of Salisbury's Facebook page, construction has begun on the first phase of the "Rail Trail" and they are taking submissions to choose an official name. The city...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

DEVELOPING: DSP on scene of fatal crash in Laurel

LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a fatal crash on Hardscrabble Road at East Trap Pond Road in Laurel. Details are limited at this time. We’re told roadways will be closed for an extended period of time, and motorists are urged to avoid the area.
LAUREL, DE
WBOC

DNREC Relaunches Living Shoreline Coast Share Program

DELAWARE - The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is inviting all landowners, homeowners' associations and community boards who qualify to apply for help with the cost of installing living shorelines through an expanded program. Living shorelines utilize natural materials like native plants, oyster shells, and biodegradable coconut-fiber coir...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Md. Fire Marshal’s Office working to identify person of interest

CRISFIELD, Md. – The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in numerous fire and other related investigations in Crisfield. We’re told the incidents took place between September and December 2022. Officials say the pictures above were...
CRISFIELD, MD
WBOC

Projects in Progress to Help Crisfield Development

CRISFIELD, Md.- City officials in Crisfield have released an update on several projects in progress which are expected to help with climate resilience and flooding, tide gates and stormwater pumping stations, wastewater pumping stations and pipelining, armory rehabilitation, and business façade improvement, as well as other grants. Climate Resilience...
CRISFIELD, MD
oceancity.com

Out With The Old At the Holiday Inn Oceanfront

The outdoor pool and garden area of the Holiday Inn Oceanfront Ocean City on 66th Street is under a huge transformation this winter. The original pool bar and tennis courts have been ripped out, and a new design has been laid out. The new pool and hot tub forms are being built, and the concrete is being poured next week. The new pool and outdoor area will be open by Memorial Day 2023. We can’t wait to see the finished design! Take a look at its progression.
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Local Maryland businesses deal with surge of egg prices

BALTIMORE — Marylanders are feeling the pinch of rising egg prices - a grocery store staple that has seen a sharp increase over the last few months. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average price for eggs was $1.79 per dozen in December 2021, but last month, that surged to $4.25 a dozen! This marks a 400 percent increase from last year! THB Bagelry and Deli, which has six locations across Maryland, is feeling the pressure of these soaring prices. Each restaurant goes through about 350 dozen eggs per week, costing them $13,500 - a big jump from last year....
MARYLAND STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Two dead in separate downstate accidents

Members of the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are working a pair of fatal accidents, one in Sussex County and the other in Kent County, about five hours apart. The first incident happened on Route 1 at the Rehoboth Avenue Extension just before 7:30 Sunday night, January 22, 2023.
KENT COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Bay Net

Local Resident Spontaneously Saves An Injured Bald Eagle

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – On the morning of January 18th, St. Mary’s County resident Jennifer Harvey was on her way to work after dropping off her daughter Reagan at school when suddenly, she saw a bald eagle lying in the middle of the road. With resolute immediacy, she pulled her truck off to the side of the road in order to help the injured animal.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Sussex P&Z tells council to deny Route 9 project

Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission has recommended denial of three applications filed by Charles E. Turner Jr. for a multifamily housing project on the north side of Route 9 near the Gravel Hill Road intersection east of Georgetown. The votes were 4-0 on each application. The applicant has filed...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Bridgeville woman charged with assault after resisting arrest

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – A Bridgeville woman is behind bars after she allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted a trooper on Saturday. At around 1:30 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Abbys Way and Valene Drive for a report of a dark colored Honda Civic being driven recklessly in the neighborhood. Troopers found the car parked in a driveway at a residence in the 11000 block of Valene Drive and spoke with the vehicle owner, identified as 28-year-old Tiffany Webb, at the front door. Webb had two active warrants for her arrest and reportedly tried to close the door while a trooper was speaking with her. The trooper tried to take Webb into custody, but she physically resisted until a second trooper arrived at the scene.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex Tech welcomes new school resource officer

Delaware State Police Cpl. Chase Petrella has joined Sussex Technical High School as the new school resource officer. Petrella succeeds Cpl. Cheri Magda, who was recently promoted to sergeant at Troop 3, Camden. Petrella’s Delaware State Police career began in 2014 when he was assigned to Troop 3 Patrol. He...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

