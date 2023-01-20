ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

US News and World Report

Walz Proposes $300M to Aid Minnesota Public Safety Agencies

ROSEVILLE, Minn., (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz rolled out more pieces of his budget Monday, calling for $300 million to support public safety agencies across the state, over $1 billion to expand affordable housing, and allowing more residents to buy into the MinnesotaCare health plan for the working poor.
MINNESOTA STATE
US News and World Report

State Lawmakers: Teach 'American Exceptionalism' in Schools

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A group of South Dakota lawmakers pushed forward an initiative on Monday that offers an optional social studies curriculum for K-12 and university students rooted in “American exceptionalism” and the founding ideals of the U.S. Programs offering similar educational models have been explored...
TENNESSEE STATE
US News and World Report

Mississippi Doctor Against Vaccine Mandate Runs for Governor

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi doctor who leads a group of physicians opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates has filed paperwork to challenge Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves in the state’s Republican primary. Dr. John Witcher is the only Republican other than Reeves who has entered the gubernatorial primary...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
US News and World Report

Xcel Prices Exceed National Average as Rate Increase Looms

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A new analysis from state regulators shows that Xcel Energy’s industrial electricity prices exceed the national average as the company looks to increase rates further. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Saturday that the Public Utilities Commission analysis found residential prices are around the national average...
MINNESOTA STATE

