Arsenal overcame another tough challenge in the pursuit of the Premier League title as they beat Erik ten Hag’s resurgent Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon in a pulsating match. Eddie Nketiah pounced at the last to put away his second goal of the game and clinch a 3-2 victory. Manchester United had scored first through Marcus Rashford’s long-range finish, before Nketiah equalised, and Arsenal took the lead courtesy of a fine solo strike from Bukayo Saka, the England forward firing home from 25 yards to make it 2-1 to the Gunners. Lisandro Martinez headed home an equaliser for the visitors but Nketiah’s late winner was the least Arsenal deserved as they extended their lead at the top of the table.Follow all the reaction after Arsenal beat Man Utd in the Premier League: Read More Erling Haaland is ‘not a player to be dropped’ for Man City, says Pep Guardiola

1 DAY AGO