BBC
Swindon Town fan fined for shouting abuse at Ashley Cole
A Swindon Town fan has been fined £300 for "shouting and jeering" at Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match last year. Lee Oscroft, 25, previously admitted directing foul language at the former Arsenal and Chelsea star following the club's clash with Manchester City. He was acquitted of using...
Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Eddie Nketiah wins it
Arsenal overcame another tough challenge in the pursuit of the Premier League title as they beat Erik ten Hag’s resurgent Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon in a pulsating match. Eddie Nketiah pounced at the last to put away his second goal of the game and clinch a 3-2 victory. Manchester United had scored first through Marcus Rashford’s long-range finish, before Nketiah equalised, and Arsenal took the lead courtesy of a fine solo strike from Bukayo Saka, the England forward firing home from 25 yards to make it 2-1 to the Gunners. Lisandro Martinez headed home an equaliser for the visitors but Nketiah’s late winner was the least Arsenal deserved as they extended their lead at the top of the table.Follow all the reaction after Arsenal beat Man Utd in the Premier League: Read More Erling Haaland is ‘not a player to be dropped’ for Man City, says Pep Guardiola
Frank Lampard involved in huge dressing room bust-up with Everton stars as Doucoure is axed to train on his own
FRANK LAMPARD allegedly got involved in a huge dressing room bust-up with his own Everton players shortly before his sacking. Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure was even forced to train on his own as a result, according to reports. Lampard, 44, had been feeling the heat in recent weeks and pressure had...
BBC
Transfer news: Wolves warn Liverpool over Neves
Wolverhampton Wanderers have told Liverpool they have no intention of selling 25-year-old Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves this month. (Football Insider), external.
BBC
Manchester City 1-1 Aston Villa: Kirsty Hanson earns Villa deserved point
Kirsty Hanson's close-range strike earned Aston Villa a deserved draw against Manchester City. Deyna Castellanos gave City the lead in the first half with a cool finish from Khadija Shaw's slide-rule pass. But Hanson, on loan from Manchester United, levelled two minutes later from Rachel Daly's searching cross. Villa came...
Arsenal vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today
Manchester United visit Premier League leaders Arsenal in a blockbuster clash at the top of the table today - but they will be without the influential Casemiro for the trip to the Emirates.Casemiro is suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season against Crystal Palace on Wednesday - as Erik ten Hag’s resurgent side dropped points for the first time in six Premier League matches.Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE: Latest updatesIt meant they missed the chance to cut the gap to Arsenal to six points ahead of this afternoon’s clash - as Mikel Arteta’s side continue...
SB Nation
Declan Rice ‘leaning’ towards Arsenal because of Mikel Arteta — report
The idea of Declan Rice signing for Arsenal continues to gather steam, at least in the rumor mill, with The Guardian reporting yesterday that the former Chelsea prospect and current West Ham captain is “leaning towards joining Arsenal this summer because of the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta”. Oof.
Report: Chelsea Have Considered Juventus Midfielder Weston McKennie
Chelsea have considered a move for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie as they look to sign a new midfielder in January.
Transfer news LIVE: Everton sack Frank Lampard, Chelsea want Fernandez and Kane could stay at Tottenham
Chelsea’s spending spree looks set to continue after the club has reignited interest in Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Blues targeted the 21-year-old right at the start of the January transfer window but talks between them and Benfica broke down as despite Cheslea believing they had agreed an appropriate fee. A bid of £112million was reportedly accepted by Benfica and personal terms agreed with Fernandez before the Portuguese club decided not to sell. Now the Blues look set to re-open talks and get a deal over the line before the deadline.Elsewhere, Manchester United have been dealt a blow in...
1470 WMBD
Soccer-Leeds held to goalless draw by Brentford
LEEDS, England (Reuters) – Leeds United and Brentford played out a 0-0 draw in the Premier League at Elland Road on Sunday as the hosts failed to move far from the relegation zone following a frustrating afternoon. The stalemate, which stretches Leeds’ winless run to six league games, leaves...
BBC
Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd: 'Echoes of Wenger's title-winners' - Martin Keown analysis
I sensed the same belief and desire at Emirates Stadium on Sunday that we had at Highbury when I won Premier League titles with Arsenal back in the day. At no point during the Gunners' thrilling 3-2 win over Manchester United did I feel like Mikel Arteta's team or their fans would be happy with a point.
BBC
Transfer news: Everton to complete Danjuma deal on Monday
Everton are set to confirm the loan signing of Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma, 25, from Villarreal on Monday. (Fabrizio Romano), external. The Toffees are considering a £15m move for Sheffield United's Senegal striker Iliman Ndiaye, 22. (Sun), external. Everton also want to bring in Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, but...
BBC
Rice 'has not made up his mind yet'
This is "probably Declan Rice's last season at West Ham", says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards as the Premier League's Champions-League chasing clubs circle around London Stadium. The Hammers captain has been strongly linked with a move to league leaders Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also reportedly...
Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd - Carabao Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg between Nottingham Forest and Man Utd at the City Ground.
IAN LADYMAN: If Liverpool only win one league title in this remarkable era it'll make them weep
IAN LADYMAN: Imagine being Liverpool. Finally a sign of relative weakness from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City team and Liverpool are not in the position to take advantage. That must hurt.
BBC
Tyrese Omotoye: Forest Green Rovers sign Norwich City forward
League One strugglers Forest Green Rovers have signed Tyrese Omotoye from Norwich City on a permanent deal. The 20-year-old forward made four senior appearances for the Canaries and had loan spells with Swindon Town, Leyton Orient and Carlisle United. Capped at under-16 level by Belgium, he becomes Forest Green's seventh...
theScore
Key thoughts and analysis from Saturday's Premier League action
TheScore examines the most important developments and biggest talking points from Saturday's slate of action in England's top flight. Newcastle United accomplished several things Saturday. They set a new top-flight club record with their 15th consecutive match without a defeat and collected a sixth straight clean sheet in the Premier League. On an individual level, goalkeeper Nick Pope extended his shutout streak to 812 minutes. Newcastle also gained a place, moving to third in the Premier League standings. But they couldn't beat 12th-placed Crystal Palace. When Newcastle's staff and players went to applaud their boisterous fans, they knew they hadn't accomplished the one thing they'd expected to do.
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Martinez, Zinchenko, Bowen, Haaland, Kane
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
BBC
David Wagner: Norwich City boss says free-scoring Canaries must calm 'Wild West' football
Norwich boss David Wagner says his free-scoring side must moderate their "Wild West" football to continue their recent upturn in the Championship. The Canaries made it two wins out of two since the German took charge after following up a 4-0 rout at Preston with Saturday's 4-2 triumph at Coventry.
Arsenal Must "Stay Humble" Despite Best Start To A Season In Premier League History
Arsenal's previous best return at the midway point of an EPL campaign had been in the 2003/04 season when they had 45 points at this stage.
