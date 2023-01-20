Read full article on original website
Access Period receives $150,000 sponsorship from Healthy Blue Nebraska
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Healthy Blue Nebraska sponsors Access Period to expand access to free menstrual products across the state (with referral needed). Each of the five locations located in Scottsbluff, Kearney, Omaha, Lincoln, and Norfolk will provide free menstrual kits including pads, tampons, liners, personal wipes, and disposal bags.
New event kicks off 2023 Old West Balloon Fest
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The annual Old West Balloon Fest returns August 7th-12th. A new event kicks off the festival August 7th-9th with “Kids Balloon Camp” this event is scheduled from 9:00am-11:00am with the design to teach children ages 5-13 years old about all the aspects of hot air ballooning.
Speaker Series returns at Legacy of the Plains Museum
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Nolan Johnson hosts January’s Legacy of the Plains Speaker Series. Johnson will discuss the Homestead Act and modern Equivalent programs, and the lengthy human occupation prior to the arrival of Euro-Americans in Nebraska. The discussions will take place Tuesday, January 24th at 6:00pm inside the...
Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five for Assault, Drug, Gun Crimes
Wyoming's three federal judges recently sentenced residents from Riverton, Cheyenne and Torrington for various crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Lindburg Shongutsie, 69, of Riverton was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl to eight months of home confinement for assault, resisting...
Wyoming Man Killed After Crashing UTV While Moving Cattle
A Fort Laramie man is dead after crashing his UTV west of town, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the crash happened around 8:46 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 18, near mile marker 29.5 on U.S. Highway 26. Beck says 84-year-old Maurice E. Jepson was helping move cattle in...
Bayard man charged for five-count indictment
BAYARD, Neb. -- Crimes such as embezzlement and theft are being charged to a Bayard man in a five-count indictment. According to court documents, 52-year-old Donald Fox, of Bayard, is being charged for a five-count indictment. The Count I charges include embezzlement and theft of labor union assets. This crime reportedly took place around Feb. 20, 2016 until around Aug. 14, 2021. A maximum possible penalty for Count I is five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment, if convicted.
4 transported to hospital following Panhandle vehicle accident
On Jan. 15 at 7:10 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a report of an accident involving a pickup and a horse trailer at the intersection of County Road G and County Road 20, northwest of Scottsbluff. The vehicle slid off the road as it was making a turn. The pickup...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202300029 00:15 TRAFFIC STOP : traffic stop on a black 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for a driver's side headlight out. Contacted the driver and discovered he was operating the vehicle on a learners permit only Closed - Charges Recommended. P202300030 19:56 10-44 : MVA NON INJURY1200 E 10th St //...
Fort Laramie Man Succumbed to Injuries in UTV Rollover
FORT LARAMIE — An 84-year-old Fort Laramie man succumbed to injuries he sustained in a UTV crash Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP). On January 18 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 29.5 on Highway 26, west of Fort Laramie, Wyoming. At 8:46 a.m., WHP troopers were notified of a UTV rollover on the adjacent Service Road.
NWS Cheyenne: More Snow on the Way
Winter isn't finished with southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, there is a slight chance of light snow this evening, and a chance for snow again Sunday, mainly after 11 a.m. "Confidence is low at this time with Sunday's forecast still being...
Fatal Crash West of Fort Laramie, Wyoming
Fort Laramie, Wyo. (Press release) - On January 18, 2023, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 29.5 on Highway 26, west of Fort Laramie, Wyoming. At 8:46 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a UTV rollover on the adjacent Service Road. A 2020 Kubota RTV-XG850 was westbound on...
A local man is arrested on drug related charges
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - 19-year-old Aaron Wilders girlfriend told police that Wilder assaulted her and hit her car with his own car. This led to police searching for Wilder after speaking with the victim. Court documents stated that Wilder was tracked down in his vehicle where police found several pills,...
