nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Speaker Series returns at Legacy of the Plains Museum
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Nolan Johnson hosts January’s Legacy of the Plains Speaker Series. Johnson will discuss the Homestead Act and modern Equivalent programs, and the lengthy human occupation prior to the arrival of Euro-Americans in Nebraska. The discussions will take place Tuesday, January 24th at 6:00pm inside the...
Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five for Assault, Drug, Gun Crimes
Wyoming's three federal judges recently sentenced residents from Riverton, Cheyenne and Torrington for various crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Lindburg Shongutsie, 69, of Riverton was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl to eight months of home confinement for assault, resisting...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
New event kicks off 2023 Old West Balloon Fest
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The annual Old West Balloon Fest returns August 7th-12th. A new event kicks off the festival August 7th-9th with “Kids Balloon Camp” this event is scheduled from 9:00am-11:00am with the design to teach children ages 5-13 years old about all the aspects of hot air ballooning.
News Channel Nebraska
Bayard man charged for five-count indictment
BAYARD, Neb. -- Crimes such as embezzlement and theft are being charged to a Bayard man in a five-count indictment. According to court documents, 52-year-old Donald Fox, of Bayard, is being charged for a five-count indictment. The Count I charges include embezzlement and theft of labor union assets. This crime reportedly took place around Feb. 20, 2016 until around Aug. 14, 2021. A maximum possible penalty for Count I is five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment, if convicted.
sweetwaternow.com
Fort Laramie Man Succumbed to Injuries in UTV Rollover
FORT LARAMIE — An 84-year-old Fort Laramie man succumbed to injuries he sustained in a UTV crash Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP). On January 18 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 29.5 on Highway 26, west of Fort Laramie, Wyoming. At 8:46 a.m., WHP troopers were notified of a UTV rollover on the adjacent Service Road.
NWS Cheyenne: More Snow on the Way
Winter isn't finished with southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, there is a slight chance of light snow this evening, and a chance for snow again Sunday, mainly after 11 a.m. "Confidence is low at this time with Sunday's forecast still being...
