California State

Journey's Jonathan Cain SUES Bandmate Neal Schon For Allegedly Racking Up $1 Million On Shared Amex

By Haley Gunn
 3 days ago
mega

When the iconic group Journey released Don't Stop Believing , they weren't referring to the legal system — however, two of the group's bandmates are now trusting the court to preside over an ongoing spending tiff. Keyboardist Jonathan Cain filed a counter lawsuit against his bandmate Neal Schon after he alleged the guitarist racked up over $1 million on the band's shared Amex card, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Cain filed the counter lawsuit against Schon, 68, in California last week. The guitarist first sued Cain in November 2021 after he accused the 72-year-old of blocking him from accessing Journey's Amex account.

Jonathan Cain mega

The legendary keyboardist asked Who's Crying Now when he countered Schon's alleged "malicious lies" with a lawsuit of his own.

What began with Schon's first lawsuit — that alleged the guitarist was "improperly restricted and blocked" by his bandmate from the account — evolved into an accusation from Cain that the musician had misused their shared Amex to cover his personal "financial problems" brought by an "extravagant lifestyle."

According to Billboard , the court documents claimed "Schon’s use of the [shared] AMEX card for personal expenses created serious liquidity problems for the band."

Neal Schon mega

The court documents detailed further issues that arose with Schon's unfettered access to the account.

"The AMEX balance had to be paid every month, and there were insufficient revenues to pay for other expenses as Schon saddled Journey with over $1 million of his personal expenses," the court documents continued.

The countersuit outlined specific incidents of alleged spending to support Schon's "extravagant lifestyle."

''Journey' bandmates mega

Cain's alleged that after Schon received access to the Amex account, he allegedly charged $100,000 in January 2022 alone.

The Open Arms keyboardist additionally outlined an alleged March 2022 incident, when Schon reportedly dropped $400,000 on a shopping spree at Bergdorf Goodman and other retailers while in New York City.

Schon mega

Cain claimed that at the end of a recent tour, his bandmate demanded suites at a Hawaii hotel that went for a whopping $5,000 per night — alleging Schon stayed at the hotel for a week longer than required.

Cain said the additional week allowed Schon to rack up another $100,000 on the account.

Schon's attorney, Skip Miller , referred to Cain's accusations as "ridiculous" and as "phony as a three dollar bill."

Miller added that Cain's legal action was nothing more than "sour grapes," after his client demanded that Cain stop playing events for former president Donald Trump .

"We want Cain to just focus on Journey and its fans," Miller said of the legal back-and-forth.

Comments / 36

GETole
3d ago

Steve Perry alluded to this type crap when he was asked in an interview several years why he thought the band kept touring. Perry said basically: "I would imagine to support certain members' lifestyles".

Reply(1)
24
Charles Keisler
2d ago

Why don't they just stop touring, the band is done it's been done since Steve Perry quit singing with them, they're trying to carry on and make money, but they lost their singer and he was the voice of Journey, Steve put Journey on the map!

Reply(7)
6
Saltydawg
2d ago

Back in the day Shon tried to date my sister!! Bought her and gave her all kinds of high dollar crap .. Sis said he’s small minded as well.The dude lives a high life

Reply(1)
4
