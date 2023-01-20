Read full article on original website
Related
KXL
Oregon Company Creates 1st Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Certified For Use In US
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has certified the design for what will be the United States’ first small modular nuclear reactor. The rule that certifies the design was published Thursday in the Federal Register. It means that companies seeking to build and operate a nuclear power plant can pick the design for a 50-megawatt, advanced light-water small modular nuclear reactor by Oregon-based NuScale Power and apply to the NRC for a license. The U.S. Energy Department says this “equips the nation with a new clean power source to help drive down emissions across the country.”
AP PHOTOS: Archery tradition thrives in northeast India
SHILLONG, India (AP) — Thirty archers armed with bamboo bows and arrows sit on a platform awaiting instruction. Then they take aim at a straw cylinder 60 feet away. They each have 34 arrows to shoot in four minutes. They release one arrow after another, their movements languid and practiced. The next round of the competition soon follows, when the archers must shoot 24 arrows in three minutes.
Comments / 0