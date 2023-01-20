ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

decrypt.co

Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
Fortune

Genesis may file for bankruptcy this week as trading firm struggles to raise new funds

Barry Silbert is the CEO of Genesis' parent company Digital Currency Group. After suspending redemptions for its customers last November and battling Gemini cofounders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss since then, Barry Silbert’s Genesis Global Trading is considering filing for bankruptcy as soon as this week, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
CoinTelegraph

Opinion: Digital Currency Group's Genesis implosion: What comes next?

It looks as if the bear cycle is going to claim another high-profile crypto company. On Jan. 19, Digital Currency Group’s (DCG’s) lending subsidiary, Genesis, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Here we have yet another industry giant with a tale of incestuous lending, little risk management to speak of and opaque reporting policies.
cryptoslate.com

Differentiating Bitcoin from the rest of the crypto market: Part 1

Initially, the term “crypto asset” meant bitcoin and nothing else. However, the sector has experienced massive expansion by creating thousands of alternative crypto assets and tokens over the past decade. And while all of this activity was made possible by the Bitcoin network’s seminal use of blockchain technology, the reality is the intended utility of bitcoin is quite different from basically every other crypto use case.
astaga.com

Genesis files for bankruptcy, what does it mean for crypto?

Genesis has over $3 billion in debt and 100,000 collectors. Gemini, the alternate based by the Winklevoss twins, has threatened authorized motion over an unpaid $900 million mortgage. The SEC has additionally filed a go well with in opposition to Genesis for unregistered securities buying and selling. Genesis’ guardian firm...
u.today

XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
coingeek.com

Genesis parent company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as Winklevoss kicks Silbert anew

Well, it’s official now: Genesis Global Holdco, the parent company of Genesis Global Capital LLC, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The digital asset lender is a subsidiary of Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group (DCG), which has recently been in a public feud with twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss of Gemini exchange over failed loan negotiations.
dailycoin.com

Winklevoss Twins Threaten to Sue DCG CEO After Genesis Bankruptcy

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are threatening to sue Digital Currency Group’s CEO. The Winklevoss twins claim that now-bankrupt Genesis owes $900 million to Gemini users. The SEC is suing both Genesis and Gemini for an unlicenced securities offering. The Winklevoss twins, Cameron and Tyler, threatened to sue the Digital...
financefeeds.com

Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion

Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
theblock.co

Cumberland and Mirana Ventures criticize 'sloppy' Genesis bankruptcy filing

Trading firm Cumberland and investment firm Mirana Ventures have said there are inaccuracies in Genesis Global’s bankruptcy filing. Cumberland said the filing contained contained “misleading and incorrect” information and Mirana described it as “sloppy.”. Crypto trading firm Cumberland and investment firm Mirana Ventures complained of inaccuracies...
cryptonewsbtc.org

Top 10 Cryptocurrencies for January 21 2023; Bitcoin Hits $22K

This week of January is ending on a very good be aware as Bitcoin hits the $22K mark in the present day as per our record of prime 10 Cryptocurrencies for January 21 2023. BTC is reportedly up 33% this 12 months. The highest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC) is at present...
dailyhodl.com

Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report

Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Could Drop To $15K If Fed Doesn’t Pivot, Ex-Crypto Exchange CEO Warns

Given Bitcoin’s major price movement, financial gurus are now theorizing on the possible influence of Federal Reserve monetary policy modifications on the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin’s price has increased by 30% since the beginning of the 2023, surpassing $23,000 after dipping below $16,000 late last year. The recent rally...

