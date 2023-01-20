Read full article on original website
Myrtle Beach eatery keeps ‘Restaurant Week’ going through end of January
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Restaurant Week might have officially ended in South Carolina but the Hook and Barrel restaurant in Myrtle Beach is taking the annual celebration to a new level. Hook and Barrel and its sister restaurant, Croissants, are stretching it throughout the rest of January. Cory Richardson, beverage director and front-of-house manager, […]
wfxb.com
14th Annual Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast to be Held in Murrells Inlet
Enjoy all-you-can-eat, freshly steamed oysters, chicken bog and live music at the 14th annual Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Hot Fish Club at 4911 Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet, S.C.
WMBF
Little River woman accused of setting person on fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Little River woman is in custody for setting a person on fire on Friday, according to the Horry County Police Department. Horry County police were called out to a home in the Myrtle Beach Yacht Club area just before 4 p.m. on Friday for a reported assault.
WMBF
Beach bike restrictions during summer cause concern for North Myrtle Beach business owner
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A proposed ordinance could restrict bikes from being on the beach during the summer in one part of the Grand Strand. If passed, the ordinance would restrict normal and electric bicycles from the beach during daytime hours (9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) from May 15 through Labor Day. It cites bikes and riders who aren’t paying attention as a possible danger to other beachgoers, including families with small children.
Myrtle Beach woman uses winnings from scratch-off lottery ticket she got as Christmas gift to win $150K Powerball prize
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach woman used the small winnings from a South Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off ticket she received as a Christmas gift to win a $150,000 Powerball prize, according to a news release. The woman, who was not named, cashed in her gift at a Refuel in Myrtle Beach and […]
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Patton
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Jan. 21-22 is Patton, a 3-year-old dog with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Patton has been with the GSHS for about one month, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. He is looking for his forever home after being surrendered to the shelter. “He […]
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
Garage, camper catch fire Saturday morning in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A garage and nearby camper caught on fire Saturday morning in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 6:09 a.m. on Seagull Landing Place off Freewoods Road, HCFR said. A boat and two homes in the area sustained heat damage, according to HCFR. No injuries have […]
Police: Man was alone on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony when he fell to his death during Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Ohio man who fell from a 15th-floor balcony at a Myrtle Beach hotel during Hurricane Ian in September was outside on the balcony alone at the time of the fall, according to Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Vest said video of the incident shows Markell […]
AOL Corp
Where to go for the best Myrtle Beach area happy hour, according to Yelp
First, where did the term “happy hour” come from?. It’s almost always more than one singular hour and most restaurants that serve alcohol will have a happy hour sometime in the late afternoon. According to Miriam-Webster, the name was created during World War I when the U.S....
country1037fm.com
If You’ve Been To Myrtle Beach You’ve Probably Been To The Best Buffet In South Carolina
If you’ve been to Myrtle Beach you’ve definitely seen and probably eaten at the best buffet in South Carolina. I’m only on the latter end of that assumption. But it’s mainly because I’m not a huge buffet person. I absolutely love the option to try many things on the menu for one cost. However, I personally just don’t eat enough to justify the cost in most cases. And to-go boxes are usually frowned upon. But if you or someone in your family has a large appetite and loves variety, buffet restaurants are a great option.
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of South Carolina
It’s not hard to find good BBQ food in South Carolina, but if you want a real old-school joint filled with plenty of charm, you're going to have to search a little bit harder.
Lanes on Highway 701 reopen after tractor-trailer overturned, spilled fuel in Horry County
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of traffic on Highway 701 reopened at about 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue. Lanes of traffic on Highway 701 were blocked after a tractor-trailer overturned near Conway and spilled about 100 gallons of fuel, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR said crews […]
them.us
KC Johnson, Trans Woman Who Loved Anime and Manga, Killed in North Carolina
KC Johnson, a transgender woman, was killed on January 13 in Wilmington, North Carolina. She was 27 years old. Johnson’s body was found Wednesday in Georgia, after apparently being thrown in the Savannah River. She was reported missing last week after she told her partner, Bulla Brodzinski, she would be going out for an hour but never returned.
This Is The Top Buffet In South Carolina
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in South Carolina.
WMBF
Hear what’s in store for Downtown Myrtle beach this year
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance is a place management organization committed to revitalizing Downtown Myrtle Beach. You can find more information about them here.
Steer clear: South Carolina police work to corral escaped cows
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Police in South Carolina were working Friday to corral some “nuisance cows” that were roaming in Horry County on Friday, authorities said. According to a Facebook post by the Horry County Police Department, the cows were roaming along U.S. 701 in Loris, near the North Carolina state line.
wfxb.com
Grand Strand Medical Center Named One Of America’s Best
Grand Strand Medical Center has once again gained recognition. For the third year in a row, they have been named one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. They gained this title for clinical excellence by health-grades. With this achievement, the medical center is in the top 5 percent...
Historic Georgetown seafood market sells property
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Independent Seafood has been serving customers for more than 80 years, but the locally owned and operated market will soon close its doors after selling the land where the market and docks currently sit. “I was shocked,” lifelong Independent Seafood customer Bryan Gray said. “I come in here two or three […]
WMBF
Man charged with killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach councilman, undergoing mental evaluation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The man accused of killing his mother, father and cousin is undergoing a mental evaluation. Ronald Hazzard, the public defender for Matthew Dewitt, confirmed the information and said no new court date has been scheduled for his client until an evaluation is complete. He added...
