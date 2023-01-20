ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Newborn hospitalized after being found in dumpster in frigid weather

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FbLRe_0kM29d6D00

JACKSON, Tenn. (TCD) -- Police are investigating the circumstances around a newborn child who was found inside a dumpster in frigid temperatures this week.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, at 4:15 a.m., Jackson Police Department officers were called to 33 Carver Ave. after someone called to report they discovered an infant in a dumpster. Medical personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving measures on the newborn before taking the child to a local hospital for treatment.

According to Jackson Police, the child, a baby boy, is reportedly alive and continuing to receive medical treatment. Police reportedly have identified the mother but did not publicly name her.

In a press conference Friday, Jan. 20, Jackson Police Chief Thom Corley said the child was transferred from Jackson-Madison County General Hospital to another medical center for "advanced care."

Investigators are working with the Madison County District Attorney’s Office and Department of Children Services, but Corley did not share many details about the newborn’s mother. He said she was being treated for "medical issues that come along with giving birth."

Corley also spoke about Safe Haven locations and places to surrender children, including emergency rooms, fire departments, and clinics.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBBJ

Body found in Henderson County on Monday

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Local law enforcement are investigating a body found on the side of the road. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a body that was found on the side of McCamey Mill Road in Henderson County Monday morning. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Body identified as missing TN woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says a body found on January 21 has been identified as Britney Watson, 34, who has been missing since January 7. Haywood authorities said they discovered a body buried near the Hillsville Loop address of her husband, Kevin Watson, who was charged with first-degree murder. Reports say […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Grocery store incident prompts large police presence

JACKSON, Tenn. —Incident draws police presence at local grocery store. A little before 2:30 pm we received a tip of a large police presence at a local grocery store. According to Jackson Police Department, there was a group involved in an altercation at a local business. The argument then...
JACKSON, TN
WKRC

Newborn baby saved after being found alive in dumpster

JACKSON, Tenn. (WBBJ/CNN NEWSOURCE/WKRC) - Police in Tennessee are investigating after a baby was found in a dumpster. The baby was found just before 4 a.m. Thursday in Jackson. Crews on the scene treated the baby on the scene. He was then taken to the hospital. Police said the mother...
JACKSON, TN
WSMV

9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid

LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday evening, nine puppies were found in a cooler with a closed lid at a dumpster behind the Linden Firehall. Nick Weems, the Perry County Sheriff said someone heard their faint cries and saved them from suffocating. Weems also said that a few were almost dead.
LINDEN, TN
WBBJ

Body recovered, awaiting identification

WHITEVILLE, Tenn.– Body recovered, awaiting identification. According to Haywood Co. Sheriff Billy Garrett, Jr., a body has been recovered near the residence of Kevin Watson and Britney Anderson Watson. The body was found buried on the property near the residence in the 3300 block of Hillville Loop in Whiteville,...
WHITEVILLE, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Aggravated Burglary Investigation at Union City Residence

The burglary of a residence on Ethridge Lane was investigated by Union City police. Reports said officers arrived at the scene to speak with 28 year old Walker Barnes and 28 year old Clayton Alan Treece. Both Barnes and Treece said they arrived home to discover the house in disarray,...
UNION CITY, TN
WSMV

Clifton prison staff hospitalized after exposed to unknown substance

CLIFTON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Several members of the South Central Correctional Center in Clifton were exposed Thursday to an unknown substance that sent many to the hospital, according to officials at CoreCivic. CoreCivic, which operates the center, said staff members were exposed to the substance in the prison’s mail...
CLIFTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The manhunt for Kevin Watson ended on Friday when he turned himself into a game warden in Tipton County after nearly two weeks on the lam. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says the surrender went down without incident. Sheriff Garrett says Watson claims he made...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Police Investigate Stolen Vehicle

The Union City Police Department was informed of a stolen vehicle. Reports said Scott Spence, with Car Mart, told officers a 2015 white Chrysler 200 was taken from the parking lot at 2606 West Main Street. Spence said the theft was discovered on December 15th, but checks with car haulers...
UNION CITY, TN
thecamdenchronicle.com

‘Operation Dark Crystal’ nets dozens of arrests

ILL-GOTTEN GAINS – Various drugs, paraphernalia, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized during the roundup on Jan. 10. An undercover operation spanning 15 months into the sale of illicit drugs throughout Carroll and adjacent counties has resulted in the indictment and arrest of dozens of individuals. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, during an extensive roundup involving numerous law enforcement agencies, various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, weapons, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized after warrants were handed down from the grand jury.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WREG

Baby found alive in Jackson, TN dumpster

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Jackson, Tennessee Police Department is investigating after a newborn baby was found in a dumpster. According to JPD, the newborn was found at 33 Carver Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Reports say the baby is still alive and hospitalized. The city’s mayor, Scott Conger, issued a statement about the situation: […]
JACKSON, TN
WREG

TN woman charged with exploiting a minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Search for Kevin Watson ends with arrest

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says that Kevin Watson has been found. The sheriff reported on Friday that Kevin Watson had been found alive and healthy, and has been taken into custody. The sheriff reports that Watson will be charged with first-degree murder of his...
courieranywhere.com

TWRA receiving reports of sick raccoons in west Tennessee

Numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections have recently been reported to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the agency said. TWRA recommends caution and avoiding interaction with sick wildlife. It’s also a good time to make sure that pets’ vaccinations are up to...
TENNESSEE STATE
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

59K+
Followers
3K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy