Newborn hospitalized after being found in dumpster in frigid weather

JACKSON, Tenn. (TCD) -- Police are investigating the circumstances around a newborn child who was found inside a dumpster in frigid temperatures this week.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, at 4:15 a.m., Jackson Police Department officers were called to 33 Carver Ave. after someone called to report they discovered an infant in a dumpster. Medical personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving measures on the newborn before taking the child to a local hospital for treatment.

According to Jackson Police, the child, a baby boy, is reportedly alive and continuing to receive medical treatment. Police reportedly have identified the mother but did not publicly name her.

In a press conference Friday, Jan. 20, Jackson Police Chief Thom Corley said the child was transferred from Jackson-Madison County General Hospital to another medical center for "advanced care."

Investigators are working with the Madison County District Attorney’s Office and Department of Children Services, but Corley did not share many details about the newborn’s mother. He said she was being treated for "medical issues that come along with giving birth."

Corley also spoke about Safe Haven locations and places to surrender children, including emergency rooms, fire departments, and clinics.

