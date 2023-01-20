ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

MSNBC

While creating a crisis, McCarthy says Dems are creating a crisis

The United States reached the debt limit yesterday, starting the countdown toward a possible default and an economic catastrophe. “I respectfully urge Congress to act promptly to protect the full faith and credit of the United States,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote in a letter yesterday to congressional leaders.
The Denver Gazette

FBI data does not support Polis' claim that Colorado is in 'middle of the pack' on crime

In his State of the State address Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis claimed that Colorado falls in "the middle of the pack on crime rates." "Every person deserves a safe home and a safe community, and in three years I want Colorado to be closing in on our goal of becoming one of the top ten safest states," he said. "Right now, Colorado falls in the middle of the pack on crime rates, but that’s not good enough."
back2stonewall.com

GOP’s First House Bill “The Old Glory Act” Bans Pride Flags

The “Old Glory Only Act,” sponsored by Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.) is one of the Republican majority’s first legislative priorities in the U.S. House of Representatives and would prohibit flags other than the American flag from being flown over U.S. diplomatic and consular posts. Meaning the rainbow PRIDE flag.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Mississippi, Missouri Lawmakers Introduce Bills To Protect The Rights To Mine Bitcoin And Run A Node

Lawmakers from the U.S. states of Mississippi and Missouri have introduced bills that seek to legally protect their citizens’ rights to run a Bitcoin node and to mine BTC. Bills have been submitted to both the Houses and Senates of the respective states, with Senator Josh Harkins (R) and Representative Jody Steverson (R) leading the movement within Mississippi. Representative Phil Christofanelli (R) of Missouri submitted its respective bill to the House. Both states’ bills utilize language from the Satoshi Action Fund. Amongst the explicit rights for nodes and mining, the bills also have language prohibiting:
coloradopolitics.com

Bennet, Hickenlooper seek additional funding for Arkansas Valley Conduit

While the federal government has kept the money flowing to the Arkansas Valley Conduit in southeastern Colorado, there's more to be had, according to Colorado's two Democratic senators. U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper sent a letter to the commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation, Camille Touton, seeking additional...
coloradopolitics.com

The factors behind a judge's non-retention, new appellate judge sworn in | COURT CRAWL

Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. Last week's cover story looked at the reasons why a county court judge in Durango was the sole judge to lose her seat in the 2022 election, plus the state's second-highest court officially welcomed its newest member who happens to have some very down-to-earth hobbies.
Colorado Newsline

Frustration grows over slow progress at Colorado’s gun violence prevention office

Colorado lawmakers say they want to see more progress, including grant programs and educational campaigns, from an office they created a year and a half ago to prevent gun violence. The Office of Gun Violence Prevention, housed within the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, launched in July 2021 and was part of a […] The post Frustration grows over slow progress at Colorado’s gun violence prevention office appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
MSNBC

In debt ceiling fight, GOP leaders cling to misguided metaphor

Late last week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent an important letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The Cabinet secretary explained that the United States would hit the debt ceiling on Jan. 19, and it was time for Congress to begin taking necessary steps to prevent default in early June. Jan....
