ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

Pastor believes fire accelerant was thrown inside church in Loveland

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bSjLJ_0kM24tRK00

An investigation is underway after a fire started at the Abiding Love Lutheran Church in Loveland. The pastor told CBS News Colorado that he believes someone threw some kind of accelerant inside the church on Thursday night.

Loveland Fire Rescue

The sprinkler system put it out. Something else was thrown at the front door.

The church did have some damage inside from the water but it was safe for people to come inside on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gOzZP_0kM24tRK00
CBS

Investigators have not named any suspects.

Comments / 8

Jeff Shepherd
4d ago

Liberals are turning Colorado into a nightmare like every other State they have ruined

Reply(5)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Loveland police search for Promenade Shops at Centerra robbery suspects

Police in Loveland are asking for help finding the armed robbery suspects who were involved in multiple robberies at The Promenade Shops at Centerra on Monday night.The complex is located off Interstate 25 and US 34. The alleged robberies occurred around 7 p.m. Monday, police said.Another robbery occurred at the Ulta store in Johnstown with suspects that matched the description of those in Loveland, according to police.Investigators believe they're the same people.When confronted by employees in Loveland, the suspects reportedly made threats and flashed a firearm. The Johnstown incident did not involve a gun, police said.The suspects fled in a maroon colored 2015 Kia Optima, according to police. The license plate is believed to be stolen, but reads BML Z56.Both robberies are connected to a stolen 2012 Kia Optima. Anyone with information is asked to call the Loveland Police Department at (970) 667-2151.
LOVELAND, CO
1310kfka.com

Man shot, killed in Loveland identified; shooters still on the lam

A man who was killed in a shooting at a Loveland apartment complex has been identified. The coronoer said he is 18-year-old Nasier Graham. Graham was shot multiple times by two men who pulled up the Brookstone Apartment Homes on First Street Friday night in a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck. A 16-year-old boy was also hurt in the shooting. Police said the pick-up truck in question was 2009 to 2014 model with four doors, a black bed liner and tinted windows. Police believe a third suspect was also involved. All three suspects remain on the lam. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information on the case.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Loveland police arrest arson suspect after church fire

Police in Loveland arrested a suspect accused of setting fire to a church last week. Darion Sexton is facing charges of first-degree arson after the fire at Abiding Love Lutheran Church on Thursday night. The pastor told CBS News Colorado that he believes someone threw some kind of accelerant inside the church. The sprinkler system put it out. Something else was thrown at the front door. The church did have some damage inside from the water but it was safe for people to come inside the next day. 
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Friend of Loveland carjacking, shooting victim recounts memories

Dalin Dotson says he can't believe his friend Nas is gone.  "I didn't think it was true at first," he said. They graduated from Mountain View High School last year. Dotson says Nasier Graham was the first person to welcome him when he moved to Colorado from Arizona back when they were just little kids. "He was a very good guy he was kind always there for everybody always had a very big smile on his face always helped people out when they're down," Dotson said. Nasier's life was cut short Friday night while he was sitting in a car the Brookstone apartment complex...
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Family friends of Northglenn shooting victim speak out on his character

Northglenn police responded to a disturbance at home late Saturday morning, where they found a 19-year-old man, who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died. A close family friend says that 19-year-old was a Cherry Creek graduate, Angel Escobar.  "He was like a son to me," Rose Smoak said. "My son loved him very much, they loved each other."  Smoak says Angel was best friends with her son Malik, who died last month, after taking a pill that may have been laced with fentanyl. "Angel, he was deeply affected by this, and he's been grieving and instead...
NORTHGLENN, CO
CBS Denver

Hardware store owner disturbed by rise in recent "blatant" shoplifting crimes

Colorado business owners have always had to factor the potential for theft into the budget. Even if it's rare, shoplifting has been documented as early as the 1700s and 1800s, and much like today for many lifters it becomes a business. The only problem now? Business is booming. According to the 2022 National Retail Security Survey, eight in 10 retailers report increased incidents of violence and aggression in the past year "It's a daily occurrence. Even depending on how long you guys are here, somebody is stealing right now," said Todd Erwin, owner of Green Mountain Ace Hardware in...
LAKEWOOD, CO
1310kfka.com

3 suspects wanted in fatal Loveland shooting

Three suspects are on the lam in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and a teen hurt in Loveland. Police said a trio rolled up to the Brookstone Apartment Homes on the 2500 block of East 1st Street Friday night and fired at least 10 shots. An 18-year-old man was killed, and a 16-year-old was hurt; he teen remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a white Dodge ram pick-up truck with tinted windows.
LOVELAND, CO
1310kfka.com

Frederick mother heading to trial in accidental shooting death of child

A mother charged in the shooting death of her young child will head to trial at the end of May. The Boulder Daily Camera reports Elaine Eskam pleaded not guilty to six misdemeanor charges of failing to properly store a weapon. Eskam’s 3-year-old girl accidentally shot herself inside their Frederick home in May of last year. Eskam’s husband, Adams County Deputy Brett Eskam, already accepted a plea deal in the case and was sentenced to probation. Read the full story at https://www.dailycamera.com/
FREDERICK, CO
CBS Denver

Did you know that DIA has a firepit and a new outdoor deck?

Have you ever seen a firepit at an airport? How about an outdoor deck with great views? That's just some of what the new space at Denver International Airport has to offer. DIA tweeted a new video showing passengers how to get to the new B-West outdoor deck. Some of the features include fire pits, mountain views, outdoor seating and a pet relief area. The outdoor deck is one of three at DIA, including the others on A-West and C-East. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Boulder police recover stolen evidence, search for pot plant theft suspect

Police in Boulder are searching for a pot plant theft suspect after they recovered some of the stolen evidence. A marijuana facility located in the 3500 block of Pearl Street was targeted by a male suspect. That suspect stole several marijuana plants. The next night, Boulder Police Officers Mulhall and Diaz searched the areas nearby and recovered some of that evidence. While on a foot patrol, they spotted some evidence that led them to some of the stolen evidence. They recovered 11.5 pounds! Investigators are still trying to identify the suspect. Police in Boulder are asking that anyone who recognizes the suspect to please call Dispatch at 303-441-3333 reference case 23-00473.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora police chief sideswiped by alleged DUI driver

Aurora's Police Chief said he was the victim of someone driving under the influence.  Cheif Art Acevedo tweeted that he was sideswiped by another driver who took off after the accident. He said he was able to follow the hit-and-run driver until other officers arrived. He tweeted out he was glad to wake up today without body aches. 
AURORA, CO
1310kfka.com

Larimer Co. serial burglar arrested

A serial burglar, who hit several properties in Larimer County, has been arrested. Deputies said 43-year-old Ryan Harmon burglarized at least 10 homes in the Crystal Mountain area between September and December of last year. Harmon, who had been living out of a tent in an unincorporated part of Larimer County, was first arrested by Broomfield police on January 13 after investigators said they found stolen property, two guns and explosive materials inside a Denver metro apartment linked to Harmon. Harmon also had five existing warrants out for his arrest on charges of theft, trespassing, drug possession, criminal mischief and traffic offenses.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Details emerge after shooting in Lakewood leaves 18-year-old dead

One person is dead and another is hurt in Loveland after a possible carjacking and shooting.  Police say just after 10:15 p.m. Friday night at least three people driving a white Dodge Ram 1500 pulled into the complex on 1st street.  Two men jumped out and fired into a parked car hitting an 18-year-old sitting inside. The two men then carjacked that vehicle and attempted a getaway but they slid on some ice and wrecked into another parked car with someone in it.  They got into an argument with the 16-year-old and shot him. The teen was able to run...
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

17-year-old charged as adult, accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old girl

Suspect Brandon Louis Sandoval, 17, is being charged as an adult after being accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old girl in Denver's Montebello neighborhood during a drug deal gone wrong on Jan. 11, Denver DA confirmed in a press release on Monday.According to the DA press release, Denver Police Department originally responded to the report of a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of N Peoria Street, where officers found the victim in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot injury. She was taken to the hospital and died on Jan. 12 a day...
DENVER, CO
county17.com

One dead, teen driver and passenger injured in rollover on icy I-25

CHUGWATER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old juvenile was the driver in a single-vehicle rollover that killed one passenger and injured another on Interstate 25 north of Chugwater on Saturday, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol release. A 49-year-old Laporte, Colorado resident, identified as Adam Mitchell, was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene, Highway Patrol said.
CHUGWATER, WY
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
98K+
Followers
31K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy