KCRA.com
VIDEO: Person seen in security camera footage abandoning 8-week-old puppy in yard
STOCKTON, Calif. — Black and white, and not more than a few pounds, 8-week-old Oreo is the newest member of the Meza family. It was love at first sight for Pablo Meza, who found the terrier mix abandoned in his yard Tuesday. “It kind of touched my heart,” Meza...
davisvanguard.org
Judge Changes Charge after Noting Inconsistent Victim Testimony
MODESTO, CA – Stanislaus County Superior Court Judge Dawna Reeves Friday reduced the charges of the accused at his preliminary hearing after an inconsistency in the alleged victim’s testimony. The accused was originally facing assault with a deadly weapon charges for an incident that occurred on Sept. 5,...
CBS News
Oakdale officers respond to homicide call that turned out to be swatting
It was a frightening and then frustrating call for law enforcement near Oakdale. Someone reported a homicide Saturday, alerting Oakdale police and the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office. Officers showed up at a house on Criolla Court, only to find out it was a case of swatting.
americanmilitarynews.com
Marine veteran and father of two was victim of Madera homicide. ‘He was just solid’
Police confirmed the identity of a Madera homicide victim whom a friend described as a loving father, Marine Corps veteran and “solid.”. Alex Aragon said Wednesday he knew Thomas Aparicio, a 27-year-old who was gunned down Jan. 12, since meeting him in the third grade at Emerson Elementary School in Los Angeles.
California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?
In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into "a perfect sea," as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in San Jose: $1.6 million for a three-bedroom home
The property located in the 5100 block of Noella Way in San Jose was sold on Dec. 30, 2022 for $1,550,000, or $1,455 per square foot. The house built in 1958 has an interior space of 1,065 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,000-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
westsideconnect.com
Puppies left in Gustine
The Gustine Police Department is seeking information on the person(s) who illegally dumped eight Sheppard-Husky mix puppies in Gustine on Jan. 10. The police department suspects the puppies came from a ranch out in the country. “This type of disregard for responsible dog ownership and puppy dumping is irresponsible and very sad to say the least,” the police department stated.
NBC Bay Area
Residents React Following Police Raid at East San Jose Home
A major police raid in east San Jose has residents feeling relieved, after they say the situation was getting out of hand with suspect activity going on all hours of the night. SWAT agents were seen confiscating computers and detaining several people. The incident took place on Harbor Avenue. San...
KMJ
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Approved For Those Impacted By Storm Damage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Disaster unemployment assistance has been approved for those impacted by devastating storms in Dec. and Jan. There are now benefits available to people in the counties of Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Joaquin. The assistance is specifically for...
Newsom advisor Michael Tubbs discusses ‘End Poverty in California’ initiative
(Inside California Politics) Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, a special advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his ‘End Poverty in California’ effort, his tour across the state to study the impacts of poverty, and how Governor Newsom and California leaders are addressing the state’s affordability crisis.
$3 million in cannabis seized at Livermore warehouse
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — More than $3 million in cannabis was seized from a warehouse in an industrial area of Livermore on Jan. 10, according to a tweet posted by Livermore PD. Police described the grow as an “unlicensed indoor cannabis cultivation.” No arrests were made, but the seizure included: The multi-agency investigation into the […]
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Man Arrested For Rape And Incest
Sonora, CA – A Sonora man has been arrested for incest, rape and kidnapping of a minor relative. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian reported that 26-year-old Cornelio Correa-Martinez was arrested this past Friday in the area of the Junction Shopping Center on Mono Way in East Sonora. The detectives also served a search warrant at his residence in the area of Rogers Road in Sonora. Boujikian did not disclose whether any evidence was found or taken from the home during the search of his home.
