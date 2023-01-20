Read full article on original website
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
The Situation Teases Angelina Drama on Jersey Shore Season 6: 'A Lot of Beef on the Barbecue' (Exclusive)
"It's not manufactured either, at least by me." It was not a smooth "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" for the cast last season, as fights broke out between Angelina Pivarnick, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and the rest of the gang ... and while they patched everything up by the time the reunion wrapped, fans can expect things go once again go off the rails when the show returns.
Shailene Woodley Opens Up About 'Dark' Time After Aaron Rodgers Split
"My personal life was sh-tty, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months" Shailene Woodley is opening up about a painful time in her life. Speaking with Porter magazine, the actress got candid about how her personal life impacted her performance on the television adaptation of "Three Women."
