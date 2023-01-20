Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Shockingly, Wichita Falls Was the Only Airport in North Texas to Not Be On the TSA Gun List
Congratulations Wichita Falls! We didn't make an ass out of ourselves for once!. I am always fascinated when people travel with guns in their carry on bags. I have seen it happen twice while going through security. Typical excuse is, "I forgot that was in there." Well, don't forget where your firearm is, especially if you plan to travel with that bag. The gun will be confiscated and you will be fined. The fine will also be higher if the firearm is loaded in your bag.
Monday Night Raw Turned 30 This Week, Let’s Look Back at the ONLY Time it Was in Wichita Falls
That's right, Wichita Falls once had the pleasure to host the iconic Monday Night Raw. Although I am not as big of a wrestling fan as I was during the Attitude Era, I still keep up with it from time to time. Whenever WWE comes to Wichita Falls, it is a must attend event for me. I mainly think of Wichita Falls as the place for house shows in the WWE. Which means the shows are not filmed for television.
102.3 The Bull
Wichita Falls, TX
15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
779K+
Views
ABOUT
102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1023thebullfm.com/
Comments / 0