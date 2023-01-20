More than one in five Americans (22.8%) experienced a mental illness in 2021, with 5.5% reporting a major mental ailment, according to recently released poll results. The National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), conducted by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) of the Department of Health and Human Services, also revealed that roughly one in six (16.5 percent) Americans, or 46,300,000 people, had a substance use disorder in the previous year.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO