Survey reveals mental illness affects 22.8 percent of US adults

More than one in five Americans (22.8%) experienced a mental illness in 2021, with 5.5% reporting a major mental ailment, according to recently released poll results. The National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), conducted by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) of the Department of Health and Human Services, also revealed that roughly one in six (16.5 percent) Americans, or 46,300,000 people, had a substance use disorder in the previous year.
CEO Ralph Sutton analyzes the litigation finance industry in 2023

Ralph Sutton, the CEO and founder of Validity Finance examines the litigation finance market in 2023 while taking into account its growth as a brand, expansion into new industries, and extension into law school programs. According to him, insurance brokers would be crucial in lowering investment risk and increasing returns.
Skipping meals linked to higher mortality risk, study claims

Skipping breakfast is associated with an increased risk of death from heart disease, according to a new study that sheds more light on the risks of missing meals in older adults. The study, which was recently published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, looked at the...
Chip war goes all the way back to the beginning

As technology keeps on advancing, the world faces a horrifying chip war within the strongest nations. The world runs on computer chips. From your phone and fridge to automakers’ production machinery and military missile systems. Almost every aspect of today’s digitally managed civilization is dependent on the complicated, little...
