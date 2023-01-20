Read full article on original website
Elon Musk says France's President Macron is doing the 'difficult, but right thing' by raising the country's retirement age
President Macron's plan to raise France's retirement age has been met with widespread protests. But Elon Musk says it's the right decision.
Stimulus checks of more than $3,000 delivered in the United States
Thousands of Americans are receiving a postal check worth $3000.00 USD or more. The first thing you should know is that those eligible to receive these checks will need to fill out an application.
Apple Inc. is releasing Macbooks with M2 chips this January! How much does it cost?
Apple Inc. introduced on Tuesday MacBooks powered by its new and faster M2 Pro and M2 Max CPUs, weeks ahead of its typical schedule. The release of Apple’s latest versions of the M2 chip, which debuted last year, is a result of the tech giant’s 2020 decision to employ in-house-designed semiconductors after 15 years of utilizing Intel’s technology.
Paxlovid, a COVID-19 drug manufactured by Pfizer, is difficult to obtain in China
According to Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla in an interview with CNBC on Monday, Pfizer Inc. is coordinating with Chinese authorities to supply its COVID-19 medication, Paxlovid, to the nation that is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases. China approved Paxlovid for the treatment of high-risk patients in numerous areas...
China economy: GDP report to reveal impact of COVID-19 zero policy
The COVID-19 zero policy program was abruptly stopped at the end of last year, and this week’s critical economic data from China are likely to reveal a dramatic slowdown in growth. However, the focus is swiftly shifting to a big recovery in 2023. The economy suffered from a spike...
New AI can copy anyone’s voice in 3 seconds; Is this helpful or harmful in human technology?
The unsettling algorithm behind Microsoft’s VALL-E artificial intelligence can replicate any person’s voice after just three seconds of hearing them speak. Thanks to a disturbing new AI named VALL-E, your voice might be digitally cloned and used to mimic you. VALL-E Can Replicate Any Human Voice. With just...
Forex update: US Dollar is building on the previous recovery while gold price pulled back from the highest levels
The US Dollar is extending its recent rebound on Tuesday, as risk sentiment remains cautious following the release of China’s economic growth data. The Chinese economy grew at the second-slowest rate since the 1970s, yet exceeded expectations for the fourth quarter. China’s GDP grew 2.9% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, according to official statistics issued by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday, above the 1.8% consensus prediction and decelerating from the 3.9% growth rate in the previous quarter.
China's Huawei looks to ports, factories to rebuild sales
TIANJIN, China — (AP) — As technicians in a distant control room watch on display screens, an automated crane at one of China’s busiest ports moves cargo containers from a Korean freighter to self-driving trucks in a scene tech giant Huawei sees as its future after American sanctions crushed its smartphone brand.
Samsung self-repair program included in Galaxy S22 series, personal computers
In conjunction with iFixit, Samsung launched its self-repair program in the United States in August 2017 with support for seven devices. The Galaxy Tab S7+ and the Galaxy S20 and S21 flagships (excluding the FE variants). Today, five new gadgets are being added to the program. Samsung Self Repair Program.
JP Morgan is back to business despite $700 million loss on an $8.5 billion debt
In spite of expectations that rival US banks would record big losses on risky loans originated last year, JP Morgan Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum told investors that the bank is definitely open for business in leveraged lending. The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates to contain inflation, which caused Wall...
Digital pill: First brain implant for treating depression
A neurotech startup unveiled a device that tackles depression and is already within the skull of the first patient, while Elon Musk’s Neuralink anticipates starting human trials in six months. The digital pill from Inner Cosmos has two components: an electrode that rests beneath the scalp’s skin and a...
China population falls as birth drops for the first time since 1961
According to official statistics released on Tuesday, China population fell for the first time in decades last year as its birthrate plummeted, adding to the strain on the country’s authorities to maintain economic growth despite an aging labor force and mounting tensions with the United States. Despite official figures,...
Gates foundation find $8.3 billion for poverty and disease but still targeted with critics
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which was founded by the former richest person in the world, Bill Gates, and his wife, Melinda, to tackle poverty, sickness, and unfairness in developing nations and other areas of the world, has declared a substantial budget for the upcoming year. Mark Suzman, the...
4200 jobs could be in risk due to British American Tobacco South Africa’s proposed restructuring
Following a significant drop in cigarette sales in the nation, British American Tobacco’s (BAT) South African division announced on Monday that it is planning to restructure the firm, a move that could jeopardize 200 employees. The manufacturer of Dunhill and Peter Stuyvesant cigarettes said that the rise of the...
True COVID-19 death toll in China revealed
The world’s greatest COVID-19 outbreak, which China reported around 60,000 deaths from in the first five weeks, may have undercounted the total death toll by hundreds of thousands, according to specialists. According to data released this weekend by the National Health Commission, China’s unexpected departure from Covid Zero in...
Internet scams: If a security alert appears on your computer, follow these steps!
Keeping your hard-earned money secure is crucial, especially given the prevalence of internet scams. It is crucial to develop a keen awareness of these tendencies to prevent this from occurring. Ultimately, account security is a shared responsibility. Fighting Internet Scams. It begins with a pop-up notice in the center of...
FAO: Rising prices, food insecurity add to ranks of hungry
BANGKOK (AP) — Growing numbers of people in Asia lack enough to eat as food insecurity rises with higher prices and worsening poverty, according to a report released Tuesday by the Food and Agricultural Organization and other United Nations agencies. Nearly a half-billion people, more than eight in 10...
The US tech slowdown has forced Microsoft to lay off 10,000 workers
Microsoft announced on Wednesday that it will lay off 10,000 people over the next few months as the economic slump continues to impact US technology companies. The employment cuts would touch slightly less than five percent of staff and follow similar decisions by Facebook owner Meta, Amazon, and Twitter, which have announced hundreds of layoffs in the formerly unconquerable digital industry.
United Airlines stock increases as earnings and the travel outlook for 2023 impress
United Airlines (UAL) shares soared higher on Wednesday as the airline posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. As revenues increased by 51.4 percent from the prior year to $12.4 million and profit margins increased to 11.2%, United reported that adjusted earnings for the three months ended in December came in at $2.46 per share, much exceeding the $2.10 Street projection.
Experts warn global recession before the world economic forum in Davos
Business analysts for big corporations predict sluggish economic development in Europe and the US as they provide ongoing coverage of business, economics, and financial markets amid threats of the global recession. After Matalan started a sales process in September, a group of lenders, led by Invesco, Man GLG, Napier Park,...
