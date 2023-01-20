The US Dollar is extending its recent rebound on Tuesday, as risk sentiment remains cautious following the release of China’s economic growth data. The Chinese economy grew at the second-slowest rate since the 1970s, yet exceeded expectations for the fourth quarter. China’s GDP grew 2.9% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, according to official statistics issued by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday, above the 1.8% consensus prediction and decelerating from the 3.9% growth rate in the previous quarter.

