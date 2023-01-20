ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Blogging Big Blue

Forex update: US Dollar is building on the previous recovery while gold price pulled back from the highest levels

The US Dollar is extending its recent rebound on Tuesday, as risk sentiment remains cautious following the release of China’s economic growth data. The Chinese economy grew at the second-slowest rate since the 1970s, yet exceeded expectations for the fourth quarter. China’s GDP grew 2.9% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, according to official statistics issued by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday, above the 1.8% consensus prediction and decelerating from the 3.9% growth rate in the previous quarter.
China population falls as birth drops for the first time since 1961

According to official statistics released on Tuesday, China population fell for the first time in decades last year as its birthrate plummeted, adding to the strain on the country’s authorities to maintain economic growth despite an aging labor force and mounting tensions with the United States. Despite official figures,...
True COVID-19 death toll in China revealed

The world’s greatest COVID-19 outbreak, which China reported around 60,000 deaths from in the first five weeks, may have undercounted the total death toll by hundreds of thousands, according to specialists. According to data released this weekend by the National Health Commission, China’s unexpected departure from Covid Zero in...
The Associated Press

FAO: Rising prices, food insecurity add to ranks of hungry

BANGKOK (AP) — Growing numbers of people in Asia lack enough to eat as food insecurity rises with higher prices and worsening poverty, according to a report released Tuesday by the Food and Agricultural Organization and other United Nations agencies. Nearly a half-billion people, more than eight in 10...
The US tech slowdown has forced Microsoft to lay off 10,000 workers

Microsoft announced on Wednesday that it will lay off 10,000 people over the next few months as the economic slump continues to impact US technology companies. The employment cuts would touch slightly less than five percent of staff and follow similar decisions by Facebook owner Meta, Amazon, and Twitter, which have announced hundreds of layoffs in the formerly unconquerable digital industry.
United Airlines stock increases as earnings and the travel outlook for 2023 impress

United Airlines (UAL) shares soared higher on Wednesday as the airline posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. As revenues increased by 51.4 percent from the prior year to $12.4 million and profit margins increased to 11.2%, United reported that adjusted earnings for the three months ended in December came in at $2.46 per share, much exceeding the $2.10 Street projection.
Experts warn global recession before the world economic forum in Davos

Business analysts for big corporations predict sluggish economic development in Europe and the US as they provide ongoing coverage of business, economics, and financial markets amid threats of the global recession. After Matalan started a sales process in September, a group of lenders, led by Invesco, Man GLG, Napier Park,...
