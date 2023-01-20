Cryptocurrency value rose this week, despite the fact that US equities briefly retreated from their new year rally and a major crypto lender filed for bankruptcy. According to Coin Metrics, Bitcoin was last up about 12% for the week, while ether has increased by 14%. In comparison, two of the three major stock indices were on track to post a losing week, despite the fact that the week had been shortened for the Martin Luther King holiday.

19 HOURS AGO