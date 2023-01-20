ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Vintage technology that Gen Z people are obsessed on

Gen Z won’t hold back with the latest gadgets and this vintage technology makes them more obsessed with what is new around them!. At first, disposable cameras were more and more popular. Jeans with a low rise came next. The flip phone is the current throwback fad among Gen Z. Among millennials, the appeal of a phone from the middle of the 1990s has greatly increased.
The US tech slowdown has forced Microsoft to lay off 10,000 workers

Microsoft announced on Wednesday that it will lay off 10,000 people over the next few months as the economic slump continues to impact US technology companies. The employment cuts would touch slightly less than five percent of staff and follow similar decisions by Facebook owner Meta, Amazon, and Twitter, which have announced hundreds of layoffs in the formerly unconquerable digital industry.
