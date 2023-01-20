Read full article on original website
Samsung self-repair program included in Galaxy S22 series, personal computers
In conjunction with iFixit, Samsung launched its self-repair program in the United States in August 2017 with support for seven devices. The Galaxy Tab S7+ and the Galaxy S20 and S21 flagships (excluding the FE variants). Today, five new gadgets are being added to the program. Samsung Self Repair Program.
Internet scams: If a security alert appears on your computer, follow these steps!
Keeping your hard-earned money secure is crucial, especially given the prevalence of internet scams. It is crucial to develop a keen awareness of these tendencies to prevent this from occurring. Ultimately, account security is a shared responsibility. Fighting Internet Scams. It begins with a pop-up notice in the center of...
New Vintage technology that Gen Z people are obsessed on
Gen Z won’t hold back with the latest gadgets and this vintage technology makes them more obsessed with what is new around them!. At first, disposable cameras were more and more popular. Jeans with a low rise came next. The flip phone is the current throwback fad among Gen Z. Among millennials, the appeal of a phone from the middle of the 1990s has greatly increased.
The US tech slowdown has forced Microsoft to lay off 10,000 workers
Microsoft announced on Wednesday that it will lay off 10,000 people over the next few months as the economic slump continues to impact US technology companies. The employment cuts would touch slightly less than five percent of staff and follow similar decisions by Facebook owner Meta, Amazon, and Twitter, which have announced hundreds of layoffs in the formerly unconquerable digital industry.
Amazon increases robot automation; Company might reduce 73 million jobs
Amazon just announced the removal of more than 18,000 positions, the most in the company’s history. The announcement, which was communicated in stages, will primarily affect administrative positions, according to the company. Amazon Mass Layoffs. According to sources with knowledge of the situation, as part of Amazon’s broad layoffs,...
Metaverse set to become as significant as smartphone today, says Meta executive
Despite significant losses inside its dedicated division, Metaverse executives remain optimistic regarding the Metaverse’s future. Chris Cox, the chief product officer of the social network, is confident that in the next few years, the Metaverse will eclipse the significance of smartphones. Metaverse Vs. Smartphones. As more and more firms...
