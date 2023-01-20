For Call of Duty players, it feels like it’s been forever since the last substantial update to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Season one of both games began in November with the launch of Warzone 2, and both titles got some new content as part of the Season One Reloaded update in December. But as seasons in CoD are usually around two months long, this one feels longer for a reason: because it is.

