tvinsider.com
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: See D.B. Woodside’s Fiery Debut in Season 4 Premiere Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
Raining frogs, airborne port-a-potties, a county fair in chaos…9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 definitely knows how to make an entrance!. The Texas-based first responders drama blasts into Season 4 on Tuesday, January 24 with a local carnival at the center of a freak weather event known as a derecho. It packs tornadolike conditions, flash floods and, yes, even some amphibians that get sucked up into the clouds before falling back to the ground.
tvinsider.com
‘American Auto’ Creator Teases More ‘Complex Issues’ for Payne Motors in Season 2
It’s wheels up on Season 2 of the zippy comedy, American Auto, set at fictional car manufacturer Payne Motors, and the staff is anything but idle. The opener picks up after Season 1’s finale landed new CEO Katherine Hastings (Ana Gasteyer) in hot water; she’s gasping for dignity following an ill-fated TV profile that exposed her role in hiding a defect of one of the company’s cars.
tvinsider.com
Will ‘Outlander’ Answer This Season 1 Mystery Before the Show Ends?
Outlander will officially come to an end after an eighth and final season on Starz, and there are more than a few lingering questions we’d like to see answered or addressed before the fan-favorite show wraps for good. Various mysteries have been introduced from season to season but are...
tvinsider.com
‘Hunters’ Star Jennifer Jason Leigh on Chava’s ‘Tough Love’ in Season 2
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Hunters Season 2 Episodes 1-8.] The final season of Hunters has arrived and with it the introduction of Jennifer Jason Leigh‘s Chava Apfelbaum, a mysterious new ally to Jonah (Logan Lerman) and his fellow vigilante Nazi hunters. As viewers who tuned in...
tvinsider.com
Ask Matt: Loose End on ‘New Amsterdam,’ ‘Daily Show’ Transition, and Streaming Stops & Starts
Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
tvinsider.com
‘Below Deck’: Captain Lee Returns With Shock News for His Crew (VIDEO)
The drama is only just getting started on board St. David, as two familiar faces, both friend and foe, are set to return to Below Deck in the second half of Season 10. In a new mid-season trailer (watch below), the Bravo reality series reveals that Captain Lee Rosbach will return to work after recent health issues saw him leave the show earlier this season.
tvinsider.com
‘NCIS’: Rocky Carroll Shares Scene That Made Him Realize ‘I’ve Been Upgraded as a Director’
Rocky Carroll is once again wearing two director hats — on camera (as Leon Vance) and behind it — for the January 23 episode of NCIS. For the 21st episode of the CBS procedural he’s directed, Carroll has both at least one heart-to-heart and some action scenes when, in “Big Rig,” the team is drawn in to help an already-in-progress undercover FBI operation. An old friend of Torres’ (Wilmer Valderrama) comes to him, disheveled and bloodied, for guidance amidst the op and then disappears, leading to the team trying to track him down.
Popculture
'Blue Bloods': Danny's New Love Interest Revealed
More than five years after Linda Reagan died, Blue Bloods finally showed Det. Danny Reagan going on a date. During the Jan. 20 episode "Lost Ones," Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) went to bat for an officer with whom he had a special connection. This new character, Laura Acosta, was played by guest star Jessica Pimentel (Orange is the New Black).
tvinsider.com
‘The Rookie: Feds’: Brendon & Antoinette’s First Date Thwarted By Undercover Job in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
The Rookie: Feds team is going undercover for a seemingly low-stakes operation in the January 24 episode, airing at 9/8c on ABC. The team gets the low-down on their latest assignment in the TV Insider exclusive clip above. Unfortunately for Brendon (Kevin Zegers) and Antoinette (Devika Bhise), their first date dinner plans will be interrupted by this case. But team leader Matthew Garza (Felix Solis) doesn’t see why their date can’t take place undercover. They can’t say it won’t be a memorable night!
tvinsider.com
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Where Each Couple Stands After Season 7 Finale (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 21 “Tell All Part Four.”]. After 20 weeks of seemingly non-stop drama, Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? concludes on a surprisingly upbeat note — for some of the couples, anyway. For others, well, you’ll want keep reading to see where they each stand after the season finale and conclusion of the Tell All.
tvinsider.com
Ramón Rodríguez on How the Books Informed His ‘Will Trent’ & the Relationship With Angie (VIDEO)
Forget that old show business adage that actors should never work with animals or babies. It’s working out just fine for Ramón Rodríguez and his four-legged canine costar, Betty (real name Belle), in ABC‘s new series Will Trent. “Belle is a pro. It’s kind of amazing...
Jenny Slate On Her First Oscar Nomination As Co-Creator And Star Of ‘Marcel The Shell With Shoes On’
After receiving her first Oscar nomination, Jenny Slate says she is completely overwhelmed. “I thought I’d be more energetic, but I’m really shocked,” she says. “I sort of felt like a bit smoothed over and I felt really calm… now I just can’t stop crying.” As co-creator and star of Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Slate received her first Oscar nomination today in the Best Animated Feature category. Related Story Oscar Nominations: The Complete List Of Nominees Related Story Oscar Scorecards: A24, Netflix, Disney Lead Way Related Story Baz Luhrmann & Catherine Martin Reflect On 'Elvis' Oscar Nominations Following "Some Really Difficult Days" The film is...
tvinsider.com
‘Harley Quinn’ Valentine’s Day Special Set at HBO Max — Watch Trailer (VIDEO)
Harley Quinn will be celebrating Valentine’s Day as only this adult animated comedy series can in a new special coming to HBO Max. The streaming service has announced that Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special will premiere on Thursday, February 9. HBO Max has also released a trailer (above) and key art (below) for the event.
tvinsider.com
Lucy Hale Set For Lead Role in Upcoming FX Drama Pilot ‘The Answers’
Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale has been cast in the upcoming FX pilot, The Answers, based on the critically acclaimed novel of the same name by Catherine Lacey. As reported by Variety, Hale is one of six new additions, including Raul Esparza (Retreat), Krys Marshall (For All Mankind), Melanie Field (A League of Their Own), Pallavi Shard (Wedding Season), and Kineta Kunutu (The Blacklist). They join the previously announced David Corenswet (We Own This City).
tvinsider.com
‘The Neighborhood’ Renewed for Season 6 on CBS
Fans of The Neighborhood are in for some great news because the comedy has been renewed for Season 6 on CBS. Currently in its fifth season, The Neighborhood is averaging 6.13 million viewers in its Monday timeslot and grows to over 7.3 million viewers with live+35 day viewing across linear and streaming platforms. This season, The Neighborhood ranks as the #3 comedy series on Paramount+ based on total minutes viewed with full episode streaming up +60% year over year (Paramount+ and CBS TVE). Among African American viewers, it is TV’s #1 comedy.
tvinsider.com
‘Poker Face’ Star Natasha Lyonne on the Joy of Cracking Cases in Peacock’s Mystery
“There’s something about a rumpled person moving through the world and cracking a case that brings me joy,” says Natasha Lyonne. It shows: The Russian Doll star embraces playing Charlie Cale, a scruffy, sharp-eyed, Columbo-esque sleuth in Peacock‘s Poker Face. The ex–poker player uses her skill as...
tvinsider.com
2023 Oscars: How to Stream This Year’s Nominated Movies on Netflix, Prime Video & More
The 2023 Oscars nominations have arrived and while many viewers have returned to theaters in the past year, you may not have had time to catch all of this year’s Best Picture contenders on the big screen. Fret not though as many of the titles are already available to...
tvinsider.com
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (January 23-29): ‘Poker Face,’ ‘Shrinking’ & More
Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of January 23-29.
tvinsider.com
‘Blue Bloods’: Tom Cavanagh Returns as Danny’s Childhood Friend (PHOTO)
Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) is getting a blast from the past in the February 3 episode of Blue Bloods. Tom Cavanagh is returning as Micky Patrick, Danny’s childhood friend and a former criminal, in “The Big Leagues.” He turns to Danny for help finding his missing fiancée. CBS has released a photo (above) offering a look at the guest spot.
tvinsider.com
‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Reveals She Turned Down Pre-Prison Interview With Andy Cohen
Don’t expect to see any sit-down with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah and executive producer Andy Cohen airing on Bravo anytime soon. The reality personality, who will soon begin a six-and-a-half-year prison sentence for wire fraud in a telemarketing scheme, said on Instagram that she declined an interview with Cohen because of “contractual provisions.”
