Miami, FL

Click10.com

Police: 1 arrested, 3 at large in Hialeah insurance fraud scheme

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police arrested a man Monday, accusing him of staging car crashes and filing duplicate insurance claims in an attempt to defraud auto insurance companies. Marlon Aldecoa, 22, of northwest Miami-Dade, faced charges of organized scheme to defraud, staging an accident and filing fraudulent insurance claims.
HIALEAH, FL
CBS News

Miami police officer rushed to JMH following crash

MIAMI - A city of Miami police officer was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital Tuesday afternoon after his cruiser was involved in a crash with another vehicle. It happened at around 2 p.m. in the area of NW 1st Avenue and 21st Street. CBS4 has learned that the officer was...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Police involved shooting under investigation

MIAMI -- Miami-Dade crime scene vehicles rolled into the Walden Pond Apartments in Miami Gardens Tuesday night, after police say a 15-year veteran of the force shot a man. According to police, officers were working an ongoing fraud investigation around 4 p.m. when they saw a transaction between two men and confronted them."At some point during the contact with the individuals, a struggle ensued. At that point during the struggle, one of the subject's hoodie came off, the hooded shirt came off and revealed a firearm in the waistband of the individual," said Chris Thomas, a detective with the Miami-Dade Police...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Police ID veteran Miami-Dade officer, man he shot and killed

MIAMI -- Cell phone video captured outside of the Publix in Oasis Plaza Saturday night shows the final moments of 44-year-old Alexander Arrington's life.In the video, Arrington is seen shooting a car multiple times.Police say that's what led to him being confronted by a security guard and eventually Homestead Police.The situation escalated and an off-duty, 30-year veteran, Miami Dade Police Officer identified as Francisco Moreno, intervened."This officer is sitting with his family, he's in the car waiting while his family is in there shopping, and he hears gunfire and it just goes back... you never know where it's going to...
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO deputy hospitalized following crash in Lighthouse Point

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt and hospitalized following a crash in Lighthouse Point. Around 10 p.m., BSO officers and Lighthouse Pint Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on Sunday at 3900 N Federal Hwy. Officials said he was transported to the...
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
WSVN-TV

Pembroke Pines Police search for graffiti vandal

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a repeat vandal. The man spray-painted an electrical box and multiple banks across the city with graffiti, Monday morning. The banks affected were Wells Fargo and Bank of America, located along...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
margatetalk.com

Margate Crime Update: Ex-Employee Takes Out Loan For $675K In Company Name

Through our joint effort with the Margate Police Department to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Margate’s crime and arrests through January 16. A company was the victim of Fraud – Other on NW 51st Steet. The company reported on 1/11/2023 that an ex-employee took out a loan for $675,000 under the business name.
MARGATE, FL
CBS Miami

Man shot, killed by veteran off-duty Miami-Dade officer in Homestead

MIAMI -- A veteran off-duty officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department shot and killed a man Saturday evening during a run in with the man at a strip shopping center in Homestead, authorities said.The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which occurred around 6 p.m. in the Oasis Plaza, located at NE 8th Street, according to officials.It was not immediately clear if the officer, who has been on the force for 30 yeas, will be placed on administrative duty while the FDLE investigation occurs.Investigators said the man, whose identity was pending, was in the parking lot and...
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

High school student to face charges for bringing stun gun to school

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A student accused of packing danger at school is getting a lesson in the law. Lyric Holmes appeared in court Friday. The 18-year-old faces charges of possessing a weapon on school property. Police said she smelled of marijuana and was acting suspicious at Everglades High School...
MIRAMAR, FL

