NBC Miami
Broward Man Charged With Murder in Killing of Woman Who was Shot, Crashed at Hospital
A Broward County man is facing a murder charge in the killing of a woman who was shot then crashed into a tree outside a hospital last year, authorities said. Irvin Delisma, 22, of Pompano Beach is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 20-year-old Anaysha Donjoie, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.
cw34.com
Man from Pompano Beach accused of shooting, killing woman back in August
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pompano Beach who detectives say shot a killed a woman faces first-degree murder charges. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on August 14, 2021, just after 3 a.m., deputies responded to a call at North Cypress Road and Copans Road. A...
WSVN-TV
Man accused of shooting, killing teacher on I-95 faces judge, enters not-guilty plea
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An accused highway killer faced a South Florida judge to enter his plea. Twenty-one-year-old Jahkobi Williams is charged with first-degree murder and pleaded not guilty, Monday, in the heinous killing of a young, South Florida teacher. Police said he shot and killed 23-year-old Ana Estevez,...
Click10.com
Police: 1 arrested, 3 at large in Hialeah insurance fraud scheme
HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police arrested a man Monday, accusing him of staging car crashes and filing duplicate insurance claims in an attempt to defraud auto insurance companies. Marlon Aldecoa, 22, of northwest Miami-Dade, faced charges of organized scheme to defraud, staging an accident and filing fraudulent insurance claims.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for suspected shooter in Lauderdale Lakes; 1 victim airlifted to hospital
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Bullets flew outside a South Florida convenience store, and now deputies are searching for a suspect. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 19th Place, Tuesday afternoon, to find a man shot. The shooting happened...
NBC Miami
Murder Charge for Miami Man Shot by Officer After Stabbing, Running Over Woman: Police
A man who was shot by a Miami-Dade Police officer after he fatally stabbed and ran over a woman earlier this month is now facing a murder charge, officials said. Axel Ordonez-Diaz, 47, is charged with one count of second-degree murder with a weapon and two counts of attempted murder in the Jan. 5 incident, according to an arrest report.
CBS News
Miami police officer rushed to JMH following crash
MIAMI - A city of Miami police officer was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital Tuesday afternoon after his cruiser was involved in a crash with another vehicle. It happened at around 2 p.m. in the area of NW 1st Avenue and 21st Street. CBS4 has learned that the officer was...
WSVN-TV
Retired Miami-Dade Police detective testifies on 4th day in ‘Pillowcase Rapist’ trial
MIAMI (WSVN) - There was more tough testimony in the case of man who prosecutors are calling the “Pillowcase Rapist.” He is accused of assaulting dozens of women. Sixty-three-year-old Robert Koehler is on trial for a rape that was part of a series of rapes in the 1980s, and whose DNA, prosecutors said, is linked to a particular case.
Miami-Dade Police involved shooting under investigation
MIAMI -- Miami-Dade crime scene vehicles rolled into the Walden Pond Apartments in Miami Gardens Tuesday night, after police say a 15-year veteran of the force shot a man. According to police, officers were working an ongoing fraud investigation around 4 p.m. when they saw a transaction between two men and confronted them."At some point during the contact with the individuals, a struggle ensued. At that point during the struggle, one of the subject's hoodie came off, the hooded shirt came off and revealed a firearm in the waistband of the individual," said Chris Thomas, a detective with the Miami-Dade Police...
Police ID veteran Miami-Dade officer, man he shot and killed
MIAMI -- Cell phone video captured outside of the Publix in Oasis Plaza Saturday night shows the final moments of 44-year-old Alexander Arrington's life.In the video, Arrington is seen shooting a car multiple times.Police say that's what led to him being confronted by a security guard and eventually Homestead Police.The situation escalated and an off-duty, 30-year veteran, Miami Dade Police Officer identified as Francisco Moreno, intervened."This officer is sitting with his family, he's in the car waiting while his family is in there shopping, and he hears gunfire and it just goes back... you never know where it's going to...
WSVN-TV
BSO deputy hospitalized following crash in Lighthouse Point
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt and hospitalized following a crash in Lighthouse Point. Around 10 p.m., BSO officers and Lighthouse Pint Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on Sunday at 3900 N Federal Hwy. Officials said he was transported to the...
WSVN-TV
Man accused in fatal shooting of preschool teacher on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale faces judge
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) — The shooter responsible for killing a young teacher on a South Florida highway back in 2022, faced a judge. Jahkobi Williams, 21, was formally indicted Monday morning, and faces several charges, including first-degree murder and attempted murder among other charges.
WSVN-TV
Pembroke Pines Police search for graffiti vandal
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a repeat vandal. The man spray-painted an electrical box and multiple banks across the city with graffiti, Monday morning. The banks affected were Wells Fargo and Bank of America, located along...
Murder trial begins for man accused of beating woman, setting her on fire
The murder trial has begun for a Hialeah man accused of killing a Boca Raton woman after delivering a washer and dryer to her home in 2019.
margatetalk.com
Margate Crime Update: Ex-Employee Takes Out Loan For $675K In Company Name
Through our joint effort with the Margate Police Department to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Margate’s crime and arrests through January 16. A company was the victim of Fraud – Other on NW 51st Steet. The company reported on 1/11/2023 that an ex-employee took out a loan for $675,000 under the business name.
WPBF News 25
Opening Statements begin in trial for man accused of beating woman to death, setting her on fire during home delivery
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jorge Lachazo, a delivery driver, is on trial for the murder of 75-year-oldEvelyn Udell in Boca Raton. The trial, which is a non-jury trial, began Monday morning with opening statements from both the prosecution and the defense. The prosecution argued that Lachazo had every...
WSVN-TV
Car rolls over off US 1 and SW 152 Ave., ends up in patio of restaurant, driver hurt
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car flipped over and ended up in the patio area of the restaurant, injuring only the driver. It happened just after 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, near Southwest 152 Avenue and South Dixie Highway. Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene...
West Boca Raton Man, Tired Of Waiting At HOA Gate, Threatens Driver With Knife
PBSO: Homeowner Arrested After Threatening Driver In Mission Bay. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Waiting in line is often better than sitting in jail. That’s the message likely learned by Marcelo Loureiro. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Loureiro was tired of waiting […]
Man shot, killed by veteran off-duty Miami-Dade officer in Homestead
MIAMI -- A veteran off-duty officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department shot and killed a man Saturday evening during a run in with the man at a strip shopping center in Homestead, authorities said.The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which occurred around 6 p.m. in the Oasis Plaza, located at NE 8th Street, according to officials.It was not immediately clear if the officer, who has been on the force for 30 yeas, will be placed on administrative duty while the FDLE investigation occurs.Investigators said the man, whose identity was pending, was in the parking lot and...
WSVN-TV
High school student to face charges for bringing stun gun to school
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A student accused of packing danger at school is getting a lesson in the law. Lyric Holmes appeared in court Friday. The 18-year-old faces charges of possessing a weapon on school property. Police said she smelled of marijuana and was acting suspicious at Everglades High School...
