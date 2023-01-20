ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Playoffs: Four teams remain on quest for Super Bowl title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — And then there were four. The NFL divisional round has come and gone, leaving us with the following potential Super Bowl winners: Kansas City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Cincinnati. The Bengals were the only lower seeded team to advance this past weekend, scoring a pair...
Bills' Hamlin attends his 1st game since collapse, waves to fans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The question that many had asked during the course of the week has been answered: Damar Hamlin is in the house. Hamlin made his first public appearance since going into cardiac arrest after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals three weeks ago, waving to fans from a stadium suite on Sunday as the two teams met again for an AFC divisional playoff game.

