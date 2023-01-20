Read full article on original website
Angelique Nash case returning to Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The case of Angelique Nash, who at one point was serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder in the 2010 death of 81-year-old Dorothy Session, has taken yet another turn. The 5th District Court of Appeal has ruled Nash will have her case sent back to Kern County because […]
2urbangirls.com
San Bernardino County woman pleads guilty to felony unemployment fraud charges
LOS ANGELES – A San Bernardino County woman pleaded guilty today to fraudulently obtaining more than $500,000 in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 33, a.k.a. “Cynthia Roberts,” of Victorville, pleaded guilty to...
Bakersfield Californian
Condemned inmates moved to CCI Tehachapi, Wasco prisons
A pilot program to house inmates with death sentences at prisons throughout the state — including some in Kern County — will become permanent if regulations proposed by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are approved. Prior to the beginning of the pilot program in January 2020,...
2urbangirls.com
Deputies investigating death of man found in front of Lancaster medical building
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man was found mortally wounded Monday morning in front of a medical office building in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at about 2:15 a.m. at 17th Street West and Avenue J, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was taken by ambulance to...
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO looking for man accused of brandishing gun at gas station clerk, stealing money
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help finding a person accused of brandishing a firearm at Chevron gas station clerk on Olive Drive and demanding money. A white or Hispanic man went into the store, 5201 Olive Drive, at 9:12 a.m. Dec. 27 and fled after getting money, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release.
KCSO searching for man who robbed an Olive Dr Chevron at gunpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly walked into a gas station store, brandished a gun and demanded money. According to KCSO, the incident happened at a Chevron store on Olive Drive on Dec. 27 around 9:12 p.m. After getting the money […]
Man found fatally wounded outside Lancaster medical building
A man was found mortally wounded this morning in front of a medical office building in Lancaster. The shooting was reported about 2:15 a.m. at 17th Street West and Avenue J, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Antelope Valley Press
Police are looking into hit-and-run collision
CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the driver of a hit-and-run collision that critically injured a 41-year-old woman. Officers responded to the vehicle versus pedestrian collision at approximately 5:45 p.m., on Wednesday, in the 9300 block of North Loop...
LA County deputy dies after shooting self at Santa Clarita bar
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy has died after shooting himself at a bar in Santa Clarita, Eyewitness News has learned.
Bakersfield Californian
Facing the challenge of the doctor (and nurse) shortage in Kern County
When leaders in Bakersfield's medical community discuss the issues they face in 2023 and beyond, it's clear that a continuing shortage of doctors and other medical professionals is at or near the top of the list. Daniel Wolcott, former president of Adventist Health’s Kern County network, in a speech he...
Fontana Herald News
Juvenile is injured after man's vehicle crashes into gas station in San Bernardino; suspect is arrested
A man was arrested on charges of DUI and felony hit and run after his vehicle crashed into a gas station in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Jan. 21 at about 10:08 p.m., deputies from the Central Station responded to the Chevron gas station...
vvng.com
Missing Victorville man, Hugo Oliver Santamaria, found dead
VICTORVILLE, CA. (VVNG.com) – The search for a missing 36-year-old Victorville man came to a tragic end, the family confirmed. “It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce that our brother was found deceased today,” his family stated in a social media update on Jan. 21, 2023.
vvng.com
Victorville man arrested for DUI and felony Hit and Run after crashing into a Chevron
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 33-year-old Victorville man was arrested for DUI after crashing his SUV into a gas station in the Cajon Pass and fleeing the scene, officials said. On January 21, 2023, at approximately 10:08 p.m., deputies from the Central Station responded to the Chevron located...
wascotrib.com
Traffic stop leads to weapons, arrest
A Shafter man was arrested when a simple traffic stop turned into more serious charges when a weapon was found in the vehicle. Kern County Sheriff's deputies stopped the man, later identified as Alexis Garcia, 22, of Shafter, at the intersection of Poso Drive and F Street on Monday night. Deputies suspected that Garcia was driving under the influence. Upon investigating, the officers found a loaded assault rifle and ammunition in the vehicle.
Man killed in Bakersfield police-involved crash, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man killed in a Bakersfield Police Department-involved crash on South Vineland Road Thursday. According to the coroner’s office, Mario Lares, 31, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle. Lares was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened around 2:23 a.m. Thursday. According to […]
LASD Deputy Who Died By Suicide In Santa Clarita Identified
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) deputy who died by suicide at a Santa Clarita bar early Friday morning has been identified. Jonathan W. Buchan, 33, was identified as the man who died by suicide at Mabel’s Saugus, a bar in Santa Clarita early Friday morning, LASD officials announced. “Deputy Buchan was a 3 ...
Bakersfield Californian
Our View: California must do more than just close its prisons
California officials have announced the shutdown of two more prisons, including one in Kern County, and the deactivation of units in other prisons, including the one in Tehachapi. So, now what? What’s the plan for these and future closures? What is to become of the rural communities that rely on...
Kern County teens called heroes after rescuing school kids after accident
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Kern County teens are being called heroes after helping rescue children from a school van that flipped over after sliding off a road in Gorman. Felipe Lopez and Joshua Koehler say they were stopped on the side of the road Wednesday waiting for Lopez’s dad to help them with their […]
Three Inmates Convicted in Fatal Beating
Three prisoners were convicted of beating a fellow inmate to death in a prison in Victorville in 2013, prosecutors said today.
17-year-old is fatally shot in Palmdale; teen struck woman pushing baby stroller in 2021 crash
A 17-year-old boy who died in a shooting in Palmdale was the same person who slammed a vehicle into a woman pushing a baby stroller in Venice in 2021.
