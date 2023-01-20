ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGET

Angelique Nash case returning to Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The case of Angelique Nash, who at one point was serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder in the 2010 death of 81-year-old Dorothy Session, has taken yet another turn. The 5th District Court of Appeal has ruled Nash will have her case sent back to Kern County because […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

San Bernardino County woman pleads guilty to felony unemployment fraud charges

LOS ANGELES – A San Bernardino County woman pleaded guilty today to fraudulently obtaining more than $500,000 in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 33, a.k.a. “Cynthia Roberts,” of Victorville, pleaded guilty to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Condemned inmates moved to CCI Tehachapi, Wasco prisons

A pilot program to house inmates with death sentences at prisons throughout the state — including some in Kern County — will become permanent if regulations proposed by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are approved. Prior to the beginning of the pilot program in January 2020,...
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for man who robbed an Olive Dr Chevron at gunpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly walked into a gas station store, brandished a gun and demanded money. According to KCSO, the incident happened at a Chevron store on Olive Drive on Dec. 27 around 9:12 p.m. After getting the money […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Police are looking into hit-and-run collision

CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the driver of a hit-and-run collision that critically injured a 41-year-old woman. Officers responded to the vehicle versus pedestrian collision at approximately 5:45 p.m., on Wednesday, in the 9300 block of North Loop...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Facing the challenge of the doctor (and nurse) shortage in Kern County

When leaders in Bakersfield's medical community discuss the issues they face in 2023 and beyond, it's clear that a continuing shortage of doctors and other medical professionals is at or near the top of the list. Daniel Wolcott, former president of Adventist Health’s Kern County network, in a speech he...
KERN COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

Missing Victorville man, Hugo Oliver Santamaria, found dead

VICTORVILLE, CA. (VVNG.com) – The search for a missing 36-year-old Victorville man came to a tragic end, the family confirmed. “It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce that our brother was found deceased today,” his family stated in a social media update on Jan. 21, 2023.
VICTORVILLE, CA
wascotrib.com

Traffic stop leads to weapons, arrest

A Shafter man was arrested when a simple traffic stop turned into more serious charges when a weapon was found in the vehicle. Kern County Sheriff's deputies stopped the man, later identified as Alexis Garcia, 22, of Shafter, at the intersection of Poso Drive and F Street on Monday night. Deputies suspected that Garcia was driving under the influence. Upon investigating, the officers found a loaded assault rifle and ammunition in the vehicle.
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Man killed in Bakersfield police-involved crash, identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man killed in a Bakersfield Police Department-involved crash on South Vineland Road Thursday. According to the coroner’s office, Mario Lares, 31, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle. Lares was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened around 2:23 a.m. Thursday. According to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Our View: California must do more than just close its prisons

California officials have announced the shutdown of two more prisons, including one in Kern County, and the deactivation of units in other prisons, including the one in Tehachapi. So, now what? What’s the plan for these and future closures? What is to become of the rural communities that rely on...
CALIFORNIA STATE

