Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory
Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida. The Republican governor criticised the College Board’s Advanced Placement class in African American studies after the pilot course was banned by the state last week. Mr DeSantis was visiting a charter school in Jacksonville on Monday when he noted the course’s handling of “queer theory”.He argued that it was on the “wrong side of the line for Florida standards”. “This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” he said, according to...
