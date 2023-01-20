Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Governor Greg Abbott Claimed He Could Kick Better Than the Dallas Cowboy’s KickerTom HandyTexas State
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Escapes and murders. What is happening at Dallas Zoo?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Local Residents Hope This Is the Final Chapter for Toxic South Dallas FactoryNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Related
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Updated Depth Chart, Available Draft Picks After Rui Hachimura Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers added valuable depth Monday with the trade for Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura. Washington will receive Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks in the deal, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski—who first reported the deal—providing additional details on the picks:. Los Angeles has been cautious about...
Bleacher Report
Buying or Selling 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Buzz
We're just a few weeks away from this season's NBA trade deadline, which means it's time for the rumor mill to start churning in overdrive. Recent reporting from around the internet suggests it's doing just that. There isn't a ton of rumors on superstars, but solid, needle-moving role players like...
Bleacher Report
Lakers News: Rui Hachimura Traded to LA from Wizards for Kendrick Nunn, 3 Draft Picks
The Los Angeles Lakers are adding reinforcements around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The team traded Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura:. The Wizards' willingness to trade the young power forward was prompted by the excellent play of Kyle Kuzma and the team's...
Bleacher Report
Kyle Kuzma Rumors: Wizards PF Not Available for Trade Amid Interest from Suns, More
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is one of the most coveted players on the trade market ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, but it appears the team is not looking to move him. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Washington has informed interested teams such as the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns that Kuzma is not available to be traded "despite his objective to decline next season's player option and test the open market."
Bleacher Report
Buy, Sell, Hold: What Every NBA Team Should Do at the 2023 Trade Deadline
What should your favorite NBA team do at the 2023 trade deadline?. I'm so very glad that you asked—or that I'm asking on your behalf. "Buy, sell or hold?" This is a simple yet instructive exercise. It forces us to take wholesale stock of where teams stand, their ceilings for this season and what their short- and long-term priorities should be leading into Feb. 9.
Bleacher Report
Breanna Stewart Advocates for Deal to Subsidize WNBA Players' Charter Travel
One of the WNBA's biggest stars offered her services to help remedy one of the league's more persistent off-court issues. Breanna Stewart said Sunday she "would love to be part of a deal that helps subsidize charter travel for the entire WNBA." Breanna Stewart @breannastewart. I would love to be...
Bleacher Report
Shannon Sharpe Has Heated Exchange With Grizzlies, Ja Morant's Dad Tee at Lakers Game
Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe drew the ire of the Memphis Grizzlies and the father of Grizzlies star Ja Morant, Tee Morant, during the Los Angeles Lakers' 122-121 win on Friday night. As seen in the following video, Sharpe got into a shouting match with the...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LAL Expected to Try to Sign Austin Reaves to Contract During Offseason
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is scheduled for restricted free agency after this season, but the team reportedly plans to keep him. When writing about Los Angeles' acquisition of Rui Hachimura, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports noted the Lakers would prefer to keep Reaves even though they could clear more than $30 million by renouncing Hachimura and other players.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James on Shannon Sharpe's Spat with Grizzlies: 'I Always Got His Back'
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James addressed the argument between Pro Football Hall of Famer and current Fox Sports commentator Shannon Sharpe and the Memphis Grizzlies during Friday's game at Crypto.com Arena. "I ride with Shannon 365 days—366 on a leap year—24/7," James told reporters Saturday. "So that's my guy....
Bleacher Report
Buy or Sell NHL Unrestricted Free Agents Getting Dealt at the Trade Deadline
We're nearly at the end of January, and with February comes the real countdown to the NHL trade deadline on March 3. And when it's deadline time, the players most likely to be moved are those at the end of their contracts and staring unrestricted free agency right in the face come summertime.
Bleacher Report
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Shades 'Blogger' Shannon Sharpe After Clash at Lakers Game
Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks took a shot at Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe after Sharpe and the Grizzlies got into a shouting match Friday night. During the Los Angeles Lakers' 122-121 win over the Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena in L.A., Sharpe got into a verbal altercation with several Grizzlies players, including Brooks, Ja Morant and Steven Adams, as well as Morant's father, Tee Morant:
Bleacher Report
DeMar DeRozan Draws Praise from NBA Twitter in Bulls' Win Over Trae Young, Hawks
The 1,000th game of DeMar DeRozan's NBA career was a memorable one. The five-time All-Star led his Chicago Bulls to a 111-100 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in Monday's potential Eastern Conference play-in tournament preview at the United Center. Chicago is still just 22-24 on the season, but it has won three in a row and is starting to look like a threat to the middle of the East standings.
Bleacher Report
Stephen A. Smith: Ben Simmons 'Stealing Money' from Nets amid Scoring Struggles
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith gave a harsh assessment of Ben Simmons on Friday's NBA Countdown halfway through the guard's first full season with the Brooklyn Nets. "Ben Simmons, it's a sad situation," Smith said (1:25 in video). "And I don't mean this literally, because obviously he's not doing it, but one would say, he is stealing money."
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs Hope to Keep Jakob Poeltl Despite Center Eyeing $20M Contract
Jakob Poeltl might be a hot commodity on the NBA trade market, but the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs haven't resigned themselves to losing the veteran center. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Saturday that Poeltl, who's an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, is aiming to earn around $20 million annually on his next contract. Stein added the Spurs have been indicating they're hopeful of re-signing the 7'1" big man.
Bleacher Report
LeBron James' Lakers Thrill NBA Twitter With 'Best Win' of Season vs. Grizzlies
Behind another strong effort from LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers secured what was perhaps a season-defining win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. L.A. trailed by four at halftime and eight after three quarters, but the team stormed back in the final frame to secure a 122-121 victory at home.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Heat Trying to Trade Duncan Robinson 'Without Success' amid $90M Contract
The Miami Heat have been shopping veteran wing Duncan Robinson around "without success," according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Robinson's value has plummeted this season. The 28-year-old is averaging 6.9 points over 17.9 minutes per game, both of which are his lowest since his rookie season in 2018-19. He's also shooting a career-worst 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Bleacher Report
Report: Magic's Jonathan Isaac to Play vs. Celtics in Return 2+ Years After Injury
Orlando Magic big man Jonathan Isaac is reportedly set to return to the court for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Isaac will play in Monday's contest against the Boston Celtics. He suffered a torn ACL in August 2020 during a game against the Sacramento Kings at the Walt Disney World Resort after the NBA restarted its season following a delay for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Teams Concerned About Suns' Jae Crowder amid Bucks, Heat Buzz
NBA teams have concerns about acquiring Jae Crowder in a trade after a four-month hiatus, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. The forward hasn't played all season and has been away from the Phoenix Suns since training camp while the two sides tried to work out a trade. Now approaching the Feb. 9 trade deadline, teams are questioning the veteran's "state of his conditioning" as well as how long it will take to "acclimatize to a team," per Stein.
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Loves 49ers' Dominant Defense in Win vs. Dak Prescott, Cowboys
The San Francisco 49ers had the No. 1-ranked defense in the NFL during the 2022 season, so it comes as no surprise that the unit showed up in a big way in Sunday's gritty 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC divisional round. San Francisco came up with...
Bleacher Report
Jalen Hurts, Eagles Touted as 'Team to Beat' by NFL Twitter After Dominating Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles proved they are the team to beat in the NFC. The Eagles defeated the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday in the NFC divisional round at Lincoln Financial Field and were dominant from start to finish. Star quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 16 of 24 passes for 154...
Comments / 0