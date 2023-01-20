Read full article on original website
After being thrown out of a moving car by his father when he was 10 years old, this dad faces his fear of abandonment
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “I was only 10 years old. My dad got so upset because of something I said and he threw me out of the moving car. He left me on the side of the road and drove off. My mom was there and could not say anything or else she would be beaten. I had no idea where I was and was completely disoriented. To date, I can’t really recall how I eventually made it home. That part of my memory is completely gone.”
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
A Buffalo woman found a stranger crying for help in the blizzard with a tote bag frozen to his hands. She scrapped her Christmas plans to care for him.
Sha'Kyra Aughtry said she heard the man, Joe White, screaming for help on the street, frostbitten from the extreme cold.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.
15-year-old Sophie Reeder was born to Patrick Reeder and Nicole Twist, who divorced when she was two. Loved ones described Sophie as an introvert who liked all types of music and mostly kept to herself.
Hilarious moment indignant toddler confronts mother over lack of ‘fresh’ milk
A mother captured the hilarious moment her indignant toddler confronted her over the freshness of the milk she was given.The unimpressed three-year-old can be seen with her hands on hips challenging her mother over the quality of her drink in this clip.“I’m not happy now,” little Waliya Mehdi says, before engaging in a heated debate with 32-year-old Fatima.Despite knowing that the milk was, indeed, fresh, Fatima brings the standoff to an end by suggesting she pours it again in front of the toddler.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Parents share story as twin sisters born in different years despite delivery minutes apartCheeky toddler splashes water around as priest tries to baptise herBritish Airways unveils new jumpsuit uniform designed by tailor Ozwald Boateng
Kids Bully Little Boy For Having Light Eyebrows So Mom Lets Him Dye Them and People Are Cheering
No mom-shaming here and everyone loves it!
This dog joined his 3-year old human sibling in a time out and it’s taking over the internet by storm
Here we are with yet another viral story of a dog and their owner…only this time the ‘owner’ in this particular story is a super tiny little three-year old boy who was put in a time out and super unhappy about that. Lucky for him, his furry friend decided to join him!
Old woman thinks world is ending until her granddaughter explains flying fish phenomenon
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was around ten years old I was riding my bike along one of the back roads near my house when I found something very unusual. We lived deep in the woods, and the roads were quiet and safe for kids to bike on even alone in the time of no cellphones or helmets. It was a little cow town. Nothing bad ever happened there. There was no room there for the strange or unusual.
16 year old refuses to move out at the request of her mother's boyfriend
When you get to a certain age, you have to start thinking about moving away from home. However, until you are fully an adult, it sometimes is just not in the cards to move out yet.
Rock Climber Dies in His Wife’s Arms Following Horrific Fall From Vertical Route
A young rock climber died in his wife’s arms following a freak accident on a vertical route in the Canadian Rockies. When Daniel Heritage, the 28-year-old climber, and his wife, Emma, set out for Cascade Mountain, they anticipated a challenging climb but, having ascended countless routes together before, never once questioned their safety.
Mom Certain Baby is Laughing at Her Dead Brother's Ghost
Children have a special connection to the spirit realm.
