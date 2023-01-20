ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Comfy, Safe Couch

After being thrown out of a moving car by his father when he was 10 years old, this dad faces his fear of abandonment

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “I was only 10 years old. My dad got so upset because of something I said and he threw me out of the moving car. He left me on the side of the road and drove off. My mom was there and could not say anything or else she would be beaten. I had no idea where I was and was completely disoriented. To date, I can’t really recall how I eventually made it home. That part of my memory is completely gone.”
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Hilarious moment indignant toddler confronts mother over lack of ‘fresh’ milk

A mother captured the hilarious moment her indignant toddler confronted her over the freshness of the milk she was given.The unimpressed three-year-old can be seen with her hands on hips challenging her mother over the quality of her drink in this clip.“I’m not happy now,” little Waliya Mehdi says, before engaging in a heated debate with 32-year-old Fatima.Despite knowing that the milk was, indeed, fresh, Fatima brings the standoff to an end by suggesting she pours it again in front of the toddler.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Parents share story as twin sisters born in different years despite delivery minutes apartCheeky toddler splashes water around as priest tries to baptise herBritish Airways unveils new jumpsuit uniform designed by tailor Ozwald Boateng
Mary Duncan

Old woman thinks world is ending until her granddaughter explains flying fish phenomenon

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was around ten years old I was riding my bike along one of the back roads near my house when I found something very unusual. We lived deep in the woods, and the roads were quiet and safe for kids to bike on even alone in the time of no cellphones or helmets. It was a little cow town. Nothing bad ever happened there. There was no room there for the strange or unusual.

Comments / 0

