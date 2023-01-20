Read full article on original website
Aspen Times
West: Clock ticking on better Entrance options
The “Deeper look …” (Aspen Times Jan. 20) begs a response. The back-of-the-hand reaction to the Aspen Times poll by Trish Aragon fails to acknowledge several truths. First, the poll, however imprecise, gave the voters options. The city’s “outreach program” does not. It is a one-sided, inaccurate, take it or leave it approach.
Aspen Times
dePagter: Looks like a disaster to me
The “Preferred Alternative” is the straight shot, just rebranded to give it a more palatable name. Five lanes of pavement and a tunnel plowing through our protected Marolt Open Space. Please don’t be taken in by the images the city passes around — green and lush, with lots of trees. It will be nothing of the sort. The “Preferred Alternative” will be a gigantic project, out of community character, size and scale, more suited for Los Angeles than Aspen.
Aspen Times
Madsen: Don’t forget Rio Grande
Why not use the Rio Grande trail for an exit (temporary or permanent) out of town while the Castle Creek Bridge is being replaced. From the Post Office to Woody Creek the trail is flat and wide enough for single lane traffic (with some improvements). Martha Madsen. Aspen.
You’re Really Likely to Meet Celebrities at this Colorado Hotel
It's pretty common knowledge that one of the best towns in Colorado for stumbling upon celebrities is Aspen. In fact, not only is the town itself world-famous for reasons including the large number of famous people who spend time there but there is one hotel in particular that is known as a celebrity hot spot as well.
Aspen Times
Harrison: Huge hole with loss of Centennial Kim
Centennial Kim is missed. She was a confidant, counselor, advocate and protected and helped the locals. She always looked out for their best. There’s a huge hole there!
Apparently This Is the Most Family-Friendly Town in Colorado?
Well, color me shocked on this one. When you think of family-friendly places in Colorado, you tend to think of some of the larger cities with robust school systems, lots of parks, places to go, things to see and stuff to do. Places like Fort Collins, Colorado Springs or even...
Summit Daily News
Evidence of Cloud Nine alcohol consumption at center of skier suit over Aspen Highlands collision
ASPEN — A legal battle over the admission of evidence indicating a man drank alcohol before he collided with another skier is playing out in a lawsuit that casts the spotlight on skiing after partying at Cloud Nine Bistro at Aspen Highlands. Following 90 minutes of oral arguments among...
Aspen Times
Rogers: A measure of heart for discussion
Lead with Love recently hosted a remarkable Zoom session on the knottiest, most vexing problem we have in communication. The surface topic, what the speakers were discussing, was the political divide, the worst expression of the underlying issue after middle school. Politics is the most obvious symptom, then, and social...
Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town
Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
Letter: Thanks, but no thanks
To my Eagle County Planning Commission and county commissioners, who approved Vail Health’s Edwards Community Health Campus, with virtually no conditions (who needs those minor inconveniences like setbacks, height and maximum square footage restrictions, this is progress!). To my fellow county residents who claimed at the county meetings that...
New omicron subvariant expected to make waves in Eagle County in coming weeks
There’s a new omicron subvariant bringing COVID-19 waves across the world and country. The XBB.1.5 subvariant — nicknamed the “kraken” — is quickly becoming the most dominant strain of the virus, and it’s already arrived in Colorado and Eagle County. “We’re going to continue...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Colorado Highway 82 westbound reopens outside Carbondale
UPDATE 6:45 P.M. SATURDAY, JAN. 21: Colorado Highway 82 westbound has reopened. Colorado Highway 82 is closed following a wreck at mile marker 8 near Carbondale, a Garfield County alert states. There is currently no estimate for when it will reopen. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield...
Summit Daily News
Dog reunited with owner after 7 days spent criss-crossing I-70 near Frisco during back-to-back snowstorms
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the correct date of Maple’s rescue. Mary Quinn never expected that her 3-year-old dog, Maple, could survive a week out in the cold of winter and back-to-back snowstorms alone. But that’s what happened after snow and ice falling from a...
Aspen Times
Veazy III: No head for business
Whether in Aspen or elsewhere there are very few “viable businesses” that close, shutter and “leave … buildings vacant and decrepit” despite “greedy landlords.”. It is more than obvious Michelle Antenucci Henderson (“Vacant buildings? Disgraceful,” Letters, Aspen Daily News, Jan. 22) doesn’t understand economic geography, financial statement analysis, money supply mechanics, velocity of money, history, business and economic cycles, labor market significance, supply chain disruptions, trade costs, cost of money, and real upscale retail, restaurant, and business dislocations and environments — whatever her life experience, education, observations and common sense affords her.
kubcgold.com
What We Know About Missing Colorado Woman Suzanne Morphew Nearly 3 Years Later
Missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew disappeared from her Chaffee County home on May 10, 2020. Nearly three years later, here's what we know. After months of searching, authorities shifted Suzanne's case to a homicide investigation and arrested her husband, Barry Morphew, for first-degree murder in May 2021. Following multiple public...
Aspen Times
New Rifle High School girls wrestling program pins down historic first season
Just having this opportunity is paramount for students like Madison Farris. Rifle High School for the first time in its history now offers a full girls wrestling program, and this wouldn’t exist had Farris not showed up. Before, girls interested in grappling had to do so exclusively in the Bears’ boys program.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Six arrested after multiple law enforcement agencies serve stolen vehicle warrant near Silt
Multiple stolen vehicles, over a pound of methamphetamine and four firearms were discovered Thursday after the Rifle Police Department and other law enforcement agencies served a stolen vehicle warrant on a property near Silt, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office news release states. Responding law enforcement agencies also included the...
