ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Aspen Times

West: Clock ticking on better Entrance options

The “Deeper look …” (Aspen Times Jan. 20) begs a response. The back-of-the-hand reaction to the Aspen Times poll by Trish Aragon fails to acknowledge several truths. First, the poll, however imprecise, gave the voters options. The city’s “outreach program” does not. It is a one-sided, inaccurate, take it or leave it approach.
Aspen Times

dePagter: Looks like a disaster to me

The “Preferred Alternative” is the straight shot, just rebranded to give it a more palatable name. Five lanes of pavement and a tunnel plowing through our protected Marolt Open Space. Please don’t be taken in by the images the city passes around — green and lush, with lots of trees. It will be nothing of the sort. The “Preferred Alternative” will be a gigantic project, out of community character, size and scale, more suited for Los Angeles than Aspen.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Madsen: Don’t forget Rio Grande

Why not use the Rio Grande trail for an exit (temporary or permanent) out of town while the Castle Creek Bridge is being replaced. From the Post Office to Woody Creek the trail is flat and wide enough for single lane traffic (with some improvements). Martha Madsen. Aspen.
ASPEN, CO
94.3 The X

You’re Really Likely to Meet Celebrities at this Colorado Hotel

It's pretty common knowledge that one of the best towns in Colorado for stumbling upon celebrities is Aspen. In fact, not only is the town itself world-famous for reasons including the large number of famous people who spend time there but there is one hotel in particular that is known as a celebrity hot spot as well.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Rogers: A measure of heart for discussion

Lead with Love recently hosted a remarkable Zoom session on the knottiest, most vexing problem we have in communication. The surface topic, what the speakers were discussing, was the political divide, the worst expression of the underlying issue after middle school. Politics is the most obvious symptom, then, and social...
ASPEN, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town

Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
NEW CASTLE, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Thanks, but no thanks

To my Eagle County Planning Commission and county commissioners, who approved Vail Health’s Edwards Community Health Campus, with virtually no conditions (who needs those minor inconveniences like setbacks, height and maximum square footage restrictions, this is progress!). To my fellow county residents who claimed at the county meetings that...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

UPDATE: Colorado Highway 82 westbound reopens outside Carbondale

UPDATE 6:45 P.M. SATURDAY, JAN. 21: Colorado Highway 82 westbound has reopened. Colorado Highway 82 is closed following a wreck at mile marker 8 near Carbondale, a Garfield County alert states. There is currently no estimate for when it will reopen. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield...
CARBONDALE, CO
Aspen Times

Veazy III: No head for business

Whether in Aspen or elsewhere there are very few “viable businesses” that close, shutter and “leave … buildings vacant and decrepit” despite “greedy landlords.”. It is more than obvious Michelle Antenucci Henderson (“Vacant buildings? Disgraceful,” Letters, Aspen Daily News, Jan. 22) doesn’t understand economic geography, financial statement analysis, money supply mechanics, velocity of money, history, business and economic cycles, labor market significance, supply chain disruptions, trade costs, cost of money, and real upscale retail, restaurant, and business dislocations and environments — whatever her life experience, education, observations and common sense affords her.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

New Rifle High School girls wrestling program pins down historic first season

Just having this opportunity is paramount for students like Madison Farris. Rifle High School for the first time in its history now offers a full girls wrestling program, and this wouldn’t exist had Farris not showed up. Before, girls interested in grappling had to do so exclusively in the Bears’ boys program.
RIFLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Six arrested after multiple law enforcement agencies serve stolen vehicle warrant near Silt

Multiple stolen vehicles, over a pound of methamphetamine and four firearms were discovered Thursday after the Rifle Police Department and other law enforcement agencies served a stolen vehicle warrant on a property near Silt, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office news release states. Responding law enforcement agencies also included the...
RIFLE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy