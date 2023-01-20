The “Preferred Alternative” is the straight shot, just rebranded to give it a more palatable name. Five lanes of pavement and a tunnel plowing through our protected Marolt Open Space. Please don’t be taken in by the images the city passes around — green and lush, with lots of trees. It will be nothing of the sort. The “Preferred Alternative” will be a gigantic project, out of community character, size and scale, more suited for Los Angeles than Aspen.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO