Facebook reportedly approved ads that promoted death threats and violence in Brazil days after rioters stormed the nation's congress

Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Black, LGBTQ+, and religious groups ask Biden to drop the National Prayer Breakfast
This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. A coalition of religious and secular groups is calling on Pres. Joe Biden and Congress to end their involvement with the National Prayer Breakfast, a private event used by its secretive sponsor to foster right-wing networking around the globe.
CBS News poll shows that 70% of Americans are currently "generally pessimistic" about U.S. politics
A new CBS News poll takes a look at Americans' outlook on the current state of U.S. politics, the economy, the Jan. 6 riots and more. Mark Strassmann reports.
New York Times political reporter dies suddenly
Influential New York Times (NYT) political journalist Blake Hounshell has died, his family confirmed on Tuesday. He was 44.Police in Washington are investigating the death as a suicide after identifying the body.Hounshell’s family said in a statement that he died “after a long and courageous battle with depression”.Hounshell joined the NYT in October 2021 where he oversaw the popular “On Politics” newsletter. Prior to this, he had spent eight years at the Politico and had been the managing editor at Foreign Policy.“Blake was a dedicated journalist who quickly distinguished himself as our lead politics newsletter writer and a gifted observer...
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
What is Pentecostal Christianity?
Pentecostals agree on the importance of the Holy Spirit – but not necessarily on what it empowers them to do.
Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory
Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida. The Republican governor criticised the College Board’s Advanced Placement class in African American studies after the pilot course was banned by the state last week. Mr DeSantis was visiting a charter school in Jacksonville on Monday when he noted the course’s handling of “queer theory”.He argued that it was on the “wrong side of the line for Florida standards”. “This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” he said, according to...
Gov. Kristi Noem bans state from doing business with companies tied to 'evil foreign governments'
Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) signed an executive order Friday that forbids state business with telecommunications companies with ties to "evil foreign governments."
Losing their religion: why US churches are on the decline
As the US adjusts to an increasingly non-religious population, thousands of churches are closing each year – probably accelerated by Covid
5 things the Great Reset will BAN to protect the climate
Over the past year or more, Glenn has been focused on exposing the global threat of the Great Reset. As Glenn's listeners are well aware, the Great Reset refers to the agenda proposed by the World Economic Forum in 2020, urging leaders to take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to restructure the "world order" to bring about a leftist Utopia. A major aspect of this vision is encouraging world leaders to force their people into compliance with climate change agendas and strive towards "zero-net emissions."
Germany Okays A Dozen Polish Tanks For Ukraine. Hundreds More Could Follow.
In an important reversal, the German government this weekend signaled it wouldn’t try to stop the government of Poland from supplying German-built Leopard 2 tanks to the Ukrainian army. The go-ahead for a Leopard 2 transfer, uttered on French television by German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, could free up...
Donald Trump Accused of 'Abuse' As He Loses Lawsuit
Slide 1 of 89: Donald Trump has been sanctioned over a lawsuit "that should never have been filed," according to a federal judge. Read on for the full shocking story, and which political enemy he was targeting. All dollar amounts in US dollars. "Brought in bad faith" Donald Trump has...
U.S. Supreme Court seeks Biden administration view on Florida, Texas social media laws
Jan 23 - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden's administration to weigh in on whether it should review Republican-backed laws in Texas and Florida that would undercut efforts by major social media companies to curb content deemed objectionable on their platforms, actions the states call impermissible censorship.
VP Harris required people to sign 'attestation of vaccination' paper to attend her Florida speech: reports
Florida attendees at a Vice President Kamala Harris event on Sunday were required to prove whether they were vaccinated before attending, or show proof of a COVID-19 negative test.
Rights group files suit in Germany against Myanmar military
BANGKOK — (AP) — A human rights group and 16 people from Myanmar have filed a criminal complaint in Germany seeking punishment of Myanmar's generals for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity they alleged were committed in that country after their 2021 government takeover and during a 2017 crackdown on Muslim Rohingya.
Elizabeth Holmes booked one-way flight to Mexico following fraud conviction, US prosecutors say
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes booked a one-way flight to Mexico following her conviction in January 2022, according to a new filing by the U.S. government, ABC News reports. The filing by federal prosecutors opposes Holmes' motion for release pending appeal. In November 2022, Holmes was sentenced to 11 years...
Trump Not Scared by Judge’s Million-Dollar Smack, Experts Say
(Bloomberg) -- A court order that Donald Trump and his lawyer must pay almost $1 million in sanctions for filing an “abusive” lawsuit against Hillary Clinton probably won’t succeed in deterring him, legal experts say. Most Read from Bloomberg. The order was handed down Thursday by US...
Protesting against Congress may get you a $50 fine. Disrupting the Supreme Court is a different story.
WASHINGTON — When Emily Paterson was arrested for protesting abortion law changes during a Supreme Court hearing in November, she spent the night in jail and now has a criminal conviction on her record. Across the street, Jack Murphy met a different fate when she did something similar in...
Russia taken 180,000 dead or wounded in Ukraine: Norwegian army
Russia has suffered 180,000 killed or wounded in Ukraine so far, while the figure for the Ukrainians is 100,000 military casualties and 30,000 dead civilians, according to estimates released Sunday by Norway's army chief. "Russian losses are beginning to approach around 180,000 dead or wounded soldiers," Norwegian Chief of Defence...
