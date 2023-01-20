Read full article on original website
Related
Tesla bulls see dollar signs over demand for Musk’s ‘Megapack’—but short-selling legend Jim Chanos isn’t buying it
Elon Musk may have a hit on his hands with the Megapack, a business few analysts are talking about but one that could be key for growth going forward. Move over Cybertruck, there’s a new infinite demand narrative Tesla bulls are shopping around—one that could boost the stock merely because so few investors have it on their radar.
Elon Musk sold nearly $3.6B worth of Tesla shares before the company said it missed delivery targets
Experts are calling for greater transparency to why Elon Musk sold off 22 million Tesla shares just weeks before disappointing sales numbers were made public.
Elon Musk has to make the first interest payment on the $13 billion debt he took on to buy Twitter – and the company's dire financial situation means it faces risks including bankruptcy
The first debt repayment for Musk's Twitter takeover could be due as early as this month, according to the Financial Times.
Elon Musk defends his tweets about taking Tesla private
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Elon Musk returned to federal court Monday in San Francisco, testifying that he believed he had locked up financial backing to take Tesla private during 2018 meetings with representatives from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund — although no specific funding amount or price was discussed.
wealthinsidermag.com
: Elon Musk tells court Saudi Arabia wanted to take Tesla private; $420 ‘not a joke’
Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk on Monday resumed testimony in a federal trial in San Francisco over investor losses allegedly caused by tweets he fired off in 2018, including his “funding secured” tweet. Musk said that he believed he had an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s investment fund,...
'Small World,' Elon Musk Reacts To Fauci Disclosing Daughter Worked At Twitter During Pandemic
Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to a post on the platform in December regarding the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci’s, daughter working at the platform. What Happened: Replying to a tweet from conservative activist and radio talk show host Charles Kirk, who...
Nancy Pelosi's husband lost over $500,000 selling Tesla stock in December as investors fretted about Elon Musk's tweets
In total, Pelosi reported losing over $2.5 million in the final weeks of 2022, in a potential move to lower his tax burden.
Cathie Wood Makes an Eye-Opening Prediction for Tesla
Her Ark funds have snagged 806,663 Tesla shares in January alone, recently valued at $105.4 million.
msn.com
Elon Musk Has a Simple Idea to End U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff
This is a problem investors and consumers could have done without, coming as it does when many questions about the health of the economy remain. When massive waves of job cuts are ripping through the economy, many economists anticipate a recession. No one is sure whether such a downturn would be mild or deep.
Teslas are finally getting cheaper. It's a sign Elon Musk's back is against the wall.
The EV maker is cutting prices on some of its top models as it faces down challenges with demand and competition against a backdrop of rising rates.
Elon Musk says $420 price in Tesla buyout tweet was 'not a joke' during testimony
Tesla CEO Elon Musk refuted that the $420-per-share price in a 2018 tweet about him potentially taking Tesla private was a joke during Monday testimony.
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
Elon Musk is 'one of the great entrepreneurs' of the last 100 years, says Morgan Stanley's CEO
Elon Musk is "one of the greatest entrepreneurs" of the last century, according to Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman. "This person has extraordinary capabilities," Gorman told Bloomberg TV. He added that Twitter, which Musk recently acquired, is also a "great company." Elon Musk is "one of the greatest entrepreneurs" in...
Tesla is going to 'keep blowing our minds' even with Elon Musk distracted by Twitter, Tencent executive says
Tesla will "keep blowing our minds" despite Elon Musk's focus on Twitter, a Tencent executive said. "I would count on them [Tesla] to keep blowing our minds with what they do with technology," David Wallerstein said. His optimism comes in stark contrast to recent criticism against Musk and Tesla. Tesla...
Mark Zuckerberg On Elon Musk's Approach To Twitter Content Moderation: 'It's Going To Be Very Interesting...'
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter at DealBook Summit in November 2022. What Happened: Zuckerberg said, “it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out in terms of the approaches he’s taking,” reported CNBC. “I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work."
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
teslarati.com
ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood predicts Tesla’s fivefold growth in the next 5 years
Very few Tesla bulls could hold a candle to ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood when it comes to optimistic forecasts about the electric vehicle maker. And in recent comments, Wood noted that her conviction in Tesla remains as strong as ever. As noted in a CNBC report, Wood estimated that...
Futurism
Elon Musk Ditched Tesla Stock Right Before Bad News Dropped
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold almost $3.6 billion of his shares in the EV maker in December — just before the company revealed disappointing fourth-quarter results to investors, The Wall Street Journal reports. It has to make you wonder: did Musk know the company's stock price was about to...
techxplore.com
Jury hears Musk told 'lies' that cost Tesla investors millions
A lawyer for angry Tesla investors told a California courtroom on Wednesday that CEO Elon Musk "lied" about having funding in place to take the company private, costing his clients millions of dollars. More than four years after Musk fired off tweets saying he had funding secured to buy the...
Elon Musk made sure the jury knew that short-sellers weren't 'a seller of small stature' during the Tesla shareholder trial
Musk commented about short sellers while testifying during a trial brought by shareholders who accused Musk of manipulating Tesla's stock price.
Comments / 3