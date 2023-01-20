ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
kpic

Southern Oregon awarded over $5.5 million for safer school routes

SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon Department of Transportation announced the latest round of Safe Routes to School grant funding. Of the $32.4 million in grant money awarded, over $5.5 million is slated for communities in Southern Oregon. Oregon's Safe Routes to School programs aim to improve walking and biking routes...
OREGON STATE
kpic

Two new Miss Oregon Volunteers have been crowned

EUGENE, Ore. — Young women from across Oregon gathered at the Hult Center Saturday night for a chance to be Miss Oregon Volunteer or Miss Oregon Teen Volunteer. But it's not just about the title or the pageant; it's a way to give back to the community. Following a...
OREGON STATE
kpic

YOUR PHOTOS | Scenic King Tides on the Oregon Coast

Make it out to the Oregon Coast this weekend? Check out these amazing videos sent by our viewers via Chime In!. Have a video or photo you want to share? Share with us via Chime In!. | CHIME IN. Submit your photos and videos to Chime In and we may...
kpic

Winter storm surges to bring in more waves to watch

As the window for watching king tides along Oregon's coast closes, the Oregon Coast Management Program says storm surges will continue to cause high and dangerous waves. Meg Reed with OCMP says king tides occur six to eight times a year, with last week being one of those times. Wave...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy