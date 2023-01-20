Read full article on original website
Public defense shortage puts Oregon's 'public safety at risk,' dept. director says
PORTLAND, Ore. — The director of Oregon Public Defense Services - the agency responsible for providing legal defense to indigent defendants in the state - said lawmakers should dramatically overhaul how the state provides public defense if it wants to dig itself out of a shortage of attorneys. That...
Oregon 'Pollinator Paradise' license plate designed by high school student from Estacada
PORTLAND, Ore. — KATU first told you about the 'pollinator's paradise' plate on Friday and now we meet the young man who designed the plate. The plate design was done by Marek Stanton, a high school student from Estacada. It features a honeybee and a yellow-faced bumble bee, just...
Oregon begins accepting 2022 tax returns Monday; State offers free ways to file
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Revenue began accepting and processing state tax returns on Monday, January 23. Oregon also announced that it will provide electronic filing options for free, the agency said in a press release. The IRS also began processing federal tax returns on Monday. Several...
Southern Oregon awarded over $5.5 million for safer school routes
SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon Department of Transportation announced the latest round of Safe Routes to School grant funding. Of the $32.4 million in grant money awarded, over $5.5 million is slated for communities in Southern Oregon. Oregon's Safe Routes to School programs aim to improve walking and biking routes...
Two new Miss Oregon Volunteers have been crowned
EUGENE, Ore. — Young women from across Oregon gathered at the Hult Center Saturday night for a chance to be Miss Oregon Volunteer or Miss Oregon Teen Volunteer. But it's not just about the title or the pageant; it's a way to give back to the community. Following a...
Oregon State Pinball Championship hits the bumpers at Blairally Village Arcade
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eighth Annual Oregon State Pinball Championship kicked off Saturday. "We got started here at 10 a.m. sharp. We could be playing as late as 9 p.m. For the lucky ones who have a good day, it's gonna be a long day," said organizer Matt Walton.
Kotek orders flags to half-staff to honor victims and survivors of Monterey Park shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has ordered flags lowered to half-staff to honor the victims and survivors of the Monterey Park, California shooting. All flags at public institutions will be flown at half-staff until sunset on January 26. Governor Kotek released a statement Monday morning: “I am...
YOUR PHOTOS | Scenic King Tides on the Oregon Coast
Make it out to the Oregon Coast this weekend? Check out these amazing videos sent by our viewers via Chime In!. Have a video or photo you want to share? Share with us via Chime In!. | CHIME IN. Submit your photos and videos to Chime In and we may...
Winter storm surges to bring in more waves to watch
As the window for watching king tides along Oregon's coast closes, the Oregon Coast Management Program says storm surges will continue to cause high and dangerous waves. Meg Reed with OCMP says king tides occur six to eight times a year, with last week being one of those times. Wave...
