I'm 73. It's been a fun road so far. The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Stones, Eagles, and other rock and roll groups have and are making it a fun journey. Just don't care for aches and pains!
Talked to my younger brother yesterday and reminisced just how young we were when we started working. I dug fence post holes for a farmer at $1 an hour and mowed lawns for $2 a yard. He steered the tractor and loaded hay bales for a different farmer as first jobs. After school, I ran a chainsaw, and we both cut wood because our family heated with wood. Our dad didn't have time to cover everything at home because he worked rotating shifts as a millwright in a union job at $4 an hour. I was 13, and my brother was 11. We're both broken down old men now. Man, we really had it easy...
agree roger..67 here...been a great ride.On the back 9 of life...just not ready to be on hole 18 making my last putt..;)
